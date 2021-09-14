Building Accurate Simple Models with Multihop

Knowledge transfer from a complex high performing model to a simpler and potentially low performing one in order to enhance its performance has been of great interest over the last few years as it finds applications in important problems such as explainable artificial intelligence, model compression, robust model building and learning from small data. Known approaches to this problem (viz. Knowledge Distillation, Model compression, ProfWeight, etc.) typically transfer information directly (i.e. in a single/one hop) from the complex model to the chosen simple model through schemes that modify the target or reweight training examples on which the simple model is trained. In this paper, we propose a meta-approach where we transfer information from the complex model to the simple model by dynamically selecting and/or constructing a sequence of intermediate models of decreasing complexity that are less intricate than the original complex model. Our approach can transfer information between consecutive models in the sequence using any of the previously mentioned approaches as well as work in 1-hop fashion, thus generalizing these approaches. In the experiments on real data, we observe that we get consistent gains for different choices of models over 1-hop, which on average is more than 2\% and reaches up to 8\% in a particular case. We also empirically analyze conditions under which the multi-hop approach is likely to be beneficial over the traditional 1-hop approach, and report other interesting insights. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first work that proposes such a multi-hop approach to perform knowledge transfer given a single high performing complex model, making it in our opinion, an important methodological contribution.