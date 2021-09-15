James Isaac Langley, Sr.

James “Jim” Isaac Langley, Sr., 69, of Madison, MS peacefully passed away on September 8, 2021. Jim was born in Batesville, MS February 13, 1952 to the late William “Dub” Clayton Langley and Myra Kathryn Mabry Langley. Jim’s home place is in McCool, MS. Jim was a graduate of Ethel High School and Holmes Junior College where he attended on a football scholarship. He then graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Industrial Education. Jim was a proud business owner of Langley’s Remodeling, Inc. for over 35 years, and in the construction industry for more than 50 years.He spent the last 40 years of his life living around the Jackson area, most recently 25 years in Madison.