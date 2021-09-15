CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

UF’s Theatre Program Presents “Triage”

By Josh Eilola
findlay.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Theatre Program at University of Findlay is proud to present “Triage: A 24-hour theatre experience.”. “Triage: A 24-hour theatre experience” will be presented on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. on campus at the John and Hester Powell Grimm Theatre in Egner Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts box office at 200 W. Main Cross St., by visiting www.mcpa.org, or calling 419-423-2787. UF students, faculty, and staff will be admitted free with a valid University ID.

newsroom.findlay.edu

