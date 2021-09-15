A simply sweet dessert bar

Building on its venerable reputation, family-owned McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams has introduced a creamy, indulgent plant-based frozen dessert. The company’s Dairy-Free Frozen Dessert line is made from scratch at McConnell’s dairy, using a proprietary base of gluten-free oat milk, cocoa butter and highly refined coconut oil to approximate the unique mouthfeel of its dairy ice creams, without the coconut, oat or nutty aftertaste or smell often found in such offerings. Further, like McConnell’s other products, the plant-based frozen desserts contain no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. The allergen-free, kosher and non-GMO line comes in Chocolate Fudge & Cookies, Coffee Cookie Crumble, Cookies & Cream, Passion Fruit Lemon Swirl, Salted Caramel Chocolate Swirl, and Vanilla Bean flavors, with more to come. A pint of any variety retails for a suggested $7.99. Flavors will also gradually roll out across McConnell’s scoop shops on a monthly basis, starting with Peanut Butter Chocolate Crunch, Cookies & Cream, and Passionfruit Lemon Swirl.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO