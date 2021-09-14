CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Measurement and Analysis of GPU-accelerated Applications with HPCToolkit

By Keren Zhou, Laksono Adhianto, Jonathon Anderson, Aaron Cherian, Dejan Grubisic, Mark Krentel, Yumeng Liu, Xiaozhu Meng, John Mellor-Crummey
 9 days ago

Keren Zhou, Laksono Adhianto, Jonathon Anderson, Aaron Cherian, Dejan Grubisic, Mark Krentel, Yumeng Liu, Xiaozhu Meng, John Mellor-Crummey. To address the challenge of performance analysis on the US DOE's forthcoming exascale supercomputers, Rice University has been extending its HPCToolkit performance tools to support measurement and analysis of GPU-accelerated applications. To help developers understand the performance of accelerated applications as a whole, HPCToolkit's measurement and analysis tools attribute metrics to calling contexts that span both CPUs and GPUs. To measure GPU-accelerated applications efficiently, HPCToolkit employs a novel wait-free data structure to coordinate monitoring and attribution of GPU performance. To help developers understand the performance of complex GPU code generated from high-level programming models, HPCToolkit constructs sophisticated approximations of call path profiles for GPU computations. To support fine-grained analysis and tuning, HPCToolkit uses PC sampling and instrumentation to measure and attribute GPU performance metrics to source lines, loops, and inlined code. To supplement fine-grained measurements, HPCToolkit can measure GPU kernel executions using hardware performance counters. To provide a view of how an execution evolves over time, HPCToolkit can collect, analyze, and visualize call path traces within and across nodes. Finally, on NVIDIA GPUs, HPCToolkit can derive and attribute a collection of useful performance metrics based on measurements using GPU PC samples. We illustrate HPCToolkit's new capabilities for analyzing GPU-accelerated applications with several codes developed as part of the Exascale Computing Project.

arxiv.org

Accelerating GPU-Based Out-of-Core Stencil Computation with On-the-Fly Compression

Stencil computation is an important class of scientific applications that can be efficiently executed by graphics processing units (GPUs). Out-of-core approach helps run large scale stencil codes that process data with sizes larger than the limited capacity of GPU memory. However, the performance of the GPU-based out-of-core stencil computation is always limited by the data transfer between the CPU and GPU. Many optimizations have been explored to reduce such data transfer, but the study on the use of on-the-fly compression techniques is far from sufficient. In this study, we propose a method that accelerates the GPU-based out-of-core stencil computation with on-the-fly compression. We introduce a novel data compression approach that solves the data dependency between two contiguous decomposed data blocks. We also modify a widely used GPU-based compression library to support pipelining that overlaps CPU/GPU data transfer with GPU computation. Experimental results show that the proposed method achieved a speedup of 1.2x compared the method without compression. Moreover, although the precision loss involved by compression increased with the number of time steps, the precision loss was trivial up to 4,320 time steps, demonstrating the usefulness of the proposed method.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

GRiD: GPU-Accelerated Rigid Body Dynamics with Analytical Gradients

We introduce GRiD: a GPU-accelerated library for computing rigid body dynamics with analytical gradients. GRiD was designed to accelerate the nonlinear trajectory optimization subproblem used in state-of-the-art robotic planning, control, and machine learning. Each iteration of nonlinear trajectory optimization requires tens to hundreds of naturally parallel computations of rigid body dynamics and their gradients. GRiD leverages URDF parsing and code generation to deliver optimized dynamics kernels that not only expose GPU-friendly computational patterns, but also take advantage of both fine-grained parallelism within each computation and coarse-grained parallelism between computations. Through this approach, when performing multiple computations of rigid body dynamics algorithms, GRiD provides as much as a 7.6x speedup over a state-of-the-art, multi-threaded CPU implementation, and maintains as much as a 2.6x speedup when accounting for I/O overhead. We release GRiD as an open-source library, so that it can be leveraged by the robotics community to easily and efficiently accelerate rigid body dynamics on the GPU.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Accelerating Offline Reinforcement Learning Application in Real-Time Bidding and Recommendation: Potential Use of Simulation

In recommender systems (RecSys) and real-time bidding (RTB) for online advertisements, we often try to optimize sequential decision making using bandit and reinforcement learning (RL) techniques. In these applications, offline reinforcement learning (offline RL) and off-policy evaluation (OPE) are beneficial because they enable safe policy optimization using only logged data without any risky online interaction. In this position paper, we explore the potential of using simulation to accelerate practical research of offline RL and OPE, particularly in RecSys and RTB. Specifically, we discuss how simulation can help us conduct empirical research of offline RL and OPE. We take a position to argue that we should effectively use simulations in the empirical research of offline RL and OPE. To refute the counterclaim that experiments using only real-world data are preferable, we first point out the underlying risks and reproducibility issue in real-world experiments. Then, we describe how these issues can be addressed by using simulations. Moreover, we show how to incorporate the benefits of both real-world and simulation-based experiments to defend our position. Finally, we also present an open challenge to further facilitate practical research of offline RL and OPE in RecSys and RTB, with respect to public simulation platforms. As a possible solution for the issue, we show our ongoing open source project and its potential use case. We believe that building and utilizing simulation-based evaluation platforms for offline RL and OPE will be of great interest and relevance for the RecSys and RTB community.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Globally Consistent 3D LiDAR Mapping with GPU-accelerated GICP Matching Cost Factors

This paper presents a real-time 3D LiDAR mapping framework based on global matching cost minimization. The proposed method constructs a factor graph that directly minimizes matching costs between frames over the entire map, unlike pose graph-based approaches that minimize errors in the pose space. For real-time global matching cost minimization, we use a voxel data association-based GICP matching cost factor that is able to fully leverage GPU parallel processing. The combination of the matching cost factor and GPU computation enables constraint of the relative pose between frames with a small overlap and creation of a densely connected factor graph. The mapping process is managed based on a voxel-based overlap metric that can quickly be evaluated on a GPU. We incorporate the proposed method with an external loop detection method in order to help the voxel-based matching cost factors to avoid convergence in a local solution. The experimental result on the KITTI dataset shows that the proposed approach improves the estimation accuracy of long trajectories.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Brytlyt Unleashes Serverless GPU-Acceleration for Analytics

Brytlyt is the world’s first serverless software-as-a-service analytics platform with GPU acceleration, bringing revolutionary serverless analytics for unparalleled experience and performance. This innovative serverless SaaS platform transforms the way individuals and businesses leverage their data, providing users with advanced end-to-end database, analytics and visualisation capabilities. All functionality is also enhanced...
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Microsoft offers GPU-accelerated ML training on Windows 10 and WSL via TensorFlow-DirectML

Over a year ago, Microsoft announced that it is working with hardware vendors to offer GPU-accelerated training of machine learning (ML) models on Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). A preview for this began in June 2020. The outcome of this initiative is TensorFlow-DirectML, a fork of TensorFlow that leverages DirectML to provide cross-vendor hardware acceleration for training ML models on Windows 10 and WSL. Today, this open-source GitHub project has exited preview and become generally available.
SOFTWARE
newrelic.com

How to measure Jamstack application performance

At some point, all developers need to start monitoring their site performance. No matter what architecture you’re using, what matters is that your app is performing well for your users. On average if a website takes 3 seconds or longer to load, your end users will abandon your website. Sometimes that's not even long enough to open a new browser window. Amazon found that every 100ms of latency cost 1% in sales.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Simple exponential acceleration of the power iteration algorithm

Many real-world problems rely on finding eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a matrix. The power iteration algorithm is a simple method for determining the largest eigenvalue and associated eigenvector of a general matrix. This algorithm relies on the idea that repeated multiplication of a randomly chosen vector x by the matrix A gradually amplifies the component of the vector along the eigenvector of the largest eigenvalue of A while suppressing all other components. Unfortunately, the power iteration algorithm may demonstrate slow convergence. In this report, we demonstrate an exponential speed up in convergence of the power iteration algorithm with only a polynomial increase in computation by taking advantage of the commutativity of matrix multiplication.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
phoronix.com

Linux Developers Talk Again About An Accelerator Subsystem - Or Moving Them Into The GPU/DRM Area

On and off for years has been talk of an accelerator subsystem for the Linux kernel considering that for now most AI training/inference accelerator drivers end up lodged within the "char/misc" area of the kernel. That accelerator subsystem discussion has been restarted with talks of having such a subsystem or moving those drivers within the GPU/DRM subsystem space.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A graph complexity measure based on the spectral analysis of the Laplace operator

In this work we introduce a concept of complexity for undirected graphs in terms of the spectral analysis of the Laplacian operator defined by the incidence matrix of the graph. Precisely, we compute the norm of the vector of eigenvalues of both the graph and its complement and take their product. Doing so, we obtain a quantity that satisfies two basic properties that are the expected for a measure of complexity. First,complexity of fully connected and fully disconnected graphs vanish. Second, complexity of complementary graphs coincide. This notion of complexity allows us to distinguish different kinds of graphs by placing them in a "croissant-shaped" region of the plane link density - complexity, highlighting some features like connectivity,concentration, uniformity or regularity and existence of clique-like clusters. Indeed, considering graphs with a fixed number of nodes, by plotting the link density versus the complexity we find that graphs generated by different methods take place at different regions of the plane. We consider some generated graphs, in particular the Erdös-Rényi, the Watts-Strogatz and the Barabási-Albert models. Also, we place some particular, let us say deterministic, to wit, lattices, stars, hyper-concentrated and cliques-containing graphs. It is worthy noticing that these deterministic classical models of graphs depict the boundary of the croissant-shaped region. Finally, as an application to graphs generated by real measurements, we consider the brain connectivity graphs from two epileptic patients obtained from magnetoencephalography (MEG) recording, both in a baseline period and in ictal periods .In this case, our definition of complexity could be used as a tool for discerning between states, by the analysis of differences at distinct frequencies of the MEG recording.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A Robust Asymmetric Kernel Function for Bayesian Optimization, with Application to Image Defect Detection in Manufacturing Systems

Some response surface functions in complex engineering systems are usually highly nonlinear, unformed, and expensive-to-evaluate. To tackle this challenge, Bayesian optimization, which conducts sequential design via a posterior distribution over the objective function, is a critical method used to find the global optimum of black-box functions. Kernel functions play an important role in shaping the posterior distribution of the estimated function. The widely used kernel function, e.g., radial basis function (RBF), is very vulnerable and susceptible to outliers; the existence of outliers is causing its Gaussian process surrogate model to be sporadic. In this paper, we propose a robust kernel function, Asymmetric Elastic Net Radial Basis Function (AEN-RBF). Its validity as a kernel function and computational complexity are evaluated. When compared to the baseline RBF kernel, we prove theoretically that AEN-RBF can realize smaller mean squared prediction error under mild conditions. The proposed AEN-RBF kernel function can also realize faster convergence to the global optimum. We also show that the AEN-RBF kernel function is less sensitive to outliers, and hence improves the robustness of the corresponding Bayesian optimization with Gaussian processes. Through extensive evaluations carried out on synthetic and real-world optimization problems, we show that AEN-RBF outperforms existing benchmark kernel functions.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Code modernization strategies for short-range non-bonded molecular dynamics simulations

As modern HPC systems increasingly rely on greater core counts and wider vector registers, applications need to be adapted to fully utilize these hardware capabilities. One class of applications that can benefit from this increase in parallelism are molecular dynamics simulations. In this paper, we describe our efforts at modernizing the ESPResSo++ molecular dynamics simulation package by restructuring its particle data layout for efficient memory accesses and applying vectorization techniques to benefit the calculation of short-range non-bonded forces, which results in an overall 3 times speedup and serves as a baseline for further optimizations. We also implement finer-grain parallelism for multi-core CPUs through HPX, a C++ runtime system which uses lightweight threads and an asynchronous many-task approach to maximize parallelism. Our goal is to evaluate the performance of an HPX-based approach compared to the bulk-synchronous MPI-based implementation. This requires the introduction of an additional layer to the domain decomposition scheme that defines the task granularity. On spatially inhomogeneous systems, which impose a corresponding load-imbalance in traditional MPI-based approaches, we demonstrate that by choosing an optimal task size, the efficient work-stealing mechanisms of HPX can overcome the overhead of communication resulting in an overall 1.3 times speedup compared to the baseline MPI version.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Constrained multi-agent ergodic area surveying control based on finite element approximation of the potential field

Heat Equation Driven Area Coverage (HEDAC) is a state-of-the-art multi-agent ergodic motion control guided by a gradient of a potential field. A finite element method is hereby implemented to obtain a solution of Helmholtz partial differential equation, which models the potential field for surveying motion control. This allows us to survey arbitrarily shaped domains and to include obstacles in an elegant and robust manner intrinsic to HEDAC's fundamental idea. For a simple kinematic motion, the obstacles and boundary avoidance constraints are successfully handled by directing the agent motion with the gradient of the potential. However, including additional constraints, such as the minimal clearance dsitance from stationary and moving obstacles and the minimal path curvature radius, requires further alternations of the control algorithm. We introduce a relatively simple yet robust approach for handling these constraints by formulating a straightforward optimization problem based on collision-free escapes route maneuvers. This approach provides a guaranteed collision avoidance mechanism, while being computationally inexpensive as a result of the optimization problem partitioning. The proposed motion control is evaluated in three realistic surveying scenarios simulations, showing the effectiveness of the surveying and the robustness of the control algorithm. Furthermore, potential maneuvering difficulties due to improperly defined surveying scenarios are highlighted and we provide guidelines on how to overpass them. The results are promising and indiacate real-world applicability of proposed constrained multi-agent motion control for autonomous surveying and potentially other HEDAC utilizations.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Scalable and Efficient MoE Training for Multitask Multilingual Models

Young Jin Kim, Ammar Ahmad Awan, Alexandre Muzio, Andres Felipe Cruz Salinas, Liyang Lu, Amr Hendy, Samyam Rajbhandari, Yuxiong He, Hany Hassan Awadalla. The Mixture of Experts (MoE) models are an emerging class of sparsely activated deep learning models that have sublinear compute costs with respect to their parameters. In contrast with dense models, the sparse architecture of MoE offers opportunities for drastically growing model size with significant accuracy gain while consuming much lower compute budget. However, supporting large scale MoE training also has its own set of system and modeling challenges. To overcome the challenges and embrace the opportunities of MoE, we first develop a system capable of scaling MoE models efficiently to trillions of parameters. It combines multi-dimensional parallelism and heterogeneous memory technologies harmoniously with MoE to empower 8x larger models on the same hardware compared with existing work. Besides boosting system efficiency, we also present new training methods to improve MoE sample efficiency and leverage expert pruning strategy to improve inference time efficiency. By combining the efficient system and training methods, we are able to significantly scale up large multitask multilingual models for language generation which results in a great improvement in model accuracy. A model trained with 10 billion parameters on 50 languages can achieve state-of-the-art performance in Machine Translation (MT) and multilingual natural language generation tasks. The system support of efficient MoE training has been implemented and open-sourced with the DeepSpeed library.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Cramér-Rao bound-informed training of neural networks for quantitative MRI

Xiaoxia Zhang, Quentin Duchemin, Kangning Liu, Sebastian Flassbeck, Cem Gultekin, Carlos Fernandez-Granda, Jakob Assländer. Neural networks are increasingly used to estimate parameters in quantitative MRI, in particular in magnetic resonance fingerprinting. Their advantages over the gold standard non-linear least square fitting are their superior speed and their immunity to the non-convexity of many fitting problems. We find, however, that in heterogeneous parameter spaces, i.e. in spaces in which the variance of the estimated parameters varies considerably, good performance is hard to achieve and requires arduous tweaking of the loss function, hyper parameters, and the distribution of the training data in parameter space. Here, we address these issues with a theoretically well-founded loss function: the Cramér-Rao bound (CRB) provides a theoretical lower bound for the variance of an unbiased estimator and we propose to normalize the squared error with respective CRB. With this normalization, we balance the contributions of hard-to-estimate and not-so-hard-to-estimate parameters and areas in parameter space, and avoid a dominance of the former in the overall training loss. Further, the CRB-based loss function equals one for a maximally-efficient unbiased estimator, which we consider the ideal estimator. Hence, the proposed CRB-based loss function provides an absolute evaluation metric. We compare a network trained with the CRB-based loss with a network trained with the commonly used means squared error loss and demonstrate the advantages of the former in numerical, phantom, and in vivo experiments.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Awakening Latent Grounding from Pretrained Language Models for Semantic Parsing

Recent years pretrained language models (PLMs) hit a success on several downstream tasks, showing their power on modeling language. To better understand and leverage what PLMs have learned, several techniques have emerged to explore syntactic structures entailed by PLMs. However, few efforts have been made to explore grounding capabilities of PLMs, which are also essential. In this paper, we highlight the ability of PLMs to discover which token should be grounded to which concept, if combined with our proposed erasing-then-awakening approach. Empirical studies on four datasets demonstrate that our approach can awaken latent grounding which is understandable to human experts, even if it is not exposed to such labels during training. More importantly, our approach shows great potential to benefit downstream semantic parsing models. Taking text-to-SQL as a case study, we successfully couple our approach with two off-the-shelf parsers, obtaining an absolute improvement of up to 9.8%.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Low-Latency Incremental Text-to-Speech Synthesis with Distilled Context Prediction Network

Incremental text-to-speech (TTS) synthesis generates utterances in small linguistic units for the sake of real-time and low-latency applications. We previously proposed an incremental TTS method that leverages a large pre-trained language model to take unobserved future context into account without waiting for the subsequent segment. Although this method achieves comparable speech quality to that of a method that waits for the future context, it entails a huge amount of processing for sampling from the language model at each time step. In this paper, we propose an incremental TTS method that directly predicts the unobserved future context with a lightweight model, instead of sampling words from the large-scale language model. We perform knowledge distillation from a GPT2-based context prediction network into a simple recurrent model by minimizing a teacher-student loss defined between the context embedding vectors of those models. Experimental results show that the proposed method requires about ten times less inference time to achieve comparable synthetic speech quality to that of our previous method, and it can perform incremental synthesis much faster than the average speaking speed of human English speakers, demonstrating the availability of our method to real-time applications.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Bounds on approximating Max $k$XOR with quantum and classical local algorithms

We consider the power of local algorithms for approximately solving Max $k$XOR, a generalization of two constraint satisfaction problems previously studied with classical and quantum algorithms (MaxCut and Max E3LIN2). On instances with either random signs or no overlapping clauses and $D+1$ clauses per variable, we calculate the average satisfying fraction of the depth-1 QAOA and compare with a generalization of the local threshold algorithm. Notably, the quantum algorithm outperforms the threshold algorithm for $k > 4$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Pushing the Right Buttons: Adversarial Evaluation of Quality Estimation

Diptesh Kanojia, Marina Fomicheva, Tharindu Ranasinghe, Frédéric Blain, Constantin Orăsan, Lucia Specia. Current Machine Translation (MT) systems achieve very good results on a growing variety of language pairs and datasets. However, they are known to produce fluent translation outputs that can contain important meaning errors, thus undermining their reliability in practice. Quality Estimation (QE) is the task of automatically assessing the performance of MT systems at test time. Thus, in order to be useful, QE systems should be able to detect such errors. However, this ability is yet to be tested in the current evaluation practices, where QE systems are assessed only in terms of their correlation with human judgements. In this work, we bridge this gap by proposing a general methodology for adversarial testing of QE for MT. First, we show that despite a high correlation with human judgements achieved by the recent SOTA, certain types of meaning errors are still problematic for QE to detect. Second, we show that on average, the ability of a given model to discriminate between meaning-preserving and meaning-altering perturbations is predictive of its overall performance, thus potentially allowing for comparing QE systems without relying on manual quality annotation.
COMPUTERS

