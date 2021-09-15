CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roff, OK

John R. Gayler

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Roland Gayler finished his ranch work on this earth on September 1, 2021 at his home in Roff, Oklahoma. He was born in Tucson, Arizona on July 6, 1949 to his parents, Manerd J. and Alice Parker Gayler. John lived on the Canoa Ranch near Amado until he was about 6, then went to Ruby Star near Twin Buttes, and then the T4 Ranch in Nogales. Pioneer ranchers in the area, the Gaylers owned and leased several ranches in southern Arizona and John was responsible for helping run the ranches at an early age. His family raised crossbred and registered Brahma cattle, as well as registered Quarter Horses including several accomplished roping and race horses. This early training helped him develop a soft hand with horses and a good eye for cattle.

