LOELASH & Palmaria Link Up For Jazzy Alt-R&B Jam “Somebody New”
LOELASH is an Italian-born instrumentalist and producer who composes feel-good, soul-tinged sounds. He’s been involved in music for a while now, playing saxophone since nine, picking up DJing in high school, and putting out EPs for the last few years. His debut album Fantasia comes in November and for the record’s first track “Somebody New”, which was released on September 10, he teamed up with alt-pop coupling Palmaria for a glistening, summery single.thissongissick.com
