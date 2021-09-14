Measurement and Analysis of GPU-accelerated Applications with HPCToolkit
Keren Zhou, Laksono Adhianto, Jonathon Anderson, Aaron Cherian, Dejan Grubisic, Mark Krentel, Yumeng Liu, Xiaozhu Meng, John Mellor-Crummey. To address the challenge of performance analysis on the US DOE's forthcoming exascale supercomputers, Rice University has been extending its HPCToolkit performance tools to support measurement and analysis of GPU-accelerated applications. To help developers understand the performance of accelerated applications as a whole, HPCToolkit's measurement and analysis tools attribute metrics to calling contexts that span both CPUs and GPUs. To measure GPU-accelerated applications efficiently, HPCToolkit employs a novel wait-free data structure to coordinate monitoring and attribution of GPU performance. To help developers understand the performance of complex GPU code generated from high-level programming models, HPCToolkit constructs sophisticated approximations of call path profiles for GPU computations. To support fine-grained analysis and tuning, HPCToolkit uses PC sampling and instrumentation to measure and attribute GPU performance metrics to source lines, loops, and inlined code. To supplement fine-grained measurements, HPCToolkit can measure GPU kernel executions using hardware performance counters. To provide a view of how an execution evolves over time, HPCToolkit can collect, analyze, and visualize call path traces within and across nodes. Finally, on NVIDIA GPUs, HPCToolkit can derive and attribute a collection of useful performance metrics based on measurements using GPU PC samples. We illustrate HPCToolkit's new capabilities for analyzing GPU-accelerated applications with several codes developed as part of the Exascale Computing Project.arxiv.org
