UF’s Theatre Program Presents “Triage”

The Theatre Program at University of Findlay is proud to present “Triage: A 24-hour theatre experience.”. “Triage: A 24-hour theatre experience” will be presented on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. on campus at the John and Hester Powell Grimm Theatre in Egner Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts box office at 200 W. Main Cross St., by visiting www.mcpa.org, or calling 419-423-2787. UF students, faculty, and staff will be admitted free with a valid University ID.