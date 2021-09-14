CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Golf Concludes Day Two at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE ELMO, Minn. – Junior Emma Spitz shot a 1-over 73 to lead the Bruins on the second day of the ANNIKA Intercollegiate at The Royal Club in Minnesota. UCLA moved into a tie for eighth place with Ole Miss in the three-day season-opening competition. The Bruins (+9, 585) will head into the final day of competition just three strokes behind fifth-place Texas (+6, 582). South Carolina (-10, 566) leads the 12-team field with a six-stroke lead against second-place Wake Forest (-4, 572).

