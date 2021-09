A Bayshore penthouse has sold for $7.2 million, making it the highest-priced condo deal ever seen in Tampa. The three-story penthouse is in The Sanctuary at Alexandra Place. The space has four terraces, a library and a private rooftop pool on the third floor. It was bought on Aug. 31 by a corporate entity whose address is listed as a private mailbox at a Miami UPS Store, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.