CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

The Deep Politics of Vaccine Mandates

By Charles Lipson
Fairfield Sun Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe debate over President Biden’s vaccine mandates has focused, understandably, on the tradeoff between individual rights to make medical choices and the potential harm the unvaccinated pose to others. That tradeoff is unavoidable. It is simply wrong for Biden to say, “It’s not about freedom.” It is. It is equally wrong for some Republican governors to say it is all about freedom. It’s also about the external effects of each person’s choice. To pretend that tradeoff doesn’t exist is demagoguery. But then, so is most American politics these days.

www.fairfieldsuntimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfdd.org

With Vaccines Now Mandated For Workplaces, Will A Travel Mandate Be Next?

A debate is heating up over whether President Biden's sweeping vaccine mandate should be extended to cover those who travel domestically by plane and train. The president's order last week requires that everyone from health care workers and federal government employees to those working at private companies with more than 100 employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be frequently tested for the coronavirus. The administration says the mandate will cover about 100 million Americans, but the president stopped short of requiring vaccination for those who travel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Atlantic

Why Biden Bet It All on Mandates

When President Joe Biden rolled out his plan requiring vaccinations on a mass scale, he sounded a bit like a gambler at a point of desperation. Biden’s presidency, and much of his legacy, hinges on defeating the prolonged pandemic. During a dismal summer of rising infections and deaths due to vaccine holdouts and the Delta variant, the pandemic seemed to have defeated him. Under the new rules, Biden hopes to pressure about 80 million more Americans to get their shots. It’s a political risk that opens him up to Republican attacks that he’s intruding on peoples’ freedoms, ahead of midterm elections that could easily strip the Democrats of their congressional majority. Biden gets this. He’s all in, win or lose.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Mcnamara
Person
David Halberstam
Mitchellrepublic.com

Political partisanship driving vaccine hesitancy in South Dakota

Even as COVID-19 infections and deaths are rising once again in South Dakota, resistance to getting vaccinated remains entrenched among some state residents, and the political divide over whether to get vaccinated shows no signs of narrowing. Two new sets of polling data on vaccine-hesitancy rates and reasons have raised...
HEALTH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

‘Dust storm of politics and partisanship’: DeWine visits Northeast Ohio, talks about concern over Biden’s vaccine mandate

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine returned to Northeast Ohio this afternoon and spoke to media prior to a redistricting meeting. The meeting, held in Warrensville Heights at 4 p.m., was put on by state Democratic legislators on the Ohio Redistricting Commission looking to introduce a revised legislative map.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Judges#Progressive Politics#Mandates#Republican#American#Great Society#The Supreme Court#Fiat#Cdc#Harvard#Pentagon#Afghan
talesbuzz.com

Kellyanne Conway told Trump that he didn’t have ‘swagger’ in 2020 and said his campaign resembled Hillary Clinton’s 2016 bid: book

Kellyanne Conway was brutally honest with Trump about his 2020 campaign missteps, per a new book. “What you didn’t have this time was the hunger and the swagger,” she said of Trump’s 2020 run. During the summer phone call, Conway reportedly told Trump to stop focusing on election grievances. See...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Vaccines
b975.com

Netanyahu suggests on Facebook that Biden fell asleep meeting new Israeli PM

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested in a Facebook video posted on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden had fallen asleep when meeting the new Israeli leader Naftali Bennett last month. A Reuters fact check https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-biden-asleep-idUSL1N2Q00H8 previously debunked the idea that Biden dozed off, after social...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

CNN’s Jake Tapper tells Mississippi governor his state is second in world after Peru for Covid deaths

CNN’s Jake Tapper pressed the governor of Mississippi regarding the rate of Covid-19 infections and deaths in his state and what his administration was doing to address the most recent surge of the virus during an interview on State of the Union.As the two talked on Sunday, Mr Tapper repeatedly questioned Mr Reeves about what specific measures beyond spreading messages of personal choice and responsibility the state of Mississippi was doing to protect its residents from the Delta variant of Covid-19, which is spreading rapidly in parts of the US, and in particular in communities where vaccination rates are low."If...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy