Joan McDaniel Holtzclaw Costley, age 73, of Buford, GA passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her son, Ray Andrew Marsingill. She is survived by her husband of six years, Trent Costley, Buford, GA; children, Mary Barge, Gainesville, GA, Forrest Harold Marsingill, Jr., Alto, GA, Deborah (James) Black, Gainesville, GA, Matthew Wayne Marsingill, Cleveland, GA; step daughter, Susanne (Larrie) Costley Willard, Cleveland, GA; grandchildren, Daniel Matthew Rothove, Timothy Ray Marsingill, Kelsey Marie Stacey, Kasey Marie Black; step grandson, Joshua Willard; sisters, Betty Martin, Rita Moore, Pam Pargoff; brother, Terry McDaniel; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Costley was born November 10, 1947 in Buford, GA. She received her education at Buford High School in Buford, GA. Mrs. Costley was retired supervisor from L-3 Corporation in Alpharetta, GA. She was a member of American Legion Post 127 Auxiliary in Sugar Hill, GA where she served as Auxiliary President for over twenty years. Mrs. Costley was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church in Buford, GA. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA with Rev. Dennis Daniels officiating. Interment will follow at Springway Baptist Church Cemetery, Gainesville, GA. The family will receive friends Friday, September 17, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, September 18th from 12:00 p.m. to time of service at 3:00 p.m.