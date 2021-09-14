This Trendy Superfood Could Be Causing Bloating Issues

Bloating is like rain. You know it can come at any point, you just don’t know what will trigger it. It’s literally a health issue that impacts everyone at some in various ways and intensities. Even the healthiest and “cleanest” among us has likely experienced the discomfort of a ballooning, aching tummy. And while bloating can come at any point for any reason (depending on your body, there are certain foods to consume (and avoid) to help keep it at bay, begging the question: Do vegetables make you bloated? And, more importantly, what is the best way to eat fruits and vegetables to prevent bloating?