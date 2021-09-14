CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, NC

C. Harley Dickson

By Wells Waynesville
The Mountaineer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleC. Harley Dickson, Jr. died Aug. 19, 2021. Born in Asheville in 1929, he graduated from Lee Edwards High School, Davidson College and Duke Divinity School. He was a United Methodist pastor for 46 years, serving congregations in Coleridge, Shelby, Albemarle, Wadesboro, Lexington, Greensboro and Charlotte. He served as a district superintendent in Waynesville and Greensboro and worked diligently to improve retirement compensation for ministers. As executive director of the Western North Carolina United Methodist Foundation, he was instrumental in creating the very successful Reynolds Program of leadership development for ministers.

www.themountaineer.com

