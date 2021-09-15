John Elijah Carr, III, 77, entered his final rest September 10, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. A graveside service was held September 14, 2021 at Flora Cemetery. Mr. Carr was born on February 21, 1944, the son of the late John and Mary Carr. He was a graduate of Provine High School, Class of 1962 and a graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi, class of 1968, with a double major in geology and geography. An avid saxophonist, he was a member of the Provine Marching Band, The Crackerjacks, The Counts, The USM marching band and USM jazz band.