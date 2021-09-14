CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The converse of Sturm's Separation Theorem

By L. Gholizadeh, A. B. Mingarelli
arxiv.org
 9 days ago

We show that Sturm's classical separation theorem on the interlacing of the zeros of linearly independent solutions of real second order two-term ordinary differential equations necessarily fails in the presence of a unique turning point in the principal part of the equation. Related results are discussed. The last section contains...

Title:Limit theorems for Hawkes processes including inhibition

Authors:Patrick Cattiaux, Laetitia Colombani, Manon Costa. Abstract: In this paper we consider some non linear Hawkes processes with signed reproduction function (or memory kernel) thus exhibiting both self-excitation and inhibition. We provide a Law of Large Numbers, a Central Limit Theorem and large deviation results, as time growths to infinity. The proofs lie on a renewal structure for these processes introduced in Costa et al. (2020) which leads to a comparison with cumulative processes. Explicit computations are made on some examples. Similar results have been obtained in the literature for self-exciting Hawkes processes only.
SCIENCE
Exact solutions of a nonlinear diffusion equation on polynomial invariant subspace of maximal dimension

The nonlinear diffusion equation $u_t = (u^{- 4/3} u_x)_x$ is reduced by the substitution $u = v^{- 3/4}$ to an equation with quadratic nonlinearities possessing a polynomial invariant linear subspace of the maximal possible dimension equal to five. The dynamics of the solutions on this subspace is described by a fifth-order nonlinear dynamical system (V.A. Galaktionov).
MATHEMATICS
Error bounds of fourth-order compact finite difference methods for the Dirac equation in the massless and nonrelativistic regime

We establish the error bounds of fourth-order compact finite difference (4cFD) methods for the Dirac equation in the massless and nonrelativistic regime, which involves a small dimensionless parameter $0 < \varepsilon \le 1$ inversely proportional to the speed of light. In this regime, the solution propagates waves with wavelength $O(\varepsilon)$ in time and $O(1)$ in space, as well as with the wave speed $O(1/\varepsilon)$ rapid outgoing waves. We adapt the conservative and semi-implicit 4cFD methods to discretize the Dirac equation and rigorously carry out their error bounds depending explicitly on the mesh size $h$, time step $\tau$ and the small parameter $\varepsilon$. Based on the error bounds, the $\varepsilon$-scalability of the 4cFD methods is $h = O(\varepsilon^{1/4})$ and $\tau = O(\varepsilon^{3/2})$, which not only improves the spatial resolution capacity but also has superior accuracy than classical second-order finite difference methods. Furthermore, physical observables including the total density and current density have the same conclusions. Numerical results are provided to validate the error bounds and the dynamics of the Dirac equation with different potentials in 2D is presented.
MATHEMATICS
Optical resonances in graded index spheres: A resonant-state expansion study and analytic approximations

Recent improvements in the resonant-state expansion (RSE), focusing on the static mode contribution, have made it possible to treat transverse-magnetic (TM) modes of a spherically symmetric system with the same efficiency as their transverse-electric (TE) counterparts. We demonstrate here that the efficient inclusion of static modes in the RSE results in its quick convergence to the exact solution regardless of the static mode set used. We then apply the RSE to spherically symmetric systems with continuous radial variations of the permittivity. We show that in TM polarization, the spectral transition from whispering gallery to Fabry-Perot modes is characterized by a peak in the mode losses and an additional mode as compared to TE polarization. Both features are explained quantitatively by the Brewster angle of the surface reflection which occurs in this frequency range. Eliminating the discontinuity at the sphere surface by using linear or quadratic profiles of the permittivity modifies this peak and increases the Fabry-Perot mode losses, in qualitative agreement with a reduced surface reflectivity. These profiles also provide a nearly parabolic confinement for the whispering gallery modes, for which an analytical approximation using the Morse potential is presented. Both profiles result in a reduced TE-TM splitting, which is shown to be further suppressed by choosing a profile radially extending the mode fields. Based on the concepts of ray optics, phase analysis of the secular equation, and effective quantum-mechanical potential for a wave equation, we have further developed a number of useful approximations which shed light on the physical phenomena observed in the spectra of graded-index systems.
MATHEMATICS
Quantum Optics of Non-Hermitian Optical Systems: Propagation of Squeezed State of Light through Dispersive non-Hermitian Optical Bilayers

We present a rigorous and quantum-consistent description of dispersive non-Hermitian optical bilayers in the framework of the canonical quantization scheme. Then we investigate the propagation of a normally incident squeezed coherent state of light through such media, particularly at a frequency for which the bilayers become parity-time (PT) symmetric. Furthermore, to check the realization of PT-symmetry in quantum optics, we reveal how dispersion and loss/gain-induced noises and thermal effects in such bilayers can affect quantum features of the incident light, such as squeezing and sub-Poissonian statistics. The numerical results show thermally-induced noise at room temperature has an insignificant effect on the propagation properties in these non-Hermitian bilayers. Moreover, tuning the bilayers loss/gain strength, we show that the transmitted squeezed coherent states through the structure can retain to some extent their nonclassical characteristics, specifically for the frequencies far from the emission frequency of the gain layer. Furthermore, we demonstrate, only below a critical value of gain, quantum optical effective medium theory can correctly predict the propagation of quantized waves in non-Hermitian and PT-symmetric bilayers.
SCIENCE
On the use of tent spaces for solving PDEs: A proof of the Koch-Tataru theorem

In these notes we will present (a part of) the parabolic tent spaces theory and then apply it in solving some PDE's originated from the fluid mechanics. In more details, to our most interest are the incompressible homogeneous Navier-Stokes equations. These equations have been investigated mathematically for almost one century. Yet, the question of proving well-posedness (i.e. existence, uniqueness and regularity of solutions) lacks satisfactory answer. A large part of the known positive results in connection with Navier-Stokes equations are those in which the initial data $u_0$ is supposed to have a small norm in some critical or scaling invariant functional space. All those spaces are embedded in the homogeneous Besov space $\dot B^{-1}_{\infty,\infty}$. A breakthrough was made in the paper [16] by Koch and Tataru, where the authors showed the existence and the uniqueness of solutions to the Navier-Stokes system in case when the norm $\|u_0\|_{\mathrm{BMO}^{-1}}$ is small enough. The principal goal of these notes is to present a new proof of the theorem by Koch and Tataru on the Navier-Stokes system, namely the one using the tent spaces theory. We also hope that after having read these notes, the reader will be convinced that the theory of tent spaces is highly likely to be useful in the study of other equations in fluid mechanics. These notes are mainly based on the content of the article [1] by P. Auscher and D. Frey. However, in [1] the authors deal with a slightly more general system of parabolic equations of Navier-Stokes type. Here we have chosen to write down a self-contained text treating only the relatively easier case of the classical incompressible homogeneous Navier-Stokes equations.
MATHEMATICS
Stationary solution and $H$ theorem for a generalized Fokker-Planck equation

We investigate a family of generalized Fokker-Planck equations that contains Richardson and porous media equations as members. Considering a confining drift term that is related to an effective potential, we show that each equation of this family has a stationary solution that depends on this potential. This stationary solution encompasses several well-known probability distributions. Moreover, we verify an $H$ theorem for the generalized Fokker-Planck equations using free-energy-like functionals. We show that the energy-like part of each functional is based on the effective potential and the entropy-like part is a generalized Tsallis entropic form, which has an unusual dependence on the position and can be related to a generalization of the Kullback-Leibler divergence. We also verify that the optimization of this entropic-like form subjected to convenient constraints recovers the stationary solution. The analysis presented here includes several studies about $H$ theorems for other generalized Fokker-Planck equations as particular cases.
MATHEMATICS
Quantifying and Generalizing the CAP Theorem

In distributed applications, Brewer's CAP theorem tells us that when networks become partitioned, there is a tradeoff between consistency and availability. Consistency is agreement on the values of shared variables across a system, and availability is the ability to respond to reads and writes accessing those shared variables. We quantify these concepts, giving numerical values to inconsistency and unavailability. Recognizing that network partitioning is not an all-or-nothing proposition, we replace the P in CAP with L, a numerical measure of apparent latency, and derive the CAL theorem, an algebraic relation between inconsistency, unavailability, and apparent latency. This relation shows that if latency becomes unbounded (e.g., the network becomes partitioned), then one of inconsistency and unavailability must also become unbounded, and hence the CAP theorem is a special case of the CAL theorem. We describe two distributed coordination mechanisms, which we have implemented as an extension of the Lingua Franca coordination language, that support arbitrary tradeoffs between consistency and availability as apparent latency varies. With centralized coordination, inconsistency remains bounded by a chosen numerical value at the cost that unavailability becomes unbounded under network partitioning. With decentralized coordination, unavailability remains bounded by a chosen numerical quantity at the cost that inconsistency becomes unbounded under network partitioning. Our centralized coordination mechanism is an extension of techniques that have historically been used for distributed simulation, an application where consistency is paramount. Our decentralized coordination mechanism is an extension of techniques that have been used in distributed databases when availability is paramount.
COMPUTERS
Moments of the 2d directed polymer in the subcritical regime and a generalisation of the Erdös-Taylor theorem

We compute the limit of the moments of the partition function $Z_{N}^{\beta_N} $ of the directed polymer in dimension $d=2$ in the subcritical regime, i.e. when the inverse temperature is scaled as $\beta_N \sim \hat{\beta} \sqrt{\tfrac{\pi}{\log N}}$ for $\hat{\beta} \in (0,1)$. In particular, we establish that for every $h \in \mathbb{R}$, $\lim_{N \to \infty } \mathbb{E}\big[\big(Z_{N}^{\beta_N}\big)^h\big]=\big(\frac{1}{1-\hat{\beta}^2}\big)^{\frac{h(h-1)}{2}}.$ We also identify the limit of the moments of the averaged field $\tfrac{\sqrt{\log N}}{N} \sum_{x \in \mathbb{Z}^2} \varphi(\tfrac{x}{\sqrt{N}})\big(Z_{N}^{\beta_N}(x)-1 \big )$, for $\varphi \in C_c(\mathbb{R}^2)$, as those of a gaussian free field. As a byproduct, we identify the limiting probability distribution of the total pairwise collisions between $h$ independent, two dimensional random walks starting at the origin. In particular, we derive that $$ \frac{\pi}{\log N}\sum_{1 \leq i.
CHEMISTRY
Semiclassical Ohsawa-Takegoshi extension theorem and asymptotics of the orthogonal Bergman kernel

In this paper, we study the asymptotics of Ohsawa-Takegoshi extension operator and orthogonal Bergman projector associated with high tensor powers of a positive line bundle. More precisely, for a fixed submanifold in a complex manifold, we consider the operator which associates to a given holomorphic section of a positive line bundle over the submanifold the holomorphic extension of it to the ambient manifold with the minimal $L^2$-norm. When the tensor power of the line bundle tends to infinity, we prove an exponential estimate for the Schwartz kernel of this extension operator, and show that it admits a full asymptotic expansion in powers of the line bundle. Similarly, we study the asymptotics of the orthogonal Bergman kernel associated to the projection onto the holomorphic sections orthogonal to those which vanish along the submanifold. All our results are stated in the setting of manifolds and embeddings of bounded geometry.
MATHEMATICS
Measurement-dependent erasure of distinguishability for the observation of interference in an unbalanced SU(1,1) interferometer

It is known that quantum interference can disappear with the mere possibility of distinguishability without actually performing the act. We create such distinguishability in an unbalanced SU(1,1) interferometer and indeed observe no interference in the direct photodetection of the outputs. On the other hand, such distinguishability can be erased with a projective measurement. Here, we report a method of homodyne detection that can also recover interference effect. We find that it is the indistinguishability in amplitude measurement that leads to the recovery of interference, and the quantum nature of homodyne detection and the detector's slow response time both play an essential role. This is different from the quantum eraser schemes mentioned above. It demonstrates that quantum interference occurs in the measurement processes. With no need for path compensation, the unbalanced interferometers studied here should have practical applications in quantum metrology and sensing.
SCIENCE
FCM: A Fine-grained Comparison Model forMulti-turn Dialogue Reasoning

Despite the success of neural dialogue systems in achieving high performance on the leader-board, they cannot meet users' requirements in practice, due to their poor reasoning skills. The underlying reason is that most neural dialogue models only capture the syntactic and semantic information, but fail to model the logical consistency between the dialogue history and the generated response. Recently, a new multi-turn dialogue reasoning task has been proposed, to facilitate dialogue reasoning research. However, this task is challenging, because there are only slight differences between the illogical response and the dialogue history. How to effectively solve this challenge is still worth exploring. This paper proposes a Fine-grained Comparison Model (FCM) to tackle this problem. Inspired by human's behavior in reading comprehension, a comparison mechanism is proposed to focus on the fine-grained differences in the representation of each response candidate. Specifically, each candidate representation is compared with the whole history to obtain a history consistency representation. Furthermore, the consistency signals between each candidate and the speaker's own history are considered to drive a model to prefer a candidate that is logically consistent with the speaker's history logic. Finally, the above consistency representations are employed to output a ranking list of the candidate responses for multi-turn dialogue reasoning. Experimental results on two public dialogue datasets show that our method obtains higher ranking scores than the baseline models.
SCIENCE
A Simple Approach to Jointly Rank Passages and Select Relevant Sentences in the OBQA Context

In the open question answering (OBQA) task, how to select the relevant information from a large corpus is a crucial problem for reasoning and inference. Some datasets (e.g, HotpotQA) mainly focus on testing the model's reasoning ability at the sentence level. To overcome this challenge, many existing frameworks use a deep learning model to select relevant passages and then answer each question by matching a sentence in the corresponding passage. However, such frameworks require long inference time and fail to take advantage of the relationship between passages and sentences. In this work, we present a simple yet effective framework to address these problems by jointly ranking passages and selecting sentences. We propose consistency and similarity constraints to promote the correlation and interaction between passage ranking and sentence selection. In our experiments, we demonstrate that our framework can achieve competitive results and outperform the baseline by 28\% in terms of exact matching of relevant sentences on the HotpotQA dataset.
SCIENCE
Title:Homological splitting results for modules over Leibniz algebras

Abstract: A unified splitting result for Ext calculated in the category of modules over a Leibniz algebra is given for the case where coefficients are either both symmetric modules or both antisymmetric modules. This is a generalization of results of Loday and Pirashvili and others. Subjects: Algebraic Topology (math.AT) Cite...
MATHEMATICS
A Nivat Theorem for Weighted Alternating Automata over Commutative Semirings

In this paper, we give a Nivat-like characterization for weighted alternating automata over commutative semirings (WAFA). To this purpose we prove that weighted alternating can be characterized as the concatenation of weighted finite tree automata (WFTA) and a specific class of tree homomorphism. We show that the class of series recognized by weighted alternating automata is closed under inverses of homomorphisms, but not under homomorphisms. We give a logical characterization of weighted alternating automata, which uses weighted MSO logic for trees. Finally we investigate the strong connection between weighted alternating automata and polynomial automata. Using the corresponding result for polynomial automata, we are able to prove that the ZERONESS problem for weighted alternating automata with the rational numbers as weights is decidable.
COMPUTERS
Hilbert spaces and low-lying zeros of L-functions

This paper is meant to provide a general reference for how to solve a wide variety of optimization problems that arise when studying the distribution of the low-lying zeros of families of $L$-functions. For instance, generalizing previous work of Iwaniec, Luo, and Sarnak (2000), we use information from one-level density theorems to estimate the proportion of non-vanishing of $L$-functions in a family at a low-lying height on the critical line (measured by the analytic conductor). To solve the Fourier optimization problems that arise, we provide a unified framework based on the theory of reproducing kernel Hilbert spaces of entire functions (there is one such space associated to each symmetry type). Explicit expressions for the reproducing kernels are given. We also consider the problem of estimating the height of the first low-lying zero in a family (for all known symmetry types), generalizing a result of Hughes and Rudnick (2003) for Dirichlet $L$-functions. We solve the associated Fourier optimization problem in this setting by establishing a connection to the theory of de Branges spaces of entire functions and using the explicit reproducing kernels. In an appendix, we study the related problem of determining the sharp embeddings between the Hilbert spaces associated to the five symmetry types and the classical Paley-Wiener space.
MATHEMATICS

