CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flora, MS

John Elijah Carr, III

By Editorials
Madison County Journal
 5 days ago

John Elijah Carr, III, 77, entered his final rest September 10, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. A graveside service was held September 14, 2021 at Flora Cemetery. Mr. Carr was born on February 21, 1944, the son of the late John and Mary Carr. He was a graduate of Provine High School, Class of 1962 and a graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi, class of 1968, with a double major in geology and geography. An avid saxophonist, he was a member of the Provine Marching Band, The Crackerjacks, The Counts, The USM marching band and USM jazz band.

onlinemadison.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Eight killed in Russian university shooting, gunman 'liquidated'

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding several, law enforcement said. The gunman was himself killed after the shootings at Perm State University, around 1,300 km (800 miles) east of...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, MS
City
Flora, MS
City
Jackson, MS
State
Tennessee State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iii#Provine High School#The Provine Marching Band#Crackerjacks
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy