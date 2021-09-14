CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Probabilistic Analysis of Euclidean Capacitated Vehicle Routing

By Claire Mathieu, Hang Zhou
 9 days ago

We give a probabilistic analysis of the unit-demand Euclidean capacitated vehicle routing problem in the random setting, where the input distribution consists of $n$ unit-demand customers modeled as independent, identically distributed uniform random points in the two-dimensional plane. The objective is to visit every customer using a set of routes of minimum total length, such that each route visits at most $k$ customers, where $k$ is the capacity of a vehicle. All of the following results are in the random setting and hold asymptotically almost surely.

Vehicle Fleet Sizing, Positioning and Routing Problem with Stochastic Customers

The Vehicle Fleet Sizing, Positioning and Routing Problem with Stochastic Customers (VFSPRP-SC) consists on pairing strategic decisions of depot positioning and fleet sizing with operational vehicle routing decisions while taking into account the inherent uncertainty of demand. We successfully solve the VFSPRP-SC with a methodology comprised of two main blocks: i) a scenario generation phase and ii) a two-stage stochastic program. For the first block, a set of scenarios is selected with a simulation-based approach that captures the behavior of the demand and allows us to come up with different solutions that could match different risk profiles. The second block is comprised of a facility location and allocation model and a Multi Depot Vehicle Routing Problem (MDVRP) assembled under a two-stage stochastic program. We propose several novel ideas within our methodology: problem specific cuts that serve as an approximation of the expected second stage costs as a function of first stage decisions; an activation paradigm that guides our main optimization procedure; and, a way of mapping feasible routes from one second-stage problem data into another; among others. We performed experiments for two cases: the first case considers the expected value of the demand, and the second case considers the right tail of the demand distribution, seeking a conservative solution. By using acceleration techniques we obtain solutions within 1 to 6 hours, reasonable times considering the strategic nature of the decision. For the ex-post evaluation, we solve 75% of the instances in less than 3 minutes, meaning that the methodology used to solve the MDVRP is well suited for daily operation.
Short Quantum Circuits in Reinforcement Learning Policies for the Vehicle Routing Problem

Quantum computing and machine learning have potential for symbiosis. However, in addition to the hardware limitations from current devices, there are still basic issues that must be addressed before quantum circuits can usefully incorporate with current machine learning tasks. We report a new strategy for such an integration in the context of attention models used for reinforcement learning. Agents that implement attention mechanisms have successfully been applied to certain cases of combinatorial routing problems by first encoding nodes on a graph and then sequentially decoding nodes until a route is selected. We demonstrate that simple quantum circuits can used in place of classical attention head layers while maintaining performance. Our method modifies the networks used in [1] by replacing key and query vectors for every node with quantum states that are entangled before being measured. The resulting hybrid classical-quantum agent is tested in the context of vehicle routing problems where its performance is competitive with the original classical approach. We regard our model as a prototype that can be scaled up and as an avenue for further study on the role of quantum computing in reinforcement learning.
Striking a new balance in accuracy and simplicity with the Probabilistic Inductive Miner

Numerous process discovery techniques exist for generating process models that describe recorded executions of business processes. The models are meant to generalize executions into human-understandable modeling patterns, notably parallelism, and enable rigorous analysis of process deviations. However, well-defined models with parallelism returned by existing techniques are often too complex or generalize the recorded behavior too strongly to be trusted in a practical business context. We bridge this gap by introducing the Probabilistic Inductive Miner (PIM) based on the Inductive Miner framework. PIM compares in each step the most probable operators and structures based on frequency information in the data, which results in block-structured models with significantly higher accuracy. All design choices in PIM are based on business context requirements obtained through a user study with industrial process mining experts. PIM is evaluated quantitatively and in an novel kind of empirical study comparing users' trust in discovered model structures. The evaluations show that PIM strikes a unique trade-off between model accuracy and model complexity, that is conclusively preferred by users over all state-of-the-art process discovery methods.
Stability Analysis of Nonlinear Inviscid Microscopic and Macroscopic Traffic Flow Models of Bidirectional Cruise-Controlled Vehicles

The paper introduces a new bidirectional microscopic inviscid Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) model that uses only spacing information from the preceding and following vehicles in order to select the proper control action to avoid collisions and maintain a desired speed. KL estimates that guarantee uniform convergence of the ACC model to the set of equilibria are provided. Moreover, the corresponding macroscopic model is derived, consisting of a conservation equation and a momentum equation that contains a nonlinear relaxation term. It is shown that, if the density is sufficiently small, then the macroscopic model has a solution that approaches exponentially the equilibrium speed (in the sup norm) while the density converges exponentially to a traveling wave. Numerical simulations are also provided, illustrating the properties of the microscopic and macroscopic inviscid ACC models.
Superintegrability of 3-dimensional Hamiltonian systems with conformally Euclidean metrics. Oscillator-related and Kepler-related systems

We study four particular 3-dimensional natural Hamiltonian systems defined in conformally Euclidean spaces. We prove their superintegrability and we obtain, in the four cases, the maximal number of functionally independent integrals of motion. The two first systems are related to the 3-dimensional isotropic oscillator and the superintegrability is quadratic. The third system is obtained as a continuous deformation of an oscillator with ratio of frequencies 1:1:2 and with three additional nonlinear terms of the form $k_2/x^2$, $k_3/y^2$ and $k_4/z^2$, and the fourth system is obtained as a deformation of the Kepler Hamiltonian also with these three particular nonlinear terms. These third and fourth systems are superintegrable but with higher-order constants of motion.
Fast nonlinear risk assessment for autonomous vehicles using learned conditional probabilistic models of agent futures

This paper presents fast non-sampling based methods to assess the risk for trajectories of autonomous vehicles when probabilistic predictions of other agents' futures are generated by deep neural networks (DNNs). The presented methods address a wide range of representations for uncertain predictions including both Gaussian and non-Gaussian mixture models to predict both agent positions and control inputs conditioned on the scene contexts. We show that the problem of risk assessment when Gaussian mixture models (GMMs) of agent positions are learned can be solved rapidly to arbitrary levels of accuracy with existing numerical methods. To address the problem of risk assessment for non-Gaussian mixture models of agent position, we propose finding upper bounds on risk using nonlinear Chebyshev's Inequality and sums-of-squares (SOS) programming; they are both of interest as the former is much faster while the latter can be arbitrarily tight. These approaches only require higher order statistical moments of agent positions to determine upper bounds on risk. To perform risk assessment when models are learned for agent control inputs as opposed to positions, we propagate the moments of uncertain control inputs through the nonlinear motion dynamics to obtain the exact moments of uncertain position over the planning horizon. To this end, we construct deterministic linear dynamical systems that govern the exact time evolution of the moments of uncertain position in the presence of uncertain control inputs. The presented methods are demonstrated on realistic predictions from DNNs trained on the Argoverse and CARLA datasets and are shown to be effective for rapidly assessing the probability of low probability events.
Probabilistic Stability Analysis of Planar Robots with Piecewise Constant Derivative Dynamics

In this paper, we study the probabilistic stability analysis of a subclass of stochastic hybrid systems, called the Planar Probabilistic Piecewise Constant Derivative Systems (Planar PPCD), where the continuous dynamics is deterministic, constant rate and planar, the discrete switching between the modes is probabilistic and happens at boundary of the invariant regions, and the continuous states are not reset during switching. These aptly model piecewise linear behaviors of planar robots. Our main result is an exact algorithm for deciding absolute and almost sure stability of Planar PPCD under some mild assumptions on mutual reachability between the states and the presence of non-zero probability self-loops. Our main idea is to reduce the stability problems on planar PPCD into corresponding problems on Discrete Time Markov Chains with edge weights. Our experimental results on planar robots with faulty angle actuator demonstrate the practical feasibility of this approach.
Incremental Abstraction in Distributed Probabilistic SLAM Graphs

Scene graphs represent the key components of a scene in a compact and semantically rich way, but are difficult to build during incremental SLAM operation because of the challenges of robustly identifying abstract scene elements and optimising continually changing, complex graphs. We present a distributed, graph-based SLAM framework for incrementally building scene graphs based on two novel components. First, we propose an incremental abstraction framework in which a neural network proposes abstract scene elements that are incorporated into the factor graph of a feature-based monocular SLAM system. Scene elements are confirmed or rejected through optimisation and incrementally replace the points yielding a more dense, semantic and compact representation. Second, enabled by our novel routing procedure, we use Gaussian Belief Propagation (GBP) for distributed inference on a graph processor. The time per iteration of GBP is structure-agnostic and we demonstrate the speed advantages over direct methods for inference of heterogeneous factor graphs. We run our system on real indoor datasets using planar abstractions and recover the major planes with significant compression.
Probabilistic transformations of quantum resources

The difficulty in manipulating quantum resources deterministically often necessitates the use of probabilistic protocols, but the characterization of their capabilities and limitations has been lacking. Here, we develop two general approaches to this problem. First, we introduce a new resource monotone based on the Hilbert projective metric and we show that it obeys a very strong type of monotonicity: it can rule out all transformations, probabilistic or deterministic, between states in any quantum resource theory. This allows us to place fundamental limitations on state transformations and restrict the advantages that probabilistic protocols can provide over deterministic ones, significantly strengthening previous findings and extending recent no-go theorems. We apply our results to obtain a substantial improvement in lower bounds for the errors and overheads of probabilistic distillation protocols, directly applicable to tasks such as entanglement or magic state distillation, and computable through convex optimization. In broad classes of resources, we show that no better restrictions on probabilistic protocols are possible -- our monotone can provide a necessary and sufficient condition for probabilistic resource transformations, thus allowing us to quantify exactly the highest fidelity achievable in resource distillation tasks by means of any probabilistic manipulation protocol. Complementing this approach, we introduce a general method for bounding achievable probabilities in resource transformations through a family of convex optimization problems. We show it to tightly characterize single-shot probabilistic distillation in broad types of resource theories, allowing an exact analysis of the trade-offs between the probabilities and errors in distilling maximally resourceful states.
Probabilistic Inference of Simulation Parameters via Parallel Differentiable Simulation

To accurately reproduce measurements from the real world, simulators need to have an adequate model of the physical system and require the parameters of the model be identified. We address the latter problem of estimating parameters through a Bayesian inference approach that approximates a posterior distribution over simulation parameters given...
Witnessing Subsystems for Probabilistic Systems with Low Tree Width

Simon Jantsch (Technische Universität Dresden), Jakob Piribauer (Technische Universität Dresden), Christel Baier (Technische Universität Dresden) A standard way of justifying that a certain probabilistic property holds in a system is to provide a witnessing subsystem (also called critical subsystem) for the property. Computing minimal witnessing subsystems is NP-hard already for acyclic Markov chains, but can be done in polynomial time for Markov chains whose underlying graph is a tree. This paper considers the problem for probabilistic systems that are similar to trees or paths. It introduces the parameters directed tree-partition width (dtpw) and directed path-partition width (dppw) and shows that computing minimal witnesses remains NP-hard for Markov chains with bounded dppw (and hence also for Markov chains with bounded dtpw). By observing that graphs of bounded dtpw have bounded width with respect to all known tree similarity measures for directed graphs, the hardness result carries over to these other tree similarity measures. Technically, the reduction proceeds via the conceptually simpler matrix-pair chain problem, which is introduced and shown to be NP-complete for nonnegative matrices of fixed dimension. Furthermore, an algorithm which aims to utilise a given directed tree partition of the system to compute a minimal witnessing subsystem is described. It enumerates partial subsystems for the blocks of the partition along the tree order, and keeps only necessary ones. A preliminary experimental analysis shows that it outperforms other approaches on certain benchmarks which have directed tree partitions of small width.
Off-line approximate dynamic programming for the vehicle routing problem with stochastic customers and demands via decentralized decision-making

This paper studies a stochastic variant of the vehicle routing problem (VRP) where both customer locations and demands are uncertain. In particular, potential customers are not restricted to a predefined customer set but are continuously spatially distributed in a given service area. The objective is to maximize the served demands while fulfilling vehicle capacities and time restrictions. We call this problem the VRP with stochastic customers and demands (VRPSCD). For this problem, we first propose a Markov Decision Process (MDP) formulation representing the classical centralized decision-making perspective where one decision-maker establishes the routes of all vehicles. While the resulting formulation turns out to be intractable, it provides us with the ground to develop a new MDP formulation of the VRPSCD representing a decentralized decision-making framework, where vehicles autonomously establish their own routes. This new formulation allows us to develop several strategies to reduce the dimension of the state and action spaces, resulting in a considerably more tractable problem. We solve the decentralized problem via Reinforcement Learning, and in particular, we develop a Q-learning algorithm featuring state-of-the-art acceleration techniques such as Replay Memory and Double Q Network. Computational results show that our method considerably outperforms two commonly adopted benchmark policies (random and heuristic). Moreover, when comparing with existing literature, we show that our approach can compete with specialized methods developed for the particular case of the VRPSCD where customer locations and expected demands are known in advance. Finally, we show that the value functions and policies obtained by our algorithm can be easily embedded in Rollout algorithms, thus further improving their performances.
Probabilistic Bearing Fault Diagnosis Using Gaussian Process with Tailored Feature Extraction

Rolling bearings are subject to various faults due to its long-time operation under harsh environment, which will lead to unexpected breakdown of machinery system and cause severe accidents. Deep learning methods recently have gained growing interests and extensively applied in the data-driven bearing fault diagnosis. However, current deep learning methods perform the bearing fault diagnosis in the form of deterministic classification, which overlook the uncertainties that inevitably exist in actual practice. To tackle this issue, in this research we develop a probabilistic fault diagnosis framework that can account for the uncertainty effect in prediction, which bears practical significance. This framework fully leverages the probabilistic feature of Gaussian process classifier (GPC). To facilitate the establishment of high-fidelity GPC, the tailored feature extraction with dimensionality reduction method can be optimally determined through the cross validation-based grid search upon a prespecified method pool consisting of various kernel principal component analysis (KPCA) methods and stacked autoencoder. This strategy can ensure the complex nonlinear relations between the features and faults to be adequately characterized. Furthermore, the sensor fusion concept is adopted to enhance the diagnosis performance. As compared with the traditional deep learning methods, this proposed framework usually requires less labeled data and less effort for parameter tuning. Systematic case studies using the publicly accessible experimental rolling bearing dataset are carried out to validate this new framework. Various influencing factors on fault diagnosis performance also are thoroughly investigated.
Level 1 Probabilistic Safety Assessment Practices for Nuclear Power Plants with CANDU-Type Reactors

This publication provides a comprehensive summary of experiences and results collected at a series of technical meetings of Member States currently operating CANDU-type nuclear power plants. Special emphasis is placed on supporting future harmonization in the regulatory framework, level 1 PSA methodologies and tools and level 1 PSA scope. In addition, information is shared on actions undertaken in response to lessons learned from the Fukushima Daiichi accident.
Co-occurrence of medical conditions: Exposing patterns through probabilistic topic modeling of SNOMED codes

Patients associated with multiple co-occurring health conditions often face aggravated complications and less favorable outcomes. Co-occurring conditions are especially prevalent among individuals suffering from kidney disease, an increasingly widespread condition affecting 13% of the general population in the US. This study aims to identify and characterize patterns of co-occurring medical conditions in patients employing a probabilistic framework. Specifically, we apply topic modeling in a non-traditional way to find associations across SNOMEDCT codes assigned and recorded in the EHRs of>13,000 patients diagnosed with kidney disease. Unlike most prior work on topic modeling, we apply the method to codes rather than to natural language. Moreover, we quantitatively evaluate the topics, assessing their tightness and distinctiveness, and also assess the medical validity of our results. Our experiments show that each topic is succinctly characterized by a few highly probable and unique disease codes, indicating that the topics are tight. Furthermore, inter-topic distance between each pair of topics is typically high, illustrating distinctiveness. Last, most coded conditions grouped together within a topic, are indeed reported to co-occur in the medical literature. Notably, our results uncover a few indirect associations among conditions that have hitherto not been reported as correlated in the medical literature.
Model Reference Adaptive Control with Linear-like Closed-loop Behavior

It is typically proven in adaptive control that asymptotic stabilization and tracking holds, and that at best a bounded-noise bounded-state property is proven. Recently, it has been shown in both the pole-placement control and the $d$-step ahead control settings that if, as part of the adaptive controller, a parameter estimator based on the original projection algorithm is used and the parameter estimates are restricted to a convex set, then the closed-loop system experiences linear-like behavior: exponential stability, a bounded gain on the noise in every $p$-norm, and a convolution bound on the exogenous inputs; this can be leveraged to provide tolerance to unmodelled dynamics and plant parameter time-variation. In this paper, we extend the approach to the more general Model Reference Adaptive Control (MRAC) problem and demonstrate that we achieve the same desirable linear-like closed-loop properties.
Estimating Gibbs partition function with quantumClifford sampling

The partition function is an essential quantity in statistical mechanics, and its accurate computation is a key component of any statistical analysis of quantum system and phenomenon. However, for interacting many-body quantum systems, its calculation generally involves summing over an exponential number of terms and can thus quickly grow to be intractable. Accurately and efficiently estimating the partition function of its corresponding system Hamiltonian then becomes the key in solving quantum many-body problems. In this paper we develop a hybrid quantum-classical algorithm to estimate the partition function, utilising a novel Clifford sampling technique. Note that previous works on quantum estimation of partition functions require $\mathcal{O}(1/\epsilon\sqrt{\Delta})$-depth quantum circuits~\cite{Arunachalam2020Gibbs, Ashley2015Gibbs}, where $\Delta$ is the minimum spectral gap of stochastic matrices and $\epsilon$ is the multiplicative error. Our algorithm requires only a shallow $\mathcal{O}(1)$-depth quantum circuit, repeated $\mathcal{O}(1/\epsilon^2)$ times, to provide a comparable $\epsilon$ approximation. Shallow-depth quantum circuits are considered vitally important for currently available NISQ (Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum) devices.
Parameterized process characterization with reduced resource requirements

Quantum Process Tomography (QPT) is a powerful tool to characterize quantum operations, but it requires considerable resources making it impractical for more than 2-qubit systems. This work proposes an alternative approach that requires significantly fewer resources for unitary process characterization without prior knowledge of the process and provides a built-in method for state preparation and measurement (SPAM) error mitigation. By measuring the quantum process as rotated through the X and Y axes on the Bloch Sphere, we can acquire enough information to reconstruct the quantum process matrix $\chi$ and measure its fidelity. We test the algorithm's performance against standard QPT using simulated and physical experiments on several IBM quantum processors and compare the resulting process matrices. We demonstrate in numerical experiments that the method can improve gate fidelity via a noise reduction in the imaginary part of the process matrix, along with a stark decrease in the number of experiments needed to perform the characterization.
Performance of the quantum MaxEnt estimation in the presence of physical symmetries

The estimation of the density operator that describe the state of a quantum system, when an informational complete measurement is not available, can be performed, in a reliable way, by adopting the Maximum Entropy principle (MaxEnt) as additional criterion. In this paper, we have studied the efficiency of the MaxEnt method for quantum states estimation when there is prior information about symmetries of the state. We explicitly describe how to implement the algorithm, in the most general case, and implemented it to conduct numerical simulations estimating the density matrix of several three-qubit quantum state of interest. Furthermore, we analyze the performance of the method in realistic quantum information scenarios. We observe that, for most states, this approach allows to considerably reduce the number of independent measurements needed to obtain a sufficiently high fidelity, and it shows to be robust under the presence of typical experimental noises.
Distributed optimal control problems for a class of elliptic hemivariational inequalities with a parameter and its asymptotic behavior

In this paper, we study optimal control problems on the internal energy for a system governed by a class of elliptic boundary hemivariational inequalities with a parameter. The system has been originated by a steady-state heat conduction problem with non-monotone multivalued subdifferential boundary condition on a portion of the boundary of the domain described by the Clarke generalized gradient of a locally Lipschitz function. We prove an existence result for the optimal controls and we show an asymptotic result for the optimal controls and the system states, when the parameter, like a heat transfer coefficient, tends to infinity on a portion of the boundary.
MATHEMATICS

