Thanks to the wide range of consumer tastes, companies are constantly experimenting to create new products to satisfy their clients. One example? According to Meat+Poultry, turkey bacon has been around since the 1980s, and its popularity shows no signs of dwindling. While some people opt for turkey bacon because they do not eat pork, others choose it with the belief that it's a healthier alternative. On the downside, however, dietitian Laura Jeffers points out that turkey bacon gives the illusion of being a healthy option while in fact, it isn't necessarily much better (via Cleveland Clinic).

