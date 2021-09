Gerald Tuck Kwai Wong was born Dec. 14, 1940, at Kapiolani Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii. He left us Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, to be reunited with his mother and father, Mary and Wallace Wong, and his wife of 13 years, Dr. Constance Wong (née Cox). He is survived by his son, Stacey (wife Jean); granddaughter, the beautiful Yuri Girl; sisters Valerie (husband David Sorensen) and Felice (husband Ed Broglio); and brother Stacey (wife Lorena). We all love and miss him.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 5 DAYS AGO