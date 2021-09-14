LOELASH & Palmaria Link Up For Jazzy Alt-R&B Jam “Somebody New”

Abba member Agnetha Fältskog has hinted that their forthcoming album Voyage might be their last album ever.While speaking about the band’s digital avatars during an appearance on Swedish Radio, the 71-year-old Swedish singer revealed that “it felt great to do [it] in the end”.“Because it was so different. Also, there was a vibe, one felt that maybe it’s the last thing we do. Same thing with this album,” Fältskog said. Recently, the group – which comprises Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad, Fältskog, and Björn Ulvaeus – announced details of a virtual concert series, which will see all four of...

