Computers

What is Data Mining?

 9 days ago

Data mining is the process of analyzing large amounts of data in order to identify patterns, anomalies and correlations. People who work in the data mining field use this type of data analysis to help predict the outcome of business decisions such as moves to increase revenue or reduce risk.

dataversity.net

Cold vs. Hot Data Storage: What’s the Difference?

Click to learn more about author Ashok Sharma. When it comes to data storage, the temperature must be taken into consideration. The level of layered data storage service, from cold to hot, is described by the temperature setting. The levels are distinguished according to the level of significance for the...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Data pipelines: What, why and which ones

Examples and explanations of how different pipeline frameworks relate to each other. If you are working in the Data Science field you might continuously see the term “data pipeline” in various articles and tutorials. You might have also noticed that the term pipeline can refer to many different things! There are pipelines spanning different parts of your IT stack, pipelines for a specific tool, and pipelines within a specific code library. UbiOps, the company I work for, also offers its own form of pipelines, for instance.
COMPUTERS
chartercollege.edu

What to Know About Data-Driven Decision Making

A good business decision can lead to a great partnership, the development of a new product, or a windfall for your company. But the wrong decision can lead to budget cuts, layoffs, and a potential shutdown. How can you predict what move will be right and which will be wrong? “Data-driven decision making” can help you make the right choice. That’s when you use facts, statistics, and metrics to make informed business decisions. You can learn about data-driven decision making in a good business administration program and hone your skills over time with some real-world experience.
ECONOMY
NEWSBTC

What Will the Future of Data Storage Look Like?

The advent of the Internet forever changed the way we share and store data. The growth of the adoption of digitization was accelerated with the Web 2.0 revolution that brought us optimized search engines, widely-used social networks, mobile applications and cloud computing. It made our lives easier in many ways...
MARKETS
#Big Data#Data Science#Mining Companies#Data Analytics#Data Mining Work#The Future Of Data Mining#Data Mining Used#Data Mining Here
towardsdatascience.com

Your First Data Science Job Might Not Be What You Expect

It doesn’t matter if you’re a new hire or an experienced professional, everyone has expectations when starting a fresh job. You might’ve taken data science courses, solved projects, and heard a lot about real-world data science experience, but what you will find when starting a job as a junior data scientist might be different from what you expected.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

What if … you had to build a data stack with no-code tools?

Benchmark of the best no-code tools and their use-cases. In the past few years, we have witnessed a tremendous evolution of the tech ecosystem, as no-code tools have rapidly reshuffled how we produce and manage software. Today, anyone with a laptop, an internet connection, and a brain can build a website or an app using no-code tools. The data ecosystem has largely kept up with this evolution, and a floppy of no-code data/ machine learning tools has recently emerged. The goal: lowering technical barriers at each layer of the modern data stack, to empower as many people as possible to leverage data science. No-code data tools generate a lot of excitement in the data community. The reason is, these tools are pioneering the movement towards data democratization, one of the five pillars of the next wave of innovation in the modern data stack. Today is about taking a deep dive into the no-code ecosystem, understanding the power/limits of these tools, and finding out about the available solutions.
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

Data security is broken: What’s next?

One out of every two on-premises databases globally has at least one vulnerability, finds a new study from Imperva Research Labs spanning 27,000 on-prem databases, based on insights from a proprietary database scanning service introduced by Imperva Innovation five years ago. The question is: why is securing data so challenging?
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

What Is a Zero Trust Network and How Does It Protect Your Data?

VPNs have become an integral part of every company’s standard operating procedures. VPNs effectively mask your identity during online activities; nonetheless, there are quite a few downsides to using these software applications these days. More than 1000 VPN servers operated by Pulse Secure got hacked in 2020, leaving critical data...
COMPUTERS
devry.edu

What is Information Technology?

At its most basic level, information technology involves the use of technology to solve problems. More specifically, the field of information technology(IT) applies to business technology and includes solving problems modern businesses face such as operational issues and managing complex telecommunications. Explore the IT field and its opportunities as we...
TECHNOLOGY
devry.edu

4 Essential Cyber Security Tools and Techniques

If you're considering a career in cyber security, it’s important to start by understanding key topics and terminology. Read on to learn about four essential cyber security tools and techniques that can help you build your knowledge and skills as you prepare to fight cybercrime. We'll explain the uses for these tools and what they do as we cover the following topics:
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

What businesses need to know about data decay

Data decay is the aging and obsolescence of data in such a way that makes it no longer usable due to loss of its integrity, completeness, and accuracy. Data that can no longer be easily understood, cannot be effectively leveraged and, therefore, lacks value. In the next five years, it...
ECONOMY
Dice Insights

Data Engineer Job Interview Questions: What to Expect

In a world increasingly dominated by data, data engineers are critical, as they figure out how to store, move, and clean an organization’s data. Data scientists and analysts, in turn, depend on these engineers’ work in order to mine data for valuable insights. Thanks to the complexity of their jobs,...
JOBS
devry.edu

What is Computer Networking?

Computer networking is the complete process of creating and implementing computer networks using hardware, software and protocols. A computer network itself consists of two or more computing devices that are connected by wires such as Ethernet cables, fiber optic cables or wireless signals for the purpose of sharing information quickly.
COMPUTERS
devry.edu

What is Database Management?

Database management is the act of managing the data and data storage systems for a company, organization or individual. It involves maintaining the integrity of the system through regular hardware and software maintenance, the organization of data and the regulation of user permissions within the database. Learn about the tasks...
SOFTWARE
devry.edu

What are Computer Programming Languages?

Computer programming languages are how we as humans give computers instructions that they can receive, translate and perform. Programming languages are created for human readability first so that we are able to develop and edit our source codes. When a computer receives instructions in the form of a computer programming language, it is not able to directly translate the message. The computer first needs to convert the programming code into binary format.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
devry.edu

What is Network and Communications Management?

A computer network is defined as a group of two or more computers linked together by physical connections, such as Ethernet or fiber optic cables, or through wireless connections, such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Network and communications management involves making sure these computer network devices function properly and do not experience issues with their connections.
TECHNOLOGY
devry.edu

What is Computer Forensics?

Computer forensics is a field of technology that uses investigative techniques to identify and store evidence from a computer device. Often, computer forensics is used to uncover evidence that could be used in a court of law. Computer forensics also encompasses areas outside of investigations. Sometimes professionals in this field...
COMPUTERS
devry.edu

What Is the Difference Between Computer Forensics and Cyber Security?

At first glance, computer forensics and cyber security may seem similar, but there are key differences between the two professions. Computer forensics focuses on uncovering and preserving encrypted or lost data, while cyber security is about preventing data loss or cybercrimes from occurring. In short, one is reactionary while the other is preventative.
SOFTWARE
ScienceAlert

A Major Advance in Computing Solves a Complex Math Problem 1 Million Times Faster

Reservoir computing is already one of the most advanced and most powerful types of artificial intelligence that scientists have at their disposal – and now a new study outlines how to make it up to a million times faster on certain tasks. That's an exciting development when it comes to tackling the most complex computational challenges, from predicting the way the weather is going to turn, to modeling the flow of fluids through a particular space. Such problems are what this type of resource-intensive computing was developed to take on; now, the latest innovations are going to make it even more useful....
SOFTWARE
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS

