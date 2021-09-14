What is Data Mining?

Benchmark of the best no-code tools and their use-cases. In the past few years, we have witnessed a tremendous evolution of the tech ecosystem, as no-code tools have rapidly reshuffled how we produce and manage software. Today, anyone with a laptop, an internet connection, and a brain can build a website or an app using no-code tools. The data ecosystem has largely kept up with this evolution, and a floppy of no-code data/ machine learning tools has recently emerged. The goal: lowering technical barriers at each layer of the modern data stack, to empower as many people as possible to leverage data science. No-code data tools generate a lot of excitement in the data community. The reason is, these tools are pioneering the movement towards data democratization, one of the five pillars of the next wave of innovation in the modern data stack. Today is about taking a deep dive into the no-code ecosystem, understanding the power/limits of these tools, and finding out about the available solutions.

