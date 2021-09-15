3 Investing Moves to Make Before the End of the Year

As we head into year two of the pandemic, I’ve been hearing from a lot of you about job burnout, the desire to create better work-life balance, and revised career goals. That doesn’t surprise me given the events and uncertainty of the last several months. And it fits right in with what’s happening nationally, even globally. But while I certainly understand the desire to do something that reflects your personal passions and values, I can’t help but remind everyone to carefully consider the financial implications.

