Sparse Expansions of Multicomponent Oxide Configuration Energy Using Coherency & Redundancy

By Luis Barroso-Luque, Julia H. Yang, Gerbrand Ceder
 9 days ago

Compressed sensing has become a widely accepted paradigm to construct high dimensional cluster expansion models used for statistical mechanical studies of atomic configuration in complex multicomponent crystalline materials. However, strict sampling requirements necessary to obtain minimal coherence measurements for compressed sensing to guarantee accurate estimation of model parameters are difficult and in some cases impossible to satisfy due to the inability of physical systems to access certain configurations. Nevertheless, the dependence of energy on atomic configuration can still be adequately learned without these strict requirements by using compressed sensing by way of coherent measurements using redundant function sets known as frames. We develop a particular frame constructed from the union of all occupancy-based cluster expansion basis sets. We illustrate how using this highly redundant frame yields sparse expansions of the configuration energy of complex oxide materials that are competitive and often surpass the prediction accuracy and sparsity of models obtained from standard cluster expansions.

Probing Electron-Hole Coherence in Strongly-Driven Solids

High-harmonic generation (HHG) is a coherent optical process in which the incident photon energy is up-converted to the multiples of its initial energy. In solids, under the influence of a strong laser field, electron-hole (e-h) pairs are generated and subsequently driven to high energy and momentum within a fraction of the optical cycle. These dynamics encode the band structure, including non-trivial topological properties of the source material, through both intraband current and interband polarization, into the high harmonic spectrum. In the course of this process, dephasing between the driven electron and the hole can significantly reduce the HHG efficiency. Here, we exploit this feature and turn it into a measurement of e-h coherence in strongly driven solids. Utilizing a pre-pump pulse, we first photodope monolayer molybdenum disulfide and then examine the HHG induced by an intense infrared pulse. We observe clear suppression of the HH intensity, which becomes more pronounced with increasing order. Based on quantum simulations, we attribute this monotonic order dependence as a signature of ultrafast electron-hole dephasing, which leads to an exponential decay of the inter-band polarization, proportional to the sub-cycle excursion time of the e-h pair. Our results demonstrate the importance of many-body effects, such as density-dependent decoherence in HHG and provide a novel platform to probe electron-hole coherence in strongly driven systems.
Coherent states for fractional powers of the harmonic oscillator Hamiltonian

Inspired by special and general relativistic systems that can have Hamiltonians involving square roots, or more general fractional powers, in this article we address the question how a suitable set of coherent states for such systems can be obtained. This becomes a relevant topic if the semiclassical sector of a given quantum theory wants to be analysed. As a simple setup we consider the toy model of a deparametrised system with one constraint that involves a fractional power of the harmonic oscillator Hamiltonian operator and we discuss two approaches for finding suitable coherent states for this system. In the first approach we consider Dirac quantisation and group averaging that have been used by Ashtekar et. al. but only for integer powers of operators. Our generalisation to fractional powers yields in the case of the toy model a suitable set of coherent states. The second approach is inspired by coherent states based on a fractional Poisson distribution introduced by Laskin, which however turn out not to satisfy all properties to yield good semiclassical results for the operators considered here and in particular do not satisfy a resolution of identity as claimed. Therefore, we present a generalisation of the standard harmonic oscillator coherent states to states involving fractional labels, which approximate the fractional operators in our toy model semiclassically more accurately and satisfy a resolution of identity. In addition, motivated by the way the proof of the resolution of identity is performed, we consider these kind of coherent states also for the polymerised harmonic oscillator and discuss their semiclassical properties.
Universal mechanical instabilities in the energy landscape of amorphous solids: evidence from athermal quasistatic expansion

Using numerical simulations, we study the failure of an amorphous solid under quasi-static expansion starting from a homogeneous high-density state. During the volume expansion, we demonstrate the existence of instabilities manifesting via saddle-node bifurcation in which a minimum meets a saddle. During all such events, the smallest eigenvalue of the Hessian matrix vanishes as a square-root singularity. The plastic instabilities are manifested via sudden jumps in pressure and energy, with the largest event happening when a cavity appears, leading to the yielding of the material. We show that during cavitation and prior to complete fracture, the statistics of pressure or energy jumps corresponding to the plastic events show sub-extensive finite-size scaling, similar to the case of simple shear but with different exponents. Thus, overall, our study reveals universality in the fundamental characteristics during mechanical failure in amorphous solids under any quasi-static deformation protocol.
Analysing (cosmological) singularity avoidance in loop quantum gravity using U$(1)^3$ coherent states and Kummer's functions

Using a new procedure based on Kummer's Confluent Hypergeometric Functions, we investigate the question of singularity avoidance in loop quantum gravity (LQG) in the context of U$(1)^3$ complexifier coherent states and compare obtained results with already existing ones. Our analysis focuses on the dynamical operators, denoted by q(r), whose products are the analogue of the inverse scale factor in LQG and also play a pivotal role for other dynamical operators such as matter Hamiltonians or the Hamiltonian constraint. For graphs of cubic topology and linear powers in q(r), we obtain the correct classical limit and demonstrate how higher order corrections can be computed with this method. This extends already existing techniques in the way how the involved fractional powers are handled. We also extend already existing formalisms to graphs with higher-valent vertices. For generic graphs and products of q(r), using estimates becomes inevitable and we investigate upper bounds for these semiclassical expectation values. Compared to existing results, our method allows to keep fractional powers involved in q(r) throughout the computations, which have been estimated by integer powers elsewhere. Similar to former results, we find a non-zero upper bound for the inverse scale factor at the initial singularity. Additionally, our findings provide some insights into properties and related implications of the results that arise when using estimates and can be used to look for improved estimates.
Observation of coherent perfect absorption at an exceptional point

The past few years have witnessed growing interests in exceptional points (EPs) in various domains, including photonics, acoustics and electronics. However, EPs have mainly been realized based on the degeneracy of resonances of physical systems; distinct degeneracies occur relating to the absorption properties of waves, with distinct physical manifestations. Here we demonstrate this physically different kind of exceptional point, by engineering degeneracies in the absorption spectrum of optical microcavities with dissipation. We experimentally distinguish the conditions to realize a resonant EP and an absorbing EP. Furthermore, when the optical loss is optimized to achieve perfect absorption at such an EP, we observe an anomalously broadened lineshape in the absorption spectra, as predicted by theory. The distinct scattering properties enabled by this type of EP creates new opportunities for both the fundamental study and applications of non-Hermitian singularities.
Photoredox-Catalyzed Multicomponent Petasis Reaction in Batch and Continuous Flow with Alkyl Boronic Acids

Boronic acids as alkyl radical precursors under mild reaction conditions. Photo-flow chemistry application for Petasis reaction. Multicomponent reactions (MCRs) are ideal platforms for the generation of a wide variety of organic scaffolds in a convergent and atom-economical manner. Many strategies for the generation of highly substituted and diverse structures have been developed and among these, the Petasis reaction represents a viable reaction manifold for the synthesis of substituted amines via coupling of an amine, an aldehyde and a boronic acid (BA). Despite its synthetic utility, the inherent drawbacks associated with the traditional two-electron Petasis reaction have stimulated continuous research towards more facile and tolerant methodologies. In this regard, we present the use of free alkyl boronic acids as effective radical precursors in this MCR through a single-electron transfer mechanism under mild reaction conditions. We have further demonstrated its applicability to photo-flow reactors, facilitating the reaction scale-up for the rapid assembly of complex molecular structures.
Using radicalized NOₓ derivatives supported on metal oxides

NOX (X=1 or 2) emitted from stationery/mobile sources are conventionally deemed as notorious, anthropogenic precursors of ultrafine particulate matters (PM2.5) because NOX can undergo a series of SO2-assisted photochemical transformative stages to finally evolve PM2.5 functioning as an air pollutant. Recently, a research group in South Korea rectifies the general notion of NOX (vide supra) by proposing an interesting means to exploit NOX in creative fashion.
Structured transmittance illumination coherence holography

The coherence holography offers an unconventional way to reconstruct the hologram where an incoherent light illumination is used for reconstruction purposes, and object encoded into the hologram is reconstructed as the distribution of the complex coherence function. Measurement of the coherence function usually requires an interferometric setup and array detectors. This paper presents an entirely new idea of reconstruction of the complex coherence function in the coherence holography without an interferometric setup. This is realized by structured pattern projections on the incoherent source structure and implementing measurement of the cross-covariance of the intensities by a single-pixel detector. This technique, named structured transmittance illumination coherence holography (STICH), helps to reconstruct the complex coherence from the intensity measurement in a single-pixel detector without an interferometric setup and also keeps advantages of the intensity correlations. A simple experimental setup is presented as a first step to realize the technique, and results based on the computer modeling of the experimental setup are presented to show validation of the idea.
Sign ambiguity of non-Abelian topological charges in phononic and photonic topological insulators

A recent study showed that the topological nature of nodal lines in a three-band system can be described by the non-Abelian topological charges. The new topological invariants are now one of the key parameters in topological physics as a means of describing nodal-line crystals. However, most studies have overlooked the sign ambiguity of the non-Abelian topological charges which originates from the gauge freedom of eigenstates. Here, we show that the sign ambiguity can give rise to a problem in identifying topological charges in a system with non-Abelian band topology by considering nodal lines in phononic and photonic topological insulators. Our numerical calculation of the topological charges highlights the inconsistency that may arise when interpreting the topological nature of nodal lines without a sign convention. To address the sign ambiguity problem, we propose a sign convention that uses a reference point in the momentum space.
Asymptotic error in the eigenfunction expansion for the Green's function of a Sturm-Liouville problem

We study the asymptotic error arising when approximating the Green's function of a Sturm-Liouville problem through a truncation of its eigenfunction expansion, both for the Green's function of a regular Sturm-Liouville problem and for the Green's function associated with the Hermite polynomials, the associated Laguerre polynomials, and the Jacobi polynomials, respectively. We prove that the asymptotic error obtained on the diagonal can be expressed in terms of the coefficients of the related second-order Sturm-Liouville differential equation, and that the suitable scaling exponent which yields a non-degenerate limit on the diagonal depends on the asymptotic behaviour of the corresponding eigenvalues. We further consider the asymptotic error away from the diagonal and analyse which scaling exponents ensure that it remains at zero. For the Hermite polynomials, the associated Laguerre polynomials, and the Jacobi polynomials, a Christoffel-Darboux type formula, which we establish for all classical orthogonal polynomial systems, allows us to obtain a better control away from the diagonal than what a sole application of known asymptotic formulae gives. As a consequence of our study for regular Sturm-Liouville problems, we identify the fluctuations for the Karhunen-Loève expansion of Brownian motion.
On the Effect of Surface Friction and Upward Radiation of Energy on Equatorial Waves

In theoretical models of tropical dynamics, the effects of both surface friction and upward wave radiation through interaction with the stratosphere are oft-ignored, as they greatly complicate mathematical analysis. In this study, we relax the rigid-lid assumption and impose surface drag, which allows the barotropic mode to be excited in equatorial waves. In particular, a previously developed set of linear, strict quasi-equilibrium tropospheric equations is coupled with a dry, passive stratosphere, and surface drag is added to the troposphere momentum equations. Theoretical and numerical model analysis is performed on the model in the limits of an inviscid surface coupled to a stratosphere, as well as a frictional surface under a rigid-lid. This study confirms previous research that shows the presence of a stratosphere strongly shifts the growth rates of fast propagating equatorial waves to larger scales, reddening the equatorial power spectrum. The growth rates of modes that are slowly propagating and highly interactive with cloud-radiation are shown to be negligibly affected by the presence of a stratosphere. Surface friction in this model framework acts as purely a damping mechanism and increases the poleward extent of the equatorial waves through barotropic vorticity generation. Numerical solutions of the coupled troposphere-stratosphere model with surface friction also show that the barotropic mode can be tropospherically trapped when excited by surface friction but in the presence of a highly stratified stratosphere. The superposition of phase-shifted barotropic and first baroclinic modes is also shown to lead to an eastward vertical tilt in the dynamical fields of Kelvin-wave like modes.
Optical resonances in graded index spheres: A resonant-state expansion study and analytic approximations

Recent improvements in the resonant-state expansion (RSE), focusing on the static mode contribution, have made it possible to treat transverse-magnetic (TM) modes of a spherically symmetric system with the same efficiency as their transverse-electric (TE) counterparts. We demonstrate here that the efficient inclusion of static modes in the RSE results in its quick convergence to the exact solution regardless of the static mode set used. We then apply the RSE to spherically symmetric systems with continuous radial variations of the permittivity. We show that in TM polarization, the spectral transition from whispering gallery to Fabry-Perot modes is characterized by a peak in the mode losses and an additional mode as compared to TE polarization. Both features are explained quantitatively by the Brewster angle of the surface reflection which occurs in this frequency range. Eliminating the discontinuity at the sphere surface by using linear or quadratic profiles of the permittivity modifies this peak and increases the Fabry-Perot mode losses, in qualitative agreement with a reduced surface reflectivity. These profiles also provide a nearly parabolic confinement for the whispering gallery modes, for which an analytical approximation using the Morse potential is presented. Both profiles result in a reduced TE-TM splitting, which is shown to be further suppressed by choosing a profile radially extending the mode fields. Based on the concepts of ray optics, phase analysis of the secular equation, and effective quantum-mechanical potential for a wave equation, we have further developed a number of useful approximations which shed light on the physical phenomena observed in the spectra of graded-index systems.
Parameterized process characterization with reduced resource requirements

Quantum Process Tomography (QPT) is a powerful tool to characterize quantum operations, but it requires considerable resources making it impractical for more than 2-qubit systems. This work proposes an alternative approach that requires significantly fewer resources for unitary process characterization without prior knowledge of the process and provides a built-in method for state preparation and measurement (SPAM) error mitigation. By measuring the quantum process as rotated through the X and Y axes on the Bloch Sphere, we can acquire enough information to reconstruct the quantum process matrix $\chi$ and measure its fidelity. We test the algorithm's performance against standard QPT using simulated and physical experiments on several IBM quantum processors and compare the resulting process matrices. We demonstrate in numerical experiments that the method can improve gate fidelity via a noise reduction in the imaginary part of the process matrix, along with a stark decrease in the number of experiments needed to perform the characterization.
Quantum Optics of Non-Hermitian Optical Systems: Propagation of Squeezed State of Light through Dispersive non-Hermitian Optical Bilayers

We present a rigorous and quantum-consistent description of dispersive non-Hermitian optical bilayers in the framework of the canonical quantization scheme. Then we investigate the propagation of a normally incident squeezed coherent state of light through such media, particularly at a frequency for which the bilayers become parity-time (PT) symmetric. Furthermore, to check the realization of PT-symmetry in quantum optics, we reveal how dispersion and loss/gain-induced noises and thermal effects in such bilayers can affect quantum features of the incident light, such as squeezing and sub-Poissonian statistics. The numerical results show thermally-induced noise at room temperature has an insignificant effect on the propagation properties in these non-Hermitian bilayers. Moreover, tuning the bilayers loss/gain strength, we show that the transmitted squeezed coherent states through the structure can retain to some extent their nonclassical characteristics, specifically for the frequencies far from the emission frequency of the gain layer. Furthermore, we demonstrate, only below a critical value of gain, quantum optical effective medium theory can correctly predict the propagation of quantized waves in non-Hermitian and PT-symmetric bilayers.
Proper condensates

In this article a novel characterization of Bose-Einstein condensates is proposed. Instead of relying on occupation numbers of a few dominant modes, which become macroscopic in the limit of infinite particle numbers, it focuses on the regular excitations whose numbers stay bounded in this limit. In this manner, subspaces of global, respectively local regular wave functions are identified. Their orthogonal complements determine the wave functions of particles forming proper (infinite) condensates in the limit. In contrast to the concept of macroscopic occupation numbers, which does not sharply fix the wave functions of condensates in the limit states, the notion of proper condensates is unambiguously defined. It is outlined, how this concept can be used in the analysis of condensates in models. The method is illustrated by the example of trapped non-interacting ground states and their multifarious thermodynamic limits, differing by the structure of condensates accompanying the Fock vacuum. The concept of proper condensates is also compared with the Onsager-Penrose criterion, based on the analysis of eigenvalues of one-particle density matrices. It is shown that the concept of regular wave functions is useful there as well for the identification of wave functions forming proper condensates.
Ultrasonication-Induced Extraction of Inner Shells from Double-Wall Carbon Nanotubes Characterized via In Situ Spectroscopy after Density Gradient Ultracentrifugation

Even though ultrasonication is considered to be an effective method to disperse carbon nanotubes (CNTs), its devastating effects on the nanotubes are often neglected. Here, even mild ultrasonication is found to rapidly extract the inner single-wall CNTs (SWCNTs) from the outer shells of the double-wall CNTs (DWCNTs). As-synthesized DWCNTs are gently solubilized in a surfactant solution, strictly avoiding any ultrasonication, followed by two consecutive density gradient ultracentrifugation (DGU) steps to obtain a purified colloidal solution of isolated DWCNTs. The latter is carefully selected based on in situ resonant Raman (RRS) and fluorescence (PL) spectroscopy, measured as a function of depth directly in the ultracentrifuge tube after DGU. These purified DWCNTs are ultrasonicated in successive time steps while intermittently probing the sample via RRS and PL spectroscopy. These results unravel the very fast increasing yet saturating extraction mechanism that leads to the formation of fluorescing SWCNTs. A statistical high-resolution transmission electron microscopy study confirms the drastic increase in SWCNTs after ultrasonication, and evidences that ultrasonication forms SWCNTs from both the inner and outer shells of the DWCNTs. This study demonstrates how easily ultrasonication extracts SWCNTs from individually solubilized DWCNTs, unavoidably complicating any further spectroscopic studies on DWCNTs severely.
The quantum mechanics canonically associated to free probability Part I: Free momentum and associated kinetic energy

After a short review of the quantum mechanics canonically associated with a classical real valued random variable with all moments, we begin to study the quantum mechanics canonically associated to the \textbf{standard semi--circle random variable} $X$, characterized by the fact that its probability distribution is the semi--circle law $\mu$ on $[-2,2]$. We prove that, in the identification of $L^2([-2,2],\mu)$ with the $1$--mode interacting Fock space $\Gamma_{\mu}$, defined by the orthogonal polynomial gradation of $\mu$, $X$ is mapped into position operator and its canonically associated momentum operator $P$ into $i$ times the $\mu$--Hilbert transform $H_{\mu}$ on $L^2([-2,2],\mu)$. In the first part of the present paper, after briefly describing the simpler case of the $\mu$--harmonic oscillator, we find an explicit expression for the action, on the $\mu$--orthogonal polynomials, of the semi--circle analogue of the translation group $e^{itP}$ and of the semi--circle analogue of the free evolution $e^{itP^2/2}$ respectively in terms of Bessel functions of the first kind and of confluent hyper--geometric series. These results require the solution of the \textit{inverse normal order problem} on the quantum algebra canonically associated to the classical semi--circle random variable and are derived in the second part of the present paper. Since the problem to determine, with purely analytic techniques, the explicit form of the action of $e^{-tH_{\mu}}$ and $e^{-itH_{\mu}^2/2}$ on the $\mu$--orthogonal polynomials is difficult, % aaa ask T if it is solved the above mentioned results show the power of the combination of these techniques with those developed within the algebraic approach to the theory of orthogonal polynomials.
Title:SONIC: A Sparse Neural Network Inference Accelerator with Silicon Photonics for Energy-Efficient Deep Learning

Authors:Febin Sunny, Mahdi Nikdast, Sudeep Pasricha. Abstract: Sparse neural networks can greatly facilitate the deployment of neural networks on resource-constrained platforms as they offer compact model sizes while retaining inference accuracy. Because of the sparsity in parameter matrices, sparse neural networks can, in principle, be exploited in accelerator architectures for improved energy-efficiency and latency. However, to realize these improvements in practice, there is a need to explore sparsity-aware hardware-software co-design. In this paper, we propose a novel silicon photonics-based sparse neural network inference accelerator called SONIC. Our experimental analysis shows that SONIC can achieve up to 5.8x better performance-per-watt and 8.4x lower energy-per-bit than state-of-the-art sparse electronic neural network accelerators; and up to 13.8x better performance-per-watt and 27.6x lower energy-per-bit than the best known photonic neural network accelerators.
SPECTRA: Sparse Structured Text Rationalization

Selective rationalization aims to produce decisions along with rationales (e.g., text highlights or word alignments between two sentences). Commonly, rationales are modeled as stochastic binary masks, requiring sampling-based gradient estimators, which complicates training and requires careful hyperparameter tuning. Sparse attention mechanisms are a deterministic alternative, but they lack a way to regularize the rationale extraction (e.g., to control the sparsity of a text highlight or the number of alignments). In this paper, we present a unified framework for deterministic extraction of structured explanations via constrained inference on a factor graph, forming a differentiable layer. Our approach greatly eases training and rationale regularization, generally outperforming previous work on what comes to performance and plausibility of the extracted rationales. We further provide a comparative study of stochastic and deterministic methods for rationale extraction for classification and natural language inference tasks, jointly assessing their predictive power, quality of the explanations, and model variability.
Understanding chromium oxides at the molecular level

(Nanowerk News) If you’re old enough, you may still have a box of cassette or VHS tapes lying around. These storage devices were popular in the 1970s and 80s, but have since fallen into disuse, replaced by CDs and other digital media. Now, researchers are taking a new look at...
