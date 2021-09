CASTALIA — Dorothy H. Miller, 92, of Castalia, passed away Sept. 10, 2021, at Providence Care Center, Sandusky, following a brief illness. Born June 20, 1929, to August and Anna Bruckner Gysan, Dorothy Helen Gysan was raised on a small celery and potato farm in Margaretta Township, just outside of Castalia, where the Castalia State Fish Hatchery now resides.

CASTALIA, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO