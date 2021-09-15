Harvest looks promising for pumpkin growers

Paula and Johnny Heath started with just a simple request and little seeds. Emily Kauffman, their granddaughter and a ninth grader at Furlow Charter School asked Johnny to plant pumpkins for her in their garden. Paula reports, Johnny was pleased to do so and told Emily, “We will plant some just because you want them!” So, in late May to early June, the Heaths went about planning the season’s garden. With just a limited number of seeds, Emily’s request was met. Paula reports the vines grew and grew and multiplied over and again. In July, when the weather got particularly wet, they grew concerned the bottoms of the now large pumpkins would begin to rot, so the Heaths made an effort to get them off the wet ground. In doing so, the stem clipped on two of the larger pumpkins. Just as a fisherman loves to weigh his haul, so did these Heaths. They took the two pumpkins to the bathroom scale, and they weighed in at 30 pounds and 59 pounds.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO