ML-aided power allocation for Tactical MIMO
We study the problem of optimal power allocation in single-hop multi-antenna ad-hoc wireless networks. A standard technique to solve this problem involves optimizing a tri-convex function under power constraints using a block-coordinate-descent (BCD) based iterative algorithm. This approach, termed WMMSE, tends to be computationally complex and time consuming. Several learning-based approaches have been proposed to speed up the power allocation process. A recent work, UWMMSE, learns an affine transformation of a WMMSE parameter in an unfolded structure to accelerate convergence. In spite of achieving promising results, its application is limited to single-antenna wireless networks. In this work, we present a UWMMSE framework for power allocation in (multiple-input multiple-output) MIMO interference networks. Through an empirical study, we illustrate the superiority of our approach in comparison to WMMSE and also analyze its robustness to changes in channel conditions and network size.arxiv.org
Comments / 0