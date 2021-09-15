Kenneth Max Brandenberger, 79, of Llano, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Brandenberger was born in Mason on September 5, 1941, to Dayton Charles Brandenberger and Nila Lee Bode. He was a fifth-generation descendant of the original families that settled in the area. Growing up in a ranching family in Mason, Llano and San Saba counties, he and his brothers showed several winning 4-H and FFA livestock projects, including many champions at San Antonio and Houston.