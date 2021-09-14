CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Event-Triggered Distributed Stabilization of Interconnected Multiagent Systems with Abnormal Agent and Control Layers: Theoretical Analysis

By Vahid Rezaei
arxiv.org
 9 days ago

A graph theoretic framework recently has been proposed to stabilize interconnected multiagent systems in a distributed fashion, while systematically capturing the architectural aspect of cyber-physical systems with separate agent or physical layer and control or cyber layer. Based on that development, in addition to the modeling uncertainties over the agent layer, we consider a scenario where the control layer is subject to the denial of service attacks. We propose a step-by-step procedure to design a control layer that, in the presence of the aforementioned abnormalities, guarantees a level of robustness and resiliency for the final two-layer interconnected multiagent system. The incorporation of an event-triggered strategy further ensures an effective use of the limited energy and communication resources over the control layer. We theoretically prove the resilient, robust, and Zeno-free convergence of all state trajectories to the origin and, via a simulation study, discuss the feasibility of the proposed ideas.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

OrthoPediatrics, SeaSpine Ink Distribution Pact For Image Guidance System

OrthoPediatrics Corp (NASDAQ: KIDS) entered into a distribution agreement with SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) for the 7D Surgical FLASH Navigation platform. Under the 5-year exclusive agreement, OrthoPediatrics will distribute the platform for pediatric application. The 7D FLASH Navigation System is an image guidance system that utilizes a novel and...
ECONOMY
arxiv.org

A readahead prefetcher for GPU file system layer

GPUs are broadly used in I/O-intensive big data applications. Prior works demonstrate the benefits of using GPU-side file system layer, GPUfs, to improve the GPU performance and programmability in such workloads. However, GPUfs fails to provide high performance for a common I/O pattern where a GPU is used to process a whole data set sequentially. In this work, we propose a number of system-level optimizations to improve the performance of GPUfs for such workloads. We perform an in-depth analysis of the interplay between the GPU I/O access pattern, CPU-GPU PCIe transfers and SSD storage, and identify the main bottlenecks. We propose a new GPU I/O readahead prefetcher and a GPU page cache replacement mechanism to resolve them. The GPU I/O readahead prefetcher achieves more than $2\times$ (geometric mean) higher bandwidth in a series of microbenchmarks compared to the original GPUfs. Furthermore, we evaluate the system on 14 applications derived from the RODINIA, PARBOIL and POLYBENCH benchmark suites. Our prefetching mechanism improves their execution time by up to 50% and their I/O bandwidth by 82% compared to the traditional CPU-only data transfer techniques.
COMPUTERS
infosecurity-magazine.com

A Third of Industrial Control Systems Attacked in H1 2021

Around one in three industrial control systems (ICS) were targeted by malicious activity in the first half of 2021, with spyware a growing threat, according to new data from Kaspersky. The Russian security vendor claimed its solutions blocked over 20,000 malware variants from more than 5000 families during the period.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abnormal Agent#Control#Sy#Dynamical Systems
OEM Off-Highway

ZTR Control Systems

For over 25 years, ZTR has been providing reliable monitoring & control solutions to a variety of rugged equipment industries. ZTR's inReach® end-to-end telematics solution is proven and flexible enough to integrate with your specific OEM application.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Termination Analysis of Programs with Multiphase Control-Flow

Jesús J. Domenech (Universidad Complutense de Madrid), Samir Genaim (Universidad Complutense de Madrid) Programs with multiphase control-flow are programs where the execution passes through several (possibly implicit) phases. Proving termination of such programs (or inferring corresponding runtime bounds) is often challenging since it requires reasoning on these phases separately. In this paper we discuss techniques for proving termination of such programs, in particular: (1) using multiphase ranking functions, where we will discuss theoretical aspects of such ranking functions for several kinds of program representations; and (2) using control-flow refinement, in particular partial evaluation of Constrained Horn Clauses, to simplify the control-flow allowing, among other things, to prove termination with simpler ranking functions.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

On the distributed backward reachability problem for large scale systems

Backward reachability (also termed controllability) has been extensively studied in control theory, and tools for a wide class of systems have been developed. Nevertheless, assessing a backward reachability analysis or synthesis remains challenging as the system dimension grows. In this paper we study the backward reachability problem for large scale networked nonlinear systems with coupled dynamics and subject to states and inputs nonlinear constraints. We propose a theory for completely general nonlinear constrained large scale controllability problems. We demonstrate that it is always possible to recast such problems for the overall large scale system into an equivalent distributed form where, without introducing any conservativeness, each node of the network iteratively solves a local reachability subproblem by exchanging information with the adjacent nodes. Although the proposed algorithm is completely decentralized, the solution of the backward reachability problem for the overall system is equivalently determined by the local ones and satisfies all the given constraints. Not being linked to any specific assumption on the system dynamics nor static constraints, the proposed results hold irrespectively of any possible analytical/numerical solver to be adopted for backward reachability computation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A PIE Representation of Coupled 2D PDEs and Stability Analysis using LPIs

We introduce a Partial Integration Equation (PIE) representation of Partial Differential Equations (PDEs) in two spatial variables. PIEs are an algebraic state-space representation of infinite-dimensional systems and have been used to model 1D PDEs and time-delay systems without continuity constraints or boundary conditions -- making these PIE representations amenable to stability analysis using convex optimization. To extend the PIE framework to 2D PDEs, we first construct an algebra of Partial Integral (PI) operators on the function space L_2[x,y], providing formulae for composition, adjoint, and inversion. We then extend this algebra to R^n x L_2[x] x L_2[y] x L_2[x,y] and demonstrate that, for any suitable coupled, linear PDE in 2 spatial variables, there exists an associated PIE whose solutions bijectively map to solutions of the original PDE -- providing conversion formulae between these representations. Next, we use positive matrices to parameterize the convex cone of 2D PI operators -- allowing us to optimize PI operators and solve Linear PI Inequality (LPI) feasibility problems. Finally, we use the 2D LPI framework to provide conditions for stability of 2D linear PDEs. We test these conditions on 2D heat and wave equations and demonstrate that the stability condition has little to no conservatism.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Stability Analysis of Nonlinear Inviscid Microscopic and Macroscopic Traffic Flow Models of Bidirectional Cruise-Controlled Vehicles

The paper introduces a new bidirectional microscopic inviscid Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) model that uses only spacing information from the preceding and following vehicles in order to select the proper control action to avoid collisions and maintain a desired speed. KL estimates that guarantee uniform convergence of the ACC model to the set of equilibria are provided. Moreover, the corresponding macroscopic model is derived, consisting of a conservation equation and a momentum equation that contains a nonlinear relaxation term. It is shown that, if the density is sufficiently small, then the macroscopic model has a solution that approaches exponentially the equilibrium speed (in the sup norm) while the density converges exponentially to a traveling wave. Numerical simulations are also provided, illustrating the properties of the microscopic and macroscopic inviscid ACC models.
TRAFFIC
arxiv.org

Robust Stability Analysis of an Uncertain Aircraft Model with Scalar Parametric Uncertainty

A robust controller is specified, and the stability bounds of the uncertain closed-loop system are determined using the small gain, circle, positive real, and Popov criteria. A graphical approach is employed in order to demonstrate the ease with which the above robustness tests can be carried out on a problem of practical interest. A significant improvement in stability bounds is observed as the analysis moves from the small gain test to the circle, positive real, and Popov tests. In particular, small gain analysis results in the most conservative robust stability bounds, while Popov analysis yields significantly less conservative bounds. This is because traditional small gain type tests allow the uncertainty to be arbitrarily time-varying, whereas Popov analysis restricts the uncertainty to be constant, real parametric uncertainty. Therefore, the results reported here indicate the conservatism associated with small gain analysis, and the effectiveness of Popov analysis, in gauging robust stability in the presence of constant, real parametric uncertainty.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bcm.edu

LSD-triggered altered behaviors linked to abnormal brain communication

Lysergic acid diethylamide, or LSD, is a potent hallucinogen that alters the perception of reality. Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine have discovered changes in the brain, triggered by the drug, that may explain the profound altered behavior associated with LSD, helping to understand how the brain generates behavior. The...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Tracking Control foe Multi-Agent Systems Using Broadcast Signals Based on Positive Realness

Broadcast control is one of decentralized control methods for networked multi-agent systems. In this method, each agent does not communicate with the others, and autonomously determines its own action using only the same signal sent from a central controller. Therefore, it is effective for systems with numerous agents or no-communication between agents. However, it is difficult to manage the stochastic action process of agents considering engineering applications. This paper proposes a decentralized control such that agents autonomously select the deterministic actions. Firstly, a non-linear controller with a binary output of each agent including 0 is introduced in order to express stop actions autonomously when the target is achieved. The asymptotic stability to the target is proved. Secondly, the controller can adjust the tendency of actions in order to make it easier to manage the actions. Thirdly, the controller is extended to that with a continuous output in order to reduce the tracking error to the target and the output vibration. Finally, the effectiveness of the proposed control is verified by numerical experiments.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Learning Density Distribution of Reachable States for Autonomous Systems

State density distribution, in contrast to worst-case reachability, can be leveraged for safety-related problems to better quantify the likelihood of the risk for potentially hazardous situations. In this work, we propose a data-driven method to compute the density distribution of reachable states for nonlinear and even black-box systems. Our semi-supervised approach learns system dynamics and the state density jointly from trajectory data, guided by the fact that the state density evolution follows the Liouville partial differential equation. With the help of neural network reachability tools, our approach can estimate the set of all possible future states as well as their density. Moreover, we could perform online safety verification with probability ranges for unsafe behaviors to occur. We use an extensive set of experiments to show that our learned solution can produce a much more accurate estimate on density distribution, and can quantify risks less conservatively and flexibly comparing with worst-case analysis.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Device-to-System Performance Evaluation: from Transistor/Interconnect Modeling to VLSI Physical Design and Neural-Network Predictor

We present a DevIce-to-System Performance EvaLuation (DISPEL) workflow that integrates transistor and interconnect modeling, parasitic extraction, standard cell library characterization, logic synthesis, cell placement and routing, and timing analysis to evaluate system-level performance of new CMOS technologies. As the impact of parasitic resistances and capacitances continues to increase with dimensional downscaling, component-level optimization alone becomes insufficient, calling for a holistic assessment and optimization methodology across the boundaries between devices, interconnects, circuits, and systems. The physical implementation flow in DISPEL enables realistic analysis of complex wires and vias in VLSI systems and their impact on the chip power, speed, and area, which simple circuit simulations cannot capture. To demonstrate the use of DISPEL, a 32-bit commercial processor core is implemented using theoretical n-type MoS2 and p-type Black Phosphorous (BP) planar FETs at a projected 5-nm node, and the performance is benchmarked against Si FinFETs. While the superior gate control of the MoS2/BP FETs can theoretically provide 51% reduction in the iso-frequency energy consumption, the actual performance can be greatly limited by the source/drain contact resistances. With the large amount of data generated by DISPEL, a neural-network is trained to predict the key performance metrics of the 32-bit processor core using the characteristics of transistors and interconnects as the input features without the need to go through the time-consuming physical implementation flow. The machine learning algorithms show great potentials as a means for evaluation and optimization of new CMOS technologies and identifying the most significant technology design parameters.
SOFTWARE
ceoworld.biz

Remote Control: How to successfully manage a distributed workforce

Just like the phone replaced the telegraph, television supplanted radio, and the Internet changed everything, the remote worker trend that skyrocketed during the pandemic is poised to change the world of work forever. In 2020 companies had to move quickly and adapt to remote working on the fly. Even without...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Complexity-aware Adaptive Training and Inference for Edge-Cloud Distributed AI Systems

The ubiquitous use of IoT and machine learning applications is creating large amounts of data that require accurate and real-time processing. Although edge-based smart data processing can be enabled by deploying pretrained models, the energy and memory constraints of edge devices necessitate distributed deep learning between the edge and the cloud for complex data. In this paper, we propose a distributed AI system to exploit both the edge and the cloud for training and inference. We propose a new architecture, MEANet, with a main block, an extension block, and an adaptive block for the edge. The inference process can terminate at either the main block, the extension block, or the cloud. The MEANet is trained to categorize inputs into easy/hard/complex classes. The main block identifies instances of easy/hard classes and classifies easy classes with high confidence. Only data with high probabilities of belonging to hard classes would be sent to the extension block for prediction. Further, only if the neural network at the edge shows low confidence in the prediction, the instance is considered complex and sent to the cloud for further processing. The training technique lends to the majority of inference on edge devices while going to the cloud only for a small set of complex jobs, as determined by the edge. The performance of the proposed system is evaluated via extensive experiments using modified models of ResNets and MobileNetV2 on CIFAR-100 and ImageNet datasets. The results show that the proposed distributed model has improved accuracy and energy consumption, indicating its capacity to adapt.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Incorporating Residual and Normalization Layers into Analysis of Masked Language Models

Transformer architecture has become ubiquitous in the natural language processing field. To interpret the Transformer-based models, their attention patterns have been extensively analyzed. However, the Transformer architecture is not only composed of the multi-head attention; other components can also contribute to Transformers' progressive performance. In this study, we extended the scope of the analysis of Transformers from solely the attention patterns to the whole attention block, i.e., multi-head attention, residual connection, and layer normalization. Our analysis of Transformer-based masked language models shows that the token-to-token interaction performed via attention has less impact on the intermediate representations than previously assumed. These results provide new intuitive explanations of existing reports; for example, discarding the learned attention patterns tends not to adversely affect the performance. The codes of our experiments are publicly available.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Security Analysis of Distributed Ledgers and Blockchains through Agent-based Simulation

In this paper we describe LUNES-Blockchain, an agent-based simulator of blockchains that relies on Parallel and Distributed Simulation (PADS) techniques to obtain high scalability. The software is organized as a multi-level simulator that permits to simulate a virtual environment, made of many nodes running the protocol of a specific Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), such as the Bitcoin or the Ethereum blockchains. This virtual environment is executed on top of a lower-level Peer-to-Peer (P2P) network overlay, which can be structured based on different topologies and with a given number of nodes and edges. Functionalities at different levels of abstraction are managed separately, by different software modules and with different time granularity. This allows for accurate simulations, where (and when) it is needed, and enhances the simulation performance. Using LUNES-Blockchain, it is possible to simulate different types of attacks on the DLT. In this paper, we specifically focus on the P2P layer, considering the selfish mining, the 51% attack and the Sybil attack. For which concerns selfish mining and the 51% attack, our aim is to understand how much the hash-rate (i.e. a general measure of the processing power in the blockchain network) of the attacker can influence the outcome of the misbehaviour. On the other hand, in the filtering denial of service (i.e. Sybil Attack), we investigate which dissemination protocol in the underlying P2P network makes the system more resilient to a varying number of nodes that drop the messages. The results confirm the viability of the simulation-based techniques for the investigation of security aspects of DLTs.
SOFTWARE
murphyshockeylaw.net

Global Intelligent Rack Access Controller Market Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Trends and Forecasts to 2028 | Netrack, Borer Data Systems Ltd, Raritan– Exclusive Report by Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt. Ltd. has published an effective statistical data titled as Intelligent Rack Access Controller Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028. It defines about the recent innovations, applications and end users of the market. It covers the different aspects, which are responsible for...
MARKETS
arxiv.org

Stabilization of physical systems via saturated controllers with only partial state measurements

This paper provides a constructive passivity-based control approach to solve the set-point regulation problem for input-affine continuous nonlinear systems while considering saturation in the inputs. As customarily in passivity-based control, the methodology consists of two steps: energy shaping and damping injection. In terms of applicability, the proposed controllers have two advantages concerning other passivity-based control techniques: (i) the energy shaping is carried out without solving partial differential equations, and (ii) the damping injection is performed without measuring the passive output. The proposed methodology is suitable to control a broad range of physical systems, e.g., mechanical, electrical, and electro-mechanical systems. We illustrate the applicability of the technique by designing controllers for systems in different physical domains, where we validate the analytical results via simulations and experiments.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy