It happened by accident. When I was still the sports editor of The Cary News, I tried to figure out how many Wake County high schools I had yet to go to, which meant writing down the ones where I had already been. I probably had something more pressing to do in the office, but I, ever a procrastinator, kept going instead and added all the others I had been to for a game — even the places I had played in during my own high school days.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO