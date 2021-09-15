CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Llano, TX

Kenneth Max Brandenberger

Hill Country Passport
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth Max Brandenberger, 79, of Llano, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Brandenberger was born in Mason on September 5, 1941, to Dayton Charles Brandenberger and Nila Lee Bode. He was a fifth-generation descendant of the original families that settled in the area. Growing up in a ranching family in Mason, Llano and San Saba counties, he and his brothers showed several winning 4-H and FFA livestock projects, including many champions at San Antonio and Houston.

www.hillcountrypassport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Eight killed in Russian university shooting, gunman 'liquidated'

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding several, law enforcement said. The gunman was himself killed after the shootings at Perm State University, around 1,300 km (800 miles) east of...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Mason, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Llano, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Dayton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy