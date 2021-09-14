Photo-memristive sensing with charge storing 2D carbon nitrides
We report the charge storing 2D carbon nitride potassium poly(heptazine imide), K-PHI, as a direct memristive (bio)sensing platform. Memristive devices have the potential to innovate current (bio)electronic systems such as photo-electrochemical sensors by incorporating new sensing capabilities including non-invasive, wireless remote and time-delayed (memory) readout. We demonstrate a direct photomemristive sensing platform that capitalizes on K PHI's visible light bandgap, large oxidation potential and intrinsic optoionic light energy storage properties. Our system simultaneously enables analyte concentration information storage as well as potentiometric, impedimetric and coulo-metric readouts on the same material, with no additional reagents required. Utilizing the light-induced charge storage function of K-PHI, we demonstrate analyte sensing via charge accumulation and present various methods to write/erase this information from the material. Additionally, fully wireless colorimetric and fluorometric detection of the charged state of K-PHI is demonstrated and could facilitate its use as particle-based in-situ sensing probe. The various readout options of the K PHI's response enable us to adapt the sensitivities and dynamic ranges without modifying the sensor. We demonstrate these features using glucose as an example analyte over a wide range of concentrations (50 $\mu$M to 50 mM). Moreover, due to the strong oxidative power of K-PHI, this sensing platform is able to detect a large variety of organic or biologically relevant analytes. Since PHI is easily synthesized, based on earth abundant precursors, biocompatible, chemically robust and responsive to visible light, we anticipate that the sensing platform presented herein opens up novel memristive and neuromorphic functions.arxiv.org
