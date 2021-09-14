CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Photoredox-Catalyzed Multicomponent Petasis Reaction in Batch and Continuous Flow with Alkyl Boronic Acids

By Monica Oliva
cell.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoronic acids as alkyl radical precursors under mild reaction conditions. Photo-flow chemistry application for Petasis reaction. Multicomponent reactions (MCRs) are ideal platforms for the generation of a wide variety of organic scaffolds in a convergent and atom-economical manner. Many strategies for the generation of highly substituted and diverse structures have been developed and among these, the Petasis reaction represents a viable reaction manifold for the synthesis of substituted amines via coupling of an amine, an aldehyde and a boronic acid (BA). Despite its synthetic utility, the inherent drawbacks associated with the traditional two-electron Petasis reaction have stimulated continuous research towards more facile and tolerant methodologies. In this regard, we present the use of free alkyl boronic acids as effective radical precursors in this MCR through a single-electron transfer mechanism under mild reaction conditions. We have further demonstrated its applicability to photo-flow reactors, facilitating the reaction scale-up for the rapid assembly of complex molecular structures.

www.cell.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceBlog.com

Physicists engineer ferroelectricity in boron nitride

Ultrathin materials made of a single layer of atoms have riveted scientists’ attention since the isolation of the first such material — graphene — about 17 years ago. Among other advances since then, researchers including those from a pioneering lab at MIT have found that stacking individual sheets of the 2D materials, and sometimes twisting them at a slight angle to each other, can give them new properties, from superconductivity to magnetism.
PHYSICS
cell.com

CA2 inhibition reduces the precision of hippocampal assembly reactivation

Silencing of CA2 decreases the temporal precision of SWRs and neuronal spiking. Assemblies from distinct experiences are co-activate following CA2 inhibition. CA1 spiking is more synchronous during replay in the absence of CA2. CA2 influences the informational and temporal precision of neuronal reactivation. The structured reactivation of hippocampal neuronal ensembles...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Selective deoxygenative alkylation of alcohols via photocatalytic domino radical fragmentations

The delivery of alkyl radicals through photocatalytic deoxygenation of primary alcohols under mild conditions is a so far unmet challenge. In this report, we present a one-pot strategy for deoxygenative Giese reaction of alcohols with electron-deficient alkenes, by using xanthate salts as alcohol-activating groups for radical generation under visible-light photoredox conditions in the presence of triphenylphosphine. The convenient generation of xanthate salts and high reactivity of sequential C–S/C–O bond homolytic cleavage enable efficient deoxygenation of primary, secondary and tertiary alcohols with diverse functionality and structure to generate the corresponding alkyl radicals, including methyl radical. Moreover, chemoselective radical monodeoxygenation of diols is achieved via selective formation of xanthate salts.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acids#Alkyl#Boronic Acid#Petasis Reaction#Scale Up
cell.com

New clearing protocol for tannic roots optical imaging

The understanding of plant physiological complexity requires 3D imaging of the entire organ with subcellular resolution. However, most plant organs are highly opaque to light and their study under optical sectioning microscopes is difficult. By gathering the latest developments in the field of optical clearing of pigmented plant tissues, it was found that the clearing tannic roots (CTR) protocol drastically reduces light absorption by a depigmentation step and light scattering by the homogenisation of refractive indices through entire grapevine roots.
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
weatherboy.com

Red Alert Issued for U.S. Volcano ; Explosions Imminent

While visuals from the new, destructive volcanic eruption on La Palma in the Canary Islands is captivating viewers from around the globe, a volcano closer to home in the U.S. is exploding with new activity too, prompting officials to raise a RED alert level. According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory...
ENVIRONMENT
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ComicBook

NASA's Latest Discovery Could Prove Life on Mars

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has collected its first two samples from the Red Planet, and scientists are already suggesting it could be a positive sign to those hoping to find some form of alien life on the planet. The samples were collected between September 6th and 8th from the same rock on the surface of the planet.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
southarkansassun.com

Vitamin that Boosts Immune System Against COVID-19, New Research Suggests

According to studies, vitamin B6 may have a role in avoiding cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients. In a recently published article in PSYBLOG, the immune system benefits of vitamins C and D, as well as minerals like magnesium and zinc, have gotten a lot of attention, but there hasn’t been much research on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Planet Nine Finally Found? What New Observations Reveal

Astronomers had been on the hunt for the ninth planet of the Solar System for quite a while. Pluto lost that status a long time ago, in 2006 when it was downgraded only to the state of a dwarf planet. But scientists suspect for a few years that there has...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy