Union Springs, AL

Snail-Mail prices going up again

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Union Springs Post Office signs announce the price increases on United States Postal Service (USPS) snail-mail that were effective beginning Sunday, August 29, 2021. The increase in rates will enable the Postal Service to "grow revenue to help achieve financial sustainability to fulfill its universal service mission, as outlined in the ten-year Delivery to America Plan." The increase in mail prices will offset declining revenue due to first-class mail volume declines.

