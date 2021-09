Monthly Meeting 09-21-2021

NOTICE OF HEARING ON AMENDMENT TO ZONING RESTRICTION TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Common Council of the City of La Crosse, by its Judiciary & Administration Committee, will hold a public hearing on a proposed ordinance change in the zoning code as follows: AN ORDINANCE to amend Subsection 115-110 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of La Crosse transferring certain property from the Heavy Industrial District to the Commercial District allowing for apartments at 2967 Airport Rd. Property is presently used for: Warehousing, distribution and two apartments Property is proposed to be used for: Warehousing, distribution and two apartments Rezoning is necessary because: The current zoning does not allow for apartments Tax Parcel 17-10530-35 CERTIFIED SURVEY MAP NO. 9 VOL 15 LOT 2 DOC NO. 1561519 The City Plan Commission will meet to consider such application on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the Southside Neighborhood Center (1300 6th St S), in the City of La Crosse, La Crosse County, Wisconsin. A public hearing before the Judiciary & Administration Committee will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Southside Neighborhood Center (1300 6th St S), in the City of La Crosse, La Crosse County, Wisconsin. Final action will be determined by the Common Council on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Southside Neighborhood Center (1300 6th St S), in the City of La Crosse, La Crosse County, Wisconsin. Any person interested may be heard for or against such proposed change, and may appear in person, by attorney or may file a formal objection, which objection forms are available in the City Clerk's Office. The petition and/or maps relating to the above referenced amendment may be examined in the Office of the City Clerk, La Crosse City Hall, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on any regular business day, holidays excepted, (by appointment) or in the Legislative Information Center which can be accessed from the City website at www.cityoflacrosse.org (search for File 21-1291). Dated this 7th day of September, 2021. Nikki M. Elsen, City Clerk City of La Crosse 9/14 9/21 LAC86296 WNAXLP.

