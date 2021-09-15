CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free legal clinic set for Oct.

Cover picture for the articleThe Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project (MVLP) and the Sixth Chancery District in Mississippi are hosting three (3) free family law legal clinics to assist low income residents with their uncontested family law matters. Individuals will receive legal court documents prepared by licensed Mississippi attorneys and legal advice on irreconcilable differences...

