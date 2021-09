Even as we respond to the continually evolving impacts of the pandemic, there is good news that points to continued recovery and growth for our economy. The Florida Chamber Foundation recently released data showing that Florida has recovered almost 1 million jobs since April 2020. More than a quarter of that recovery has been this year. The data also shows that there are more than 540,000 jobs looking for people and 523,000 people looking for jobs across the state. It is not as simple as placing people in any open job when business need specifics skills.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO