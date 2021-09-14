The Black Legacy Project Is Using The Power Of Music To Build Solidarity

If Cities Could Dance is KQED Arts' award-winning video series featuring dancers across the country who represent their city's signature moves. Yvonne Chow’s journey to becoming a hip-hop dancer started in the Bay Area, where she grew up. She recalls copying moves from music videos, but wanting more. “I knew if I was going to pursue hip-hop dance, I would need to come to the birthplace of hip-hop,” she says. After moving to New York to attend college at NYU at age 19, she discovered the H+ Hip-Hop Dance Conservatory. She started taking classes and learning more about the culture from her teachers. For Chow, this instruction was revelatory. “When I was in the Bay Area, I had different choreographers teach me little bits of breaking or little bits of popping, but I didn't know that they were all under those umbrellas,” she says. “I didn't know that all those umbrellas were foundations.”

