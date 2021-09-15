CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MS

Mask use extended to Sept. 23

By Editorials
Madison County Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll students, staff and all people inside of Madison County Schools buildings will continue to wear masks through Sept. 23, school officials said last week. “We are so thankful that students have been back in the classroom for a month,” Charlotte A. Seals, superintendent of Madison County Schools wrote in a Sept. 9 letter to parents. “Teaching and learning are in full swing! We want to do all that we can to keep school in session, on campus and in-person. In that interest, we will continue with an additional 14 days at COVID-19 Protocol Level 3.”

