EU's chief executive warns against 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pace of vaccination against COVID-19 must be quickened to avert 'a pandemic of the unvaccinated', says EU chief Ursula von der Leyen. * EU needs cyber defence policy, chip ecosystem (Adds quotes and background) By Yves Herman and Jan Strupczewski. STRASBOURG, France, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The pace of...

Boston Globe

EU’s poorest state faces battle to access pandemic aid

(Bloomberg) -- The makeshift government in Bulgaria, the European Union’s poorest state where vaccination against Covid-19 is the bloc’s lowest, is struggling to access billions of euros of pandemic aid from Brussels as it braces for a new wave of the virus. Along with the Netherlands, the Balkan country of...
Reuters

A good yarn? EU's Vestager knits during Commision chief's annual speech

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - A top European Commission official followed the thread of her boss’ annual “state of the union” address on Wednesday by knitting. Margrethe Vestager, who is in charge of ensuring fair business competition in the EU, sat calmly knitting in the European Parliament in Strasbourg while Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen delivered her hour-long policy address.
Green lawmakers urge EU to speed up climate change measures

BRUSSELS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Green lawmakers in the European Parliament on Monday urged European Union leaders to toughen their proposals to fight climate change, as they prepare for negotiations to set emissions-cutting plans into law. The European Commission, which drafts EU policies, in July unveiled a raft of bills...
Daily Mail

EU and UK travel bans could remain until AFTER November 2022 midterms - warns Council on Foreign Relations fellow - over Biden's fear of imposing vaccine passport against Republican opposition

More than 18 months into the global coronavirus outbreak, restrictions on travel into the US are stricter than ever and could last until after the midterm elections next fall because of political calculations, according to a foreign policy expert. In a column published in Foreign Policy on Monday, Edward Alden,...
crossroadstoday.com

EU chief outlines ambitious plan to boost bloc’s chipmaking

LONDON (AP) — The European Union’s top official outlined ambitious plans to help beef up the bloc’s chipmaking capability in the face of intensifying global competition for semiconductors. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the European Chips Act on Wednesday to provide official support for the bloc’s “chip...
Slovenia’s PM urges EU to stand with Lithuania against Chinese pressure

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union must stand with Lithuania against Chinese pressure and not give in to trade threats, Slovenia’s prime minister said in a letter to fellow EU leaders, according to a copy seen by Reuters. China’s decision to withdraw its ambassador to Lithuania over a dispute about...
EU chief executive lays out plan to make bloc more independent

STRASBOURG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The European Union's chief executive set out plans on Wednesday to make the 27-nation bloc more independent in areas from defence to global trade, and urged other countries to join it in accelerating the fight against climate change. Ursula von der Leyen proposed the EU...
OPINION: Now is the time for the EU to ban forced labour imports

* Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Thomson Reuters Foundation. The EU should amend the public procurement directive for procurers to consider social responsibility and human rights issues in purchasing decisions. * Heidi Hautala MEP is Vice President of the European...
The Independent

Same goal, different paths: US, EU seek max vaccine rates

The Belgian town of Aarschot has a vaccination rate of 94% of all adults, but Mayor Gwendolyn Rutten worries her town is too close for comfort to the capital of Brussels where the rate stands at 63%. But there’s not much she can do about it.Her hope is that the government mandates vaccination. “Otherwise, you drag all others back into danger,” Rutten said in a recent interview. But few European Union countries have issued outright mandates, instead requiring people to show proof of immunization, a negative test or recent recovery from COVID-19 to participate in ever more activities...
The Independent

Poland's, Lithuania's PMs discuss higher security, migration

The prime ministers of Poland and Lithuania said on Friday that tighter security at their borders with Belarus was the best way of easing pressure from migrant inflows there, as they expect the “hybrid attack” from Belarus to intensify.Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki and Lithuania's Ingrida Simonyte also said that stepping up bilateral cooperation in business, infrastructure and other sectors would help to act as a bulwark against hostile pressure mounting on the European Union s eastern border. They signed a declaration of wide cooperation.Morawiecki and Simonyte, as well as their government members, discussed ways of preventing illegal migration and enhancing...
While urging vaccination, WHO declines jab data on its staff

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations’ health agency, which has repeatedly urged the world to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and other illnesses, on Friday declined to say how many of its own staffers have followed that advice. “We won’t have that because it’s confidential,” said Dr. Margaret Harris, a World...
The Independent

Slovenia starts mandatory vaccination for government workers

Slovenia’s government said on Friday that it would immediately start with compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for all government employees, stepping up anti-virus measures that had already sparked a major riot in the small Alpine state.All government workers will need to receive one shot by Oct. 1 and a second a month later, unless they get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.PCR tests will no longer be accepted to gain entry into government-funded workplaces, including state-run hospitals.Earlier this week, the government introduced the compulsory display of COVID-19 passes proving vaccination or a negative PCR result in order to access private places of work as well as hospitals, gas stations, shopping malls, restaurants and other public places.That measure spawned major street riots in the capital, Ljubljana on Wednesday. Slovenian health officials said that the COVID-19 pass measure has raised public interest in vaccination amid a significant upsurge in new infections.Nearly half of the European Union member country's 2 million population has so far been fully vaccinated, well below the bloc average.
Derrick

Pelosi warns UK not to imperil N Ireland peace with Brexit

LONDON (AP) — House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned Britain on Friday that there will be no U.S.-U.K. trade deal unless the British government solves post-Brexit disagreements with the European Union that risk destabilizing Northern Ireland’s peace. Britain and the EU are at odds over trade arrangements that have...
sandiegouniontribune.com

After fires, Europe’s Med leaders pledge climate cooperation

ATHENS, Greece — The leaders of Europe’s Mediterranean countries pledged Friday to expand cooperation against climate change, at a meeting in Athens held in the aftermath of massive wildfires that ravaged parts of southern Europe. They expressed their “strong conviction that urgent and ambitious global action (is needed) at national,...
Arkansas Online

World's at risk, U.N. chief warns

UNITED NATIONS -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a dire warning that the world is moving in the wrong direction and faces "a pivotal moment" where continuing business as usual could lead to a breakdown of global order and a future of perpetual crisis. Changing course could signal a breakthrough to a greener and safer future, he said.
trust.org

Cyber crime spreads in Australia as COVID-19 pushes more people online

SYDNEY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Australia reported on Wednesday a 13% jump in cyber crime in the past year, with about one incident in four targeting critical infrastructure and services as working from home during the pandemic made more people vulnerable to online attacks. The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC)...
