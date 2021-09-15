Mason County Science Corner

This week, there isn’t a need for a long, drawn-out article on some obscure historical event. We all know what today is. 20 years ago, we lost 2,977 lives to those who wished to see our country fall. We watched on live television as the Twin Towers were struck and falling, as the Pentagon was burning, and as brave resistance onboard Flight 93 brought it down in Shanksville, Pennsylvania before further harm could be done. But, through this sadness and chaos, we united as a country. We rose, vowing to take the fight to those who had perpetrated this attack and strike at the heart of terrorism worldwide, and within ten years, the leader of Al-Qaeda was no more, its principle planners were imprisoned, and the organization a mere shadow of its former self.

MASON COUNTY, WV ・ 9 DAYS AGO