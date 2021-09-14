The Black Legacy Project Is Using The Power Of Music To Build Solidarity
That, in a nutshell, is what Music In Common (MIC) has always done. Its Executive Director, Todd Mack, started the nonprofit organization in 2005 as a tribute to his friend and bandmate, the journalist Daniel Pearl. Since then, MIC, based in Sheffield, Massachusetts, has facilitated hundreds of programs for thousands of young people in more than 250 communities across the United States, Middle East and Far East. The programs use songwriting and performing to fight hate, bringing together those of different faiths, backgrounds and nationalities (including immigrants, refugees and American-born citizens) to create music while building tolerance.www.ruralintelligence.com
