ML-aided power allocation for Tactical MIMO

By Arindam Chowdhury, Gunjan Verma, Chirag Rao, Ananthram Swami, Santiago Segarra
arxiv.org
 9 days ago

We study the problem of optimal power allocation in single-hop multi-antenna ad-hoc wireless networks. A standard technique to solve this problem involves optimizing a tri-convex function under power constraints using a block-coordinate-descent (BCD) based iterative algorithm. This approach, termed WMMSE, tends to be computationally complex and time consuming. Several learning-based approaches have been proposed to speed up the power allocation process. A recent work, UWMMSE, learns an affine transformation of a WMMSE parameter in an unfolded structure to accelerate convergence. In spite of achieving promising results, its application is limited to single-antenna wireless networks. In this work, we present a UWMMSE framework for power allocation in (multiple-input multiple-output) MIMO interference networks. Through an empirical study, we illustrate the superiority of our approach in comparison to WMMSE and also analyze its robustness to changes in channel conditions and network size.

arxiv.org

Multi-agent deep reinforcement learning (MADRL) meets multi-user MIMO systems

A multi-agent deep reinforcement learning (MADRL) is a promising approach to challenging problems in wireless environments involving multiple decision-makers (or actors) with high-dimensional continuous action space. In this paper, we present a MADRL-based approach that can jointly optimize precoders to achieve the outer-boundary, called pareto-boundary, of the achievable rate region for a multiple-input single-output (MISO) interference channel (IFC). In order to address two main challenges, namely, multiple actors (or agents) with partial observability and multi-dimensional continuous action space in MISO IFC setup, we adopt a multi-agent deep deterministic policy gradient (MA-DDPG) framework in which decentralized actors with partial observability can learn a multi-dimensional continuous policy in a centralized manner with the aid of shared critic with global information. Meanwhile, we will also address a phase ambiguity issue with the conventional complex baseband representation of signals widely used in radio communications. In order to mitigate the impact of phase ambiguity on training performance, we propose a training method, called phase ambiguity elimination (PAE), that leads to faster learning and better performance of MA-DDPG in wireless communication systems. The simulation results exhibit that MA-DDPG is capable of learning a near-optimal precoding strategy in a MISO IFC environment. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first work to demonstrate that the MA-DDPG framework can jointly optimize precoders to achieve the pareto-boundary of achievable rate region in a multi-cell multi-user multi-antenna system.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

WiFi Meets ML: A Survey on Improving IEEE 802.11 Performance with Machine Learning

Szymon Szott, Katarzyna Kosek-Szott, Piotr Gawłowicz, Jorge Torres Gómez, Boris Bellalta, Anatolij Zubow, Falko Dressler. Wireless local area networks (WLANs) empowered by IEEE 802.11 (WiFi) hold a dominant position in providing Internet access thanks to their freedom of deployment and configuration as well as affordable and highly interoperable devices. The WiFi community is currently deploying WiFi 6 and developing WiFi 7, which will bring higher data rates, better multi-user and multi-AP support, and, most importantly, improved configuration flexibility. These technical innovations, including the plethora of configuration parameters, are making next-generation WLANs exceedingly complex as the dependencies between parameters and their joint optimization usually have a non-linear impact on network performance. The complexity is further increased in the case of dense deployments and coexistence in shared bands. While classic optimization approaches fail in such conditions, machine learning (ML) is well known for being able to handle complexity. Much research has been published on using ML to improve WiFi performance and solutions are slowly being adopted in existing deployments. In this survey, we adopt a structured approach to describing the various areas where WiFi can be enhanced using ML. To this end, we analyze over 200 papers in the field providing readers with an overview of the main trends. Based on this review, we identify both open challenges in each WiFi performance area as well as general future research directions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

RIS and Cell-Free Massive MIMO: A Marriage For Harsh Propagation Environments

This paper considers Cell-Free Massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) systems with the assistance of an RIS for enhancing the system performance. Distributed maximum-ratio combining (MRC) is considered at the access points (APs). We introduce an aggregated channel estimation method that provides sufficient information for data processing. The considered system is studied by using asymptotic analysis which lets the number of APs and/or the number of RIS elements grow large. A lower bound for the channel capacity is obtained for a finite number of APs and engineered scattering elements of the RIS, and closed-form expression for the uplink ergodic net throughput is formulated. In addition, a simple scheme for controlling the configuration of the RIS scattering elements is proposed. Numerical results verify the effectiveness of the proposed system design and the benefits of using RISs in Cell-Free Massive MIMO systems are quantified.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Hermite Expansion Model and LMMSE Analysis for Low-Resolution Quantized MIMO Detection

In this paper, the Hermite polynomials are employed to study linear approximation models of narrowband multiantenna signal reception (i.e., MIMO) with low-resolution quantizations. This study results in a novel linear approximation using the second-order Hermite expansion (SOHE). The SOHE model is not based on those assumptions often used in existing linear approximations. Instead, the quantization distortion is characterized by the second-order Hermite kernel, and the signal term is characterized by the first-order Hermite kernel. It is shown that the SOHE model can explain almost all phenomena and characteristics observed so far in the low-resolution MIMO signal reception. When the SOHE model is employed to analyze the linear minimum-mean-square-error (LMMSE) channel equalizer, it is revealed that the current LMMSE algorithm can be enhanced by incorporating a symbol-level normalization mechanism. The performance of the enhanced LMMSE algorithm is demonstrated through computer simulations for narrowband MIMO systems in Rayleigh fading channels.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Scalable Cell-Free Massive MIMO Systems with Finite Resolution ADCs/DACs over Spatially Correlated Rician Fading Channels

In this paper, an analytical framework for evaluating the performance of scalable cell-free massive MIMO (SCF-mMIMO) systems in which all user equipments (UEs) and access points (APs) employ finite resolution digital-to-analog converters (DACs) and analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and operates under correlated Rician fading, is presented. By using maximal-ratio combining (MRC) detection, generic expressions for the uplink (UL) spectral efficiency (SE) for both distributed and centralized schemes are derived. In order to further reduce the computational complexity (CC) of the original local partial MMSE (LP-MMSE) and partial MMSE (P-MMSE) detectors, two novel scalable low complexity MMSE detectors are proposed for distributed and centralized schemes respectively, which achieves very similar SE performance. Furthermore, for the distributed scheme a novel partial large-scale fading decoding (P-LSFD) weighting vector is introduced and its analytical SE performance is very similar to the performance of an equivalent unscalable LSFD vector. Finally, a scalable algorithm jointly consisting of AP cluster formation, pilot assignment, and power control is proposed, which outperforms the conventional random pilot assignment and user-group based pilot assignment policies and, contrary to an equal power transmit strategy, it guarantees quality of service (QoS) fairness for all accessing UEs.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Secure Transmission for Hierarchical Information Accessibility in Downlink MU-MIMO

Physical layer security is a useful tool to prevent confidential information from wiretapping. In this paper, we consider a generalized model of conventional physical layer security, referred to as hierarchical information accessibility (HIA). A main feature of the HIA model is that a network has a hierarchy in information accessibility, wherein decoding feasibility is determined by a priority of users. Under this HIA model, we formulate a sum secrecy rate maximization problem with regard to precoding vectors. This problem is challenging since multiple non-smooth functions are involved into the secrecy rate to fulfill the HIA conditions and also the problem is non-convex. To address the challenges, we approximate the minimum function by using the LogSumExp technique, thereafter obtain the first-order optimality condition. One key observation is that the derived condition is cast as a functional eigenvalue problem, where the eigenvalue is equivalent to the approximated objective function of the formulated problem. Accordingly, we show that finding a principal eigenvector is equivalent to finding a local optimal solution. To this end, we develop a novel method called generalized power iteration for HIA (GPI-HIA). Simulations demonstrate that the GPI-HIA significantly outperforms other baseline methods in terms of the secrecy rate.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Intelligent Reflecting Surface Aided MIMO with Cascaded Line-of-Sight Links: Channel Modelling and Capacity Analysis

In this paper, we build up a new intelligent reflecting surface (IRS) aided multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) channel model, named the cascaded LoS MIMO channel. The proposed channel model consists of a transmitter (Tx) and a receiver (Rx) both equipped with uniform linear arrays (ULAs), and an IRS used to enable communications between the transmitter and the receiver through the line-of-sight (LoS) links seen by the IRS. To model the reflection of electromagnetic waves at the IRS, we take into account the curvature of the wavefront on different reflecting elements (REs), which is distinct from most existing works that take the plane-wave assumption. Based on the established model, we study the spatial multiplexing capability and input-output mutual information (MI) of the cascaded LoS MIMO system. We generalize the notion of Rayleigh distance originally coined for the single-hop MIMO channel to the full multiplexing region (FMR) for the cascaded LoS MIMO channel, where the FMR is, roughly speaking, the union of Tx-IRS and IRS-Rx distance pairs that enable full multiplexing communication between the Tx and the Rx. We propose a new passive beamforming (PB) strategy named reflective focusing, which aims to coherently superimpose the waves originating from a transmit antenna, reflected by the IRS, and focused on a receive antenna. With reflective focusing, we derive an inner bound of the FMR, and provide the corresponding orientation settings of the antenna arrays that enable full multiplexing. We further employ the MI to measure the quality of the cascaded LoS MIMO channel, and formulate an optimization problem to maximize the MI over PB and antenna array orientations. We give analytical solutions to the problem under asymptotic conditions such as high or low signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) regimes. For general cases, we propose an alternating optimization method to solve the problem.
COMPUTERS
techgig.com

How to ace an ML engineer interview

The interview for a Machine Learning Engineer is something that not everyone can cover. There are so many aspects that are essential for engineers that include the technical questions that companies can ask. The engineers need to have a good understanding of the technical questions that can help them to crack the interview.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Asymmetrical Uplink and Downlink Transceivers in Massive MIMO Systems

Even if massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) can theoretically bring huge benefits, it incurs substantial hardware complexity and expensive hardware costs. To address these issues while maintaining the system performance simultaneously, we develop an asymmetrical transceiver architecture for massive MIMO systems in this paper by releasing the shackles on radio frequency (RF) chains. Specifically, we first develop the architecture for the asymmetrical transceiver where the number of receive RF chains is different from that of the transmit RF chains. Due to this unequal number of RF chains, channel inconsistency appears. To overcome the channel inconsistency and thus fully harness the system's downlink data transmission capability, we propose two uplink-to-downlink channel transfer algorithms. The cost and power consumption models for the asymmetrical transceiver are also developed and the uplink signal-to-noise loss due to the channel inconsistency is investigated. Through analyzing system spectral, cost, and energy efficiency, we demonstrate that the proposed asymmetrical transceiver-based massive MIMO system can achieve excellent downlink spectral efficiency while maintaining a reasonable energy efficiency.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Channel Estimation in MIMO Systems with One-bit Spatial Sigma-delta ADCs

This paper focuses on channel estimation in single-user and multi-user MIMO systems with multi-antenna base stations equipped with 1-bit spatial sigma-delta analog-to-digital converters (ADCs). A careful selection of the quantization voltage level and phase shift used in the feedback loop of 1-bit sigma-delta ADCs is critical to improve its effective resolution. We first develop a quantization noise model for 1-bit spatial sigma-delta ADCs. Using the developed noise model, we then present a two-step channel estimation algorithm to estimate a multipath channel parameterized by the gains, angles of arrival (AoAs), and angles of departure (AoDs). Specifically, in the first step, the AoAs and path gains are estimated using uplink pilots, which excite all the angles uniformly. Next, in the second step, the AoDs are estimated by progressively refining uplink beams through a recursive bisection procedure. For this algorithm, we propose a technique to select the quantization voltage level and phase shift. Through numerical simulations, we demonstrate that with the proposed parametric channel estimation algorithm, MIMO systems with 1-bit spatial sigma-delta ADCs perform significantly better than those with regular 1-bit ADCs and are on par with MIMO systems with high-resolution ADCs.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Spectral and Energy Efficiency of Multicell Massive MIMO With Variable-Resolution ADCs Over Correlated Rayleigh Fading Channels

This paper analyzes the performance of multicell massive multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) systems with variable-resolution analog-to-digital converters (ADCs). In such an architecture, each ADC uses arbitrary quantization resolution to save power and hardware cost. Along this direction, we first introduce a quantization-aware channel estimator based on additive quantization noise model (AQNM) and linear minimum mean-squared error (LMMSE) estimate theory. Afterwards, by leveraging on the estimated channel state information (CSI), we derive the asymptotic expressions of achievable uplink spectral efficiency (SE) over spatially correlated Rayleigh fading channels for maximal ratio combining (MRC), quantization-aware multicell minimum mean-squared error (QA-M-MMSE) combining, and quantization-aware single-cell MMSE (QA-S-MMSE) combining, respectively. During the derivations, we consider the effect of quantization errors and resort to random matrix theory to achieve the asymptotic results. Finally, simulation results demonstrate that our theoretical analyses are correct and that the proposed quantization-aware estimator and combiners are more beneficial than the quantization-unaware counterparts. Besides, based on a generic power consumption model, it is shown that low-resolution ADCs can obtain the best tradeoff between SE and energy efficiency (EE) under multicell scenarios.
INDUSTRY
towardsdatascience.com

Designing a Fairness Workflow for Your ML Models

How do you ensure your model is fair from start to finish?. Russell Holz contributed to this article. In the first blog post of this series, we discussed three key points to creating a comprehensive fairness workflow for ensuring fairness for machine learning model outcomes. They are:. identifying bias (the...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Pilot-Based Unsourced Random Access with a Massive MIMO Receiver: Interference Cancellation and Power Control

In this work we treat the unsourced random access problem on a Rayleigh block-fading AWGN channel with multiple receive antennas. Specifically, we consider the slowly fading scenario where the coherence block-length is large compared to the number of active users and the message can be transmitted in one coherence block. Unsourced random access refers to a form of grant-free random access where users are considered to be a-priori indistinguishable and the receiver recovers a list of transmitted messages up to permutation. In this work we show that, when the coherence block length is large enough, a conventional approach based on the transmission of non-orthogonal pilot sequences with subsequent channel estimation and Maximum-Ratio-Combining (MRC) provides a simple energy-efficient solution whose performance can be well approximated in closed form. Furthermore, we analyse the MRC step when successive interference cancellation (SIC) is done in groups, which allows to strike a balance between receiver complexity and reduced transmit powers. Finally, we investigate the impact of power control policies taking into account the unique nature of massive random access, including short message lengths, uncoordinated transmission, a very large amount of concurrent transmitters with unknown identities, channel estimation errors and decoding errors. As a byproduct we also present an extension of the MMV-AMP algorithm which allows to treat pathloss coefficients as deterministic unknowns by performing maximum likelihood estimation in each step of the MMV-AMP algorithm.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Beamforming Design for IRS-aided Decode-and-Forward Relay Wireless Network

As a low-cost and low-power-consumption passive reflector, intelligent reflecting surface (IRS) can make a significant rate improvement by building a programmable wireless environment. To improve the rate performance and coverage range of wireless networks, an IRS-aided decode-and-forward (DF) relay network is proposed with multiple antennas at relay station (RS). To achieve a high rate, an alternately iterative structure (AIS) of maximizing receive power (Max-RP) at RS is proposed to jointly optimize the beamforming vectors at RS and phase shifts at IRS. Considering its high-complexity, two low-complexity Max-RP schemes of null-space projection (NSP) plus maximum ratio combining (MRC) and IRS element selection (IRSES) plus MRC are presented to reduce this complexity, respectively. For the former, NSP is used to separate the reflected signal from IRS and the direct transmitted signal from source and MRC is adopted to combine the two signals at RS. For the latter, the basic concept of IRSES is as follows: IRS is partitioned into M subsets of elements and adjusting the phases of all elements per subset make all reflected signals and the direct signal from source phase alignment (PA) at the corresponding antenna of relay. Simulation results show that the proposed three methods perform much better than the existing network with single-antenna relay in terms of rate performance. In particular, a 85% rate gain over existing scheme is achieved in the high signal-to-noise ratio region.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Effects of gamma irradiation on DEPFET pixel sensors for the Belle II experiment

Harrison Schreeck (1), Benjamin Schwenker (1), Philipp Wieduwilt (1), Ariane Frey (1), Botho Paschen (2), Florian Lütticke (2), Patrick Ahlburg (2), Jochen Dingfelder (2), Carlos Marinas (3), Ladislav Andricek (4), Rainer Richter (4) ((1) II. Physikalisches Institut, Georg-August-Universität Göttingen, Göttingen, Germany, (2) Physikalisches Institut, Universität Bonn, Bonn, Germany (3) Instituto de Fisica Corpuscular (IFIC), University of Valencia - CSIC, Catedratico Jose Beltran, Valencia, Spain (4) Halbleiterlabor der Max-Planck-Gesellschaft (HLL), München, Germany)
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Code modernization strategies for short-range non-bonded molecular dynamics simulations

As modern HPC systems increasingly rely on greater core counts and wider vector registers, applications need to be adapted to fully utilize these hardware capabilities. One class of applications that can benefit from this increase in parallelism are molecular dynamics simulations. In this paper, we describe our efforts at modernizing the ESPResSo++ molecular dynamics simulation package by restructuring its particle data layout for efficient memory accesses and applying vectorization techniques to benefit the calculation of short-range non-bonded forces, which results in an overall 3 times speedup and serves as a baseline for further optimizations. We also implement finer-grain parallelism for multi-core CPUs through HPX, a C++ runtime system which uses lightweight threads and an asynchronous many-task approach to maximize parallelism. Our goal is to evaluate the performance of an HPX-based approach compared to the bulk-synchronous MPI-based implementation. This requires the introduction of an additional layer to the domain decomposition scheme that defines the task granularity. On spatially inhomogeneous systems, which impose a corresponding load-imbalance in traditional MPI-based approaches, we demonstrate that by choosing an optimal task size, the efficient work-stealing mechanisms of HPX can overcome the overhead of communication resulting in an overall 1.3 times speedup compared to the baseline MPI version.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Simple exponential acceleration of the power iteration algorithm

Many real-world problems rely on finding eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a matrix. The power iteration algorithm is a simple method for determining the largest eigenvalue and associated eigenvector of a general matrix. This algorithm relies on the idea that repeated multiplication of a randomly chosen vector x by the matrix A gradually amplifies the component of the vector along the eigenvector of the largest eigenvalue of A while suppressing all other components. Unfortunately, the power iteration algorithm may demonstrate slow convergence. In this report, we demonstrate an exponential speed up in convergence of the power iteration algorithm with only a polynomial increase in computation by taking advantage of the commutativity of matrix multiplication.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

An automatic differentiation system for the age of differential privacy

We introduce Tritium, an automatic differentiation-based sensitivity analysis framework for differentially private (DP) machine learning (ML). Optimal noise calibration in this setting requires efficient Jacobian matrix computations and tight bounds on the L2-sensitivity. Our framework achieves these objectives by relying on a functional analysis-based method for sensitivity tracking, which we briefly outline. This approach interoperates naturally and seamlessly with static graph-based automatic differentiation, which enables order-of-magnitude improvements in compilation times compared to previous work. Moreover, we demonstrate that optimising the sensitivity of the entire computational graph at once yields substantially tighter estimates of the true sensitivity compared to interval bound propagation techniques. Our work naturally befits recent developments in DP such as individual privacy accounting, aiming to offer improved privacy-utility trade-offs, and represents a step towards the integration of accessible machine learning tooling with advanced privacy accounting systems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

LDC-VAE: A Latent Distribution Consistency Approach to Variational AutoEncoders

Variational autoencoders (VAEs), as an important aspect of generative models, have received a lot of research interests and reached many successful applications. However, it is always a challenge to achieve the consistency between the learned latent distribution and the prior latent distribution when optimizing the evidence lower bound (ELBO), and finally leads to an unsatisfactory performance in data generation. In this paper, we propose a latent distribution consistency approach to avoid such substantial inconsistency between the posterior and prior latent distributions in ELBO optimizing. We name our method as latent distribution consistency VAE (LDC-VAE). We achieve this purpose by assuming the real posterior distribution in latent space as a Gibbs form, and approximating it by using our encoder. However, there is no analytical solution for such Gibbs posterior in approximation, and traditional approximation ways are time consuming, such as using the iterative sampling-based MCMC. To address this problem, we use the Stein Variational Gradient Descent (SVGD) to approximate the Gibbs posterior. Meanwhile, we use the SVGD to train a sampler net which can obtain efficient samples from the Gibbs posterior. Comparative studies on the popular image generation datasets show that our method has achieved comparable or even better performance than several powerful improvements of VAEs.
COMPUTERS

