CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Understanding two same-sign and three leptons with $b$-jets in four top quark events at the LHC

By Thuso Mathaha, Abhaya Kumar Swain, Mukesh Kumar, Xifeng Ruan, Bruce Mellado
arxiv.org
 9 days ago

The top quark is the heaviest known elementary particle of the Standard Model (SM) of particle physics and, therefore, it is expected to have large couplings to hypothetical new physics in many models beyond the SM (BSM). Various studies have predicted the presence of multi-lepton anomalies at the LHC. One of those anomalies is the excess production of two same-sign leptons and three isolated leptons in association with $b$-jets. These are reasonably well described by a 2HDM+$S$ model, where $S$ is a singlet scalar. Both the ATLAS and CMS experiments have reported sustained excesses in these final states. This includes corners of the phase-space where production of top quark pairs in association with a $W$ boson contributes to. Here, we investigate the production of two same-sign and three leptons from the production of four top quark final states. Our focus is on understanding the differences between the SM and BSM production mechanisms of four top quarks from $t\overline{t} A$ ($A \rightarrow t\overline{t}$) using Machine Leaning techniques with twelve discriminating kinematic variables.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Leptonic Scalars and Collider Signatures in a UV-complete Model

We study the non-standard interactions of neutrinos with light leptonic scalars ($\phi$) in a global $(B-L)$-conserved ultraviolet (UV)-complete model. The model utilizes Type-II seesaw motivated neutrino interactions with an $SU(2)_L$-triplet scalar, along with an additional singlet in the scalar sector. This UV-completion leads to an enriched spectrum and consequently new observable signatures. We examine the low-energy lepton flavor violation constraints, as well as the perturbativity and unitarity constraints on the model parameters. Then we lay out a search strategy for the unique signature of the model resulting from the leptonic scalars at the hadron colliders via the processes $H^{\pm\pm} \to W^\pm W^\pm \phi$ and $H^\pm \to W^\pm \phi$ for both small and large leptonic Yukawa coupling cases. We find that via these associated production processes at the HL-LHC, the prospects of doubly-charged scalar $H^{\pm\pm}$ can reach up to 800 (500) GeV and 1.1 (0.8) TeV at the $2\sigma \ (5\sigma)$ significance for small and large Yukawa couplings, respectively. A future 100 TeV hadron collider will further increase the mass reaches up to 3.8 (2.6) TeV and 4 (2.7) TeV, at the $2\sigma \ (5\sigma)$ significance, respectively. We also demonstrate that the mass of $\phi$ can be determined at about 10\% accuracy at the LHC for the large Yukawa coupling case even though it escapes as missing energy from the detectors.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Unveiling Hidden Physics at the LHC

Oliver Fischer, Bruce Mellado, Stefan Antusch, Emanuele Bagnaschi, Shankha Banerjee, Geoff Beck, Benedetta Belfatto, Matthew Bellis, Zurab Berezhiani, Monika Blanke, Bernat Capdevila, Kingman Cheung, Andreas Crivellin, Nishita Desai, Bhupal Dev, Rohini Godbole, Tao Han, Philip Harris, Martin Hoferichter, Matthew Kirk, Suchita Kulkarni, Clemens Lange, Kati Lassila-Perini, Zhen Liu, Farvah Mahmoudi, Claudio Andrea Manzari, David Marzocca, Biswarup Mukhopadhyaya, Antonio Pich, Yifeng Ruan, Luc Schnell, Jesse Thaler, Susanne Westhoff.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Search for heavy resonances decaying to WW, WZ, or WH boson pairs in the lepton plus merged jet final state in proton-proton collisions at $\sqrt{s}$ = 13 TeV

A search for new heavy resonances decaying to pairs of bosons (WW, WZ, or WH) is presented. The analysis uses data from proton-proton collisions collected with the CMS detector at a center-of-mass energy of 13 TeV, corresponding to an integrated luminosity of 137 fb$^{-1}$. One of the bosons is required to be a W boson decaying to an electron or muon and a neutrino, while the other boson is required to be reconstructed as a single jet with mass and substructure compatible with a quark pair from a W, Z, or Higgs boson decay. The search is performed in the resonance mass range between 1.0 and 4.5 TeV and includes a specific search for resonances produced via vector boson fusion. The signal is extracted using a two-dimensional maximum likelihood fit to the jet mass and the diboson invariant mass distributions. No significant excess is observed above the estimated background. Model-independent upper limits on the production cross sections of spin-0, spin-1, and spin-2 heavy resonances are derived as functions of the resonance mass and are interpreted in the context of bulk radion, heavy vector triplet, and bulk graviton models. The reported bounds are the most stringent to date.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cooperativity-Dependent Folding of Single-Stranded DNA

The folding of biological macromolecules is a fundamental process of which we lack a full comprehension. Mostly studied in proteins and RNA, single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) also folds, at physiological salt conditions, by forming non-specific secondary structures that are difficult to characterize with biophysical techniques. Here we present a helix-coil model for secondary structure formation, where ssDNA bases are organized in two different types of domains (compact and free). The model contains two parameters: the energy gain per base in a compact domain, $\epsilon$, and the cooperativity related to the interfacial energy between different domains, $\gamma$. We tested the ability of the model to quantify the formation of secondary structure in ssDNA molecules mechanically stretched with optical tweezers. The model reproduces the experimental force-extension curves in ssDNA of different molecular lengths and varying sodium and magnesium concentrations. Salt-correction effects for the energy of compact domains and the interfacial energy are found to be compatible with those of DNA hybridization. The model also predicts the folding free energy and the average size of domains at zero force, finding good agreement with secondary structure predictions by Mfold. We envision the model could be further extended to investigate native folding in RNA and proteins.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Quark#Lhc#Jets#Lepton#Quarks#Atlas#Cms#Bsm
arxiv.org

Optically Pumped AlGaN Double Heterostructure Deep-UV Laser by Molecular Beam Homoepitaxy: Mirror Imperfections and Cavity Loss

We demonstrate the first optically pumped sub-300 nm UV laser structures grown by plasma-assisted molecular beam epitaxy on single-crystal bulk AlN. The edge-emitting laser structures fabricated with the AlN/AlGaN heterostructures exhibit multi-mode emission with peak gain at ~284 nm. Having the goal of electrically injected, continuous wave deep-UV AlGaN laser diodes in mind, with its intrinsic material challenges of achieving sufficient optical gain, the optical cavity loss of a laser diode should be minimized. We derive an expression to quantify the effect of mirror imperfections, including slant and surface roughness on the optical mirror loss of a Fabry-Pérot cavity. It is found that the optical imperfection loss is a superlinear function of the RMS roughness and slant angle of the facets, and also scales as the inverse wavelength squared of the principal lasing mode. This highlights the importance of device processing optimization as Fabry-Pérot cavities couple to lower wavelengths.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The quantum mechanics canonically associated to free probability Part I: Free momentum and associated kinetic energy

After a short review of the quantum mechanics canonically associated with a classical real valued random variable with all moments, we begin to study the quantum mechanics canonically associated to the \textbf{standard semi--circle random variable} $X$, characterized by the fact that its probability distribution is the semi--circle law $\mu$ on $[-2,2]$. We prove that, in the identification of $L^2([-2,2],\mu)$ with the $1$--mode interacting Fock space $\Gamma_{\mu}$, defined by the orthogonal polynomial gradation of $\mu$, $X$ is mapped into position operator and its canonically associated momentum operator $P$ into $i$ times the $\mu$--Hilbert transform $H_{\mu}$ on $L^2([-2,2],\mu)$. In the first part of the present paper, after briefly describing the simpler case of the $\mu$--harmonic oscillator, we find an explicit expression for the action, on the $\mu$--orthogonal polynomials, of the semi--circle analogue of the translation group $e^{itP}$ and of the semi--circle analogue of the free evolution $e^{itP^2/2}$ respectively in terms of Bessel functions of the first kind and of confluent hyper--geometric series. These results require the solution of the \textit{inverse normal order problem} on the quantum algebra canonically associated to the classical semi--circle random variable and are derived in the second part of the present paper. Since the problem to determine, with purely analytic techniques, the explicit form of the action of $e^{-tH_{\mu}}$ and $e^{-itH_{\mu}^2/2}$ on the $\mu$--orthogonal polynomials is difficult, % aaa ask T if it is solved the above mentioned results show the power of the combination of these techniques with those developed within the algebraic approach to the theory of orthogonal polynomials.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effect of passive metallic layers on muon energy estimation by means of deflection angle for muon scattering tomography: A comparative study based on GEANT4 simulations

In the tomographic configurations based on the muon scattering, the angular variation with respect to the kinetic energy indirectly brings forth the ability to coarsely predict the kinetic energy by using the deflection angle owing to the detector layers. Nevertheless, the angular deviation due to the detector components is expected to be minuscule in addition to a relatively high uncertainty in the case of the plastic scintillators. In the present study, we contrast our current tomographic prototype, which consists of the detector layers manufactured from polyvinyl toluene besides a detector accuracy of 1 mrad, with an alternative hodoscope scheme containing stainless steel layers by aiming to investigate the three-group energy structure. Initially, we determine the average deflection angles together with the corresponding standard deviations for our present setup as well as for the alternative scheme by means of the GEANT4 simulations. In the second place, we express a brace of misclassification probabilities founded on the standard deviations where the first procedure assumes a linear finite approximation, whereas the latter approach rests on a positively defined modified Gaussian distribution. Upon our simulation results, we demonstrate that the introduced stainless steel layers in the proposed hodoscope setup do not only serve to augment the average deflection angles, but they also diminish the misclassification probabilities, therewith reducing the classification uncertainty apart from an improved detection performance.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The density distribution and the physical origins of density intermittency in sub- to trans-Alfvenic supersonic turbulence

The probability density function (PDF) of the logarithmic density contrast, $s=\ln (\rho/\rho_0)$, with gas density $\rho$ and mean density $\rho_0$, for hydrodynamical supersonic turbulence is well-known to have significant signatures of intermittency that monotonically increase with the turbulent Mach number, $\M$. By studying the mass- and volume-weighted $s$-PDF for an ensemble of 16 sub- to trans-Alfvenic mean-field, supersonic, isothermal turbulence simulations, relevant to molecular gas in the cool interstellar medium, we show that a more intricate picture emerges for the intermittency of $s$. Using four independent measures of the intermittency we find hydrodynamical-like intermittency in the highly magnetised plasma for $\mathcal{M} \lesssim 4$. However, for $\mathcal{M} \gtrsim 4$, the signatures of intermittency disappear, leaving approximately lognormal $s$-statistics -- exactly the opposite of hydrodynamical turbulence in the high-$\mathcal{M}$ limit. To understand the $\mathcal{M} \lesssim 4$ intermittency we use one-dimensional (1D) pencil beams to explore the dynamics along and across the mean magnetic field, $\mathbf{B}_0$. We discuss kinetic, density and magnetic field fluctuations from the pencil beams, and identify physical sources of intermittency as single, strong shocks coupled to fast magnetosonic compressions that form along $\Bo$ and create large, volume-poor under-densities. These under-densities contribute significantly to the skewness of the $s$-PDF. We confirm this result independently using 1D fluid shock simulations. We discuss the Gaussianisation of the $\mathcal{M} \gtrsim 4$ $s$-fields through the lens of two phenomenologies: the self-similarity of the $s$-field and homogenisation of the dynamical timescales between the over- and under-dense regions in the compressible gas.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Optical resonances in graded index spheres: A resonant-state expansion study and analytic approximations

Recent improvements in the resonant-state expansion (RSE), focusing on the static mode contribution, have made it possible to treat transverse-magnetic (TM) modes of a spherically symmetric system with the same efficiency as their transverse-electric (TE) counterparts. We demonstrate here that the efficient inclusion of static modes in the RSE results in its quick convergence to the exact solution regardless of the static mode set used. We then apply the RSE to spherically symmetric systems with continuous radial variations of the permittivity. We show that in TM polarization, the spectral transition from whispering gallery to Fabry-Perot modes is characterized by a peak in the mode losses and an additional mode as compared to TE polarization. Both features are explained quantitatively by the Brewster angle of the surface reflection which occurs in this frequency range. Eliminating the discontinuity at the sphere surface by using linear or quadratic profiles of the permittivity modifies this peak and increases the Fabry-Perot mode losses, in qualitative agreement with a reduced surface reflectivity. These profiles also provide a nearly parabolic confinement for the whispering gallery modes, for which an analytical approximation using the Morse potential is presented. Both profiles result in a reduced TE-TM splitting, which is shown to be further suppressed by choosing a profile radially extending the mode fields. Based on the concepts of ray optics, phase analysis of the secular equation, and effective quantum-mechanical potential for a wave equation, we have further developed a number of useful approximations which shed light on the physical phenomena observed in the spectra of graded-index systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On the Effect of Surface Friction and Upward Radiation of Energy on Equatorial Waves

In theoretical models of tropical dynamics, the effects of both surface friction and upward wave radiation through interaction with the stratosphere are oft-ignored, as they greatly complicate mathematical analysis. In this study, we relax the rigid-lid assumption and impose surface drag, which allows the barotropic mode to be excited in equatorial waves. In particular, a previously developed set of linear, strict quasi-equilibrium tropospheric equations is coupled with a dry, passive stratosphere, and surface drag is added to the troposphere momentum equations. Theoretical and numerical model analysis is performed on the model in the limits of an inviscid surface coupled to a stratosphere, as well as a frictional surface under a rigid-lid. This study confirms previous research that shows the presence of a stratosphere strongly shifts the growth rates of fast propagating equatorial waves to larger scales, reddening the equatorial power spectrum. The growth rates of modes that are slowly propagating and highly interactive with cloud-radiation are shown to be negligibly affected by the presence of a stratosphere. Surface friction in this model framework acts as purely a damping mechanism and increases the poleward extent of the equatorial waves through barotropic vorticity generation. Numerical solutions of the coupled troposphere-stratosphere model with surface friction also show that the barotropic mode can be tropospherically trapped when excited by surface friction but in the presence of a highly stratified stratosphere. The superposition of phase-shifted barotropic and first baroclinic modes is also shown to lead to an eastward vertical tilt in the dynamical fields of Kelvin-wave like modes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Performance of the quantum MaxEnt estimation in the presence of physical symmetries

The estimation of the density operator that describe the state of a quantum system, when an informational complete measurement is not available, can be performed, in a reliable way, by adopting the Maximum Entropy principle (MaxEnt) as additional criterion. In this paper, we have studied the efficiency of the MaxEnt method for quantum states estimation when there is prior information about symmetries of the state. We explicitly describe how to implement the algorithm, in the most general case, and implemented it to conduct numerical simulations estimating the density matrix of several three-qubit quantum state of interest. Furthermore, we analyze the performance of the method in realistic quantum information scenarios. We observe that, for most states, this approach allows to considerably reduce the number of independent measurements needed to obtain a sufficiently high fidelity, and it shows to be robust under the presence of typical experimental noises.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Bounds on approximating Max $k$XOR with quantum and classical local algorithms

We consider the power of local algorithms for approximately solving Max $k$XOR, a generalization of two constraint satisfaction problems previously studied with classical and quantum algorithms (MaxCut and Max E3LIN2). On instances with either random signs or no overlapping clauses and $D+1$ clauses per variable, we calculate the average satisfying fraction of the depth-1 QAOA and compare with a generalization of the local threshold algorithm. Notably, the quantum algorithm outperforms the threshold algorithm for $k > 4$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Sharpened dynamics alternative and its $C^1$-robustness for strongly monotone discrete dynamical systems

For strongly monotone dynamical systems, the dynamics alternative for smooth discrete-time systems turns out to be a perfect analogy of the celebrated Hirsch's limit-set dichotomy for continuous-time semiflows. In this paper, we first present a sharpened dynamics alternative for $C^1$-smooth strongly monotone discrete-time dissipative system $\{F_0^n\}_{n\in \mathbb{N}}$ (with an attractor $A$), which concludes that there is a positive integer $m$ such that any orbit is either manifestly unstable; or asymptotic to a linearly stable cycle whose minimal period is bounded by $m$. Furthermore, we show the $C^1$-robustness of the sharpened dynamics alternative, that is, for any $C^1$-perturbed system $\{F_\epsilon^n\}_{n\in \mathbb{N}}$ ($F_\epsilon$ not necessarily monotone), any orbit initiated nearby $A$ will admit the sharpened dynamics alternative with the same $m$. The improved generic convergence to cycles for the $C^1$-system $\{F_0^n\}_{n\in \mathbb{N}}$, as well as for the perturbed system $\{F_\epsilon^n\}_{n\in \mathbb{N}}$, is thus obtained as by-products of the sharpened dynamics alternative and its $C^1$-robustness. The results are applied to nonlocal $C^1$-perturbations of a time-periodic parabolic equations and give typical convergence to periodic solutions whose minimal periods are uniformly bounded.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Sparse Uniformity Testing

In this paper we consider the uniformity testing problem for high-dimensional discrete distributions (multinomials) under sparse alternatives. More precisely, we derive sharp detection thresholds for testing, based on $n$ samples, whether a discrete distribution supported on $d$ elements differs from the uniform distribution only in $s$ (out of the $d$) coordinates and is $\varepsilon$-far (in total variation distance) from uniformity. Our results reveal various interesting phase transitions which depend on the interplay of the sample size $n$ and the signal strength $\varepsilon$ with the dimension $d$ and the sparsity level $s$. For instance, if the sample size is less than a threshold (which depends on $d$ and $s$), then all tests are asymptotically powerless, irrespective of the magnitude of the signal strength. On the other hand, if the sample size is above the threshold, then the detection boundary undergoes a further phase transition depending on the signal strength. Here, a $\chi^2$-type test attains the detection boundary in the dense regime, whereas in the sparse regime a Bonferroni correction of two maximum-type tests and a version of the Higher Criticism test is optimal up to sharp constants. These results combined provide a complete description of the phase diagram for the sparse uniformity testing problem across all regimes of the parameters $n$, $d$, and $s$. One of the challenges in dealing with multinomials is that the parameters are always constrained to lie in the simplex. This results in the aforementioned two-layered phase transition, a new phenomenon which does not arise in classical high-dimensional sparse testing problems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Error bounds of fourth-order compact finite difference methods for the Dirac equation in the massless and nonrelativistic regime

We establish the error bounds of fourth-order compact finite difference (4cFD) methods for the Dirac equation in the massless and nonrelativistic regime, which involves a small dimensionless parameter $0 < \varepsilon \le 1$ inversely proportional to the speed of light. In this regime, the solution propagates waves with wavelength $O(\varepsilon)$ in time and $O(1)$ in space, as well as with the wave speed $O(1/\varepsilon)$ rapid outgoing waves. We adapt the conservative and semi-implicit 4cFD methods to discretize the Dirac equation and rigorously carry out their error bounds depending explicitly on the mesh size $h$, time step $\tau$ and the small parameter $\varepsilon$. Based on the error bounds, the $\varepsilon$-scalability of the 4cFD methods is $h = O(\varepsilon^{1/4})$ and $\tau = O(\varepsilon^{3/2})$, which not only improves the spatial resolution capacity but also has superior accuracy than classical second-order finite difference methods. Furthermore, physical observables including the total density and current density have the same conclusions. Numerical results are provided to validate the error bounds and the dynamics of the Dirac equation with different potentials in 2D is presented.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Sharp Analysis of Random Fourier Features in Classification

We study the theoretical properties of random Fourier features classification with Lipschitz continuous loss functions such as support vector machine and logistic regression. Utilizing the regularity condition, we show for the first time that random Fourier features classification can achieve $O(1/\sqrt{n})$ learning rate with only $\Omega(\sqrt{n} \log n)$ features, as opposed to $\Omega(n)$ features suggested by previous results. Our study covers the standard feature sampling method for which we reduce the number of features required, as well as a problem-dependent sampling method which further reduces the number of features while still keeping the optimal generalization property. Moreover, we prove that the random Fourier features classification can obtain a fast $O(1/n)$ learning rate for both sampling schemes under Massart's low noise assumption. Our results demonstrate the potential effectiveness of random Fourier features approximation in reducing the computational complexity (roughly from $O(n^3)$ in time and $O(n^2)$ in space to $O(n^2)$ and $O(n\sqrt{n})$ respectively) without having to trade-off the statistical prediction accuracy. In addition, the achieved trade-off in our analysis is at least the same as the optimal results in the literature under the worst case scenario and significantly improves the optimal results under benign regularity conditions.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Sign ambiguity of non-Abelian topological charges in phononic and photonic topological insulators

A recent study showed that the topological nature of nodal lines in a three-band system can be described by the non-Abelian topological charges. The new topological invariants are now one of the key parameters in topological physics as a means of describing nodal-line crystals. However, most studies have overlooked the sign ambiguity of the non-Abelian topological charges which originates from the gauge freedom of eigenstates. Here, we show that the sign ambiguity can give rise to a problem in identifying topological charges in a system with non-Abelian band topology by considering nodal lines in phononic and photonic topological insulators. Our numerical calculation of the topological charges highlights the inconsistency that may arise when interpreting the topological nature of nodal lines without a sign convention. To address the sign ambiguity problem, we propose a sign convention that uses a reference point in the momentum space.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Generalized T-product Tensor Bernstein Bounds

Since Kilmer et al. introduced the new multiplication method between two third-order tensors around 2008 and third-order tensors with such multiplication structure are also called as T-product tensors, T-product tensors have been applied to many fields in science and engineering, such as low-rank tensor approximation, signal processing, image feature extraction, machine learning, computer vision, and the multi-view clustering problem, etc. However, there are very few works dedicated to exploring the behavior of random T-product tensors. This work considers the problem about the tail behavior of the unitarily invariant norm for the summation of random symmetric T-product tensors. Majorization and antisymmetric Kronecker product tools are main techniques utilized to establish inequalities for unitarily norms of multivariate T-product tensors. The Laplace transform method is integrated with these inequalities for unitarily norms of multivariate T-product tensors to provide us with Bernstein Bounds estimation of Ky Fan $k$-norm for functions of the symmetric random T-product tensors summation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Awakening Latent Grounding from Pretrained Language Models for Semantic Parsing

Recent years pretrained language models (PLMs) hit a success on several downstream tasks, showing their power on modeling language. To better understand and leverage what PLMs have learned, several techniques have emerged to explore syntactic structures entailed by PLMs. However, few efforts have been made to explore grounding capabilities of PLMs, which are also essential. In this paper, we highlight the ability of PLMs to discover which token should be grounded to which concept, if combined with our proposed erasing-then-awakening approach. Empirical studies on four datasets demonstrate that our approach can awaken latent grounding which is understandable to human experts, even if it is not exposed to such labels during training. More importantly, our approach shows great potential to benefit downstream semantic parsing models. Taking text-to-SQL as a case study, we successfully couple our approach with two off-the-shelf parsers, obtaining an absolute improvement of up to 9.8%.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy