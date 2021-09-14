Event-Triggered Distributed Stabilization of Interconnected Multiagent Systems with Abnormal Agent and Control Layers: Theoretical Analysis
A graph theoretic framework recently has been proposed to stabilize interconnected multiagent systems in a distributed fashion, while systematically capturing the architectural aspect of cyber-physical systems with separate agent or physical layer and control or cyber layer. Based on that development, in addition to the modeling uncertainties over the agent layer, we consider a scenario where the control layer is subject to the denial of service attacks. We propose a step-by-step procedure to design a control layer that, in the presence of the aforementioned abnormalities, guarantees a level of robustness and resiliency for the final two-layer interconnected multiagent system. The incorporation of an event-triggered strategy further ensures an effective use of the limited energy and communication resources over the control layer. We theoretically prove the resilient, robust, and Zeno-free convergence of all state trajectories to the origin and, via a simulation study, discuss the feasibility of the proposed ideas.arxiv.org
