CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Measuring tau neutrino appearance probability via unitarity

By Ivan Martinez-Soler, Hisakazu Minakata
arxiv.org
 9 days ago

We propose a {\em unitarity method} for determining $\tau$ neutrino appearance probability $P(\nu_{\mu} \rightarrow \nu_{\tau})$ in long-baseline (LBL) accelerator experiments and atmospheric neutrino observations. When simultaneous in situ measurements of $P(\nu_{\mu} \rightarrow \nu_{\mu})$ and $P(\nu_{\mu} \rightarrow \nu_{e})$ proceed, as is typical in the LBL experiments, one can use unitarity to "measure" $P(\nu_{\mu} \rightarrow \nu_{\tau})$. A theorists' toy analysis for the model-independent determination of $P(\nu_{\mu} \rightarrow \nu_{\mu})$ and $P(\nu_{\mu} \rightarrow \nu_{e})$ is presented by using the NOvA data. It is shown in our analysis that $\lsim$5\% (8\%) measurement of $\tau$ neutrino appearance probability in neutrino (antineutrino) mode is possible in the peak region $1.5 \lesssim E_\nu \lesssim 2.5$ GeV. The $\nu$SM-independent nature of determination of the probabilities is emphasized.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Advanced Civilizations Could be Using Dyson Spheres to Collect Unimaginable Energy From Black Holes

Black holes are more than just massive objects that swallow everything around them – they’re also one of the universe’s biggest and most stable energy sources. That would make them invaluable to the type of civilization that needs huge amounts of power, such as a Type II Kardashev civilization. But to harness all of that power, the civilization would have to encircle the entire black hole with something that could capture the power it is emitting.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Finally Find Missing Matter of the Universe

You may have already guessed that there’s a lot of matter in the Universe. Each of us is living proof that there’s matter in nature, some more than others. As why this matter exists in the first place is still pretty much a mystery; scientists still learn a lot about chemical elements and their way of acting.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Searching for VHE gamma-ray emission associated with IceCube neutrino alerts using FACT, H.E.S.S., MAGIC, and VERITAS

Konstancja Satalecka, Elisa Bernardini, Daniela Dorner, Gašper Kukec Mezek, Weidong Jin (for the MAGIC, IceCube, FACT, H.E.S.S. and VERITAS Collaborations) The realtime follow-up of neutrino events is a promising approach to search for astrophysical neutrino sources. It has so far provided compelling evidence for a neutrino point source: the flaring gamma-ray blazar TXS 0506+056 observed in coincidence with the high-energy neutrino IceCube-170922A detected by IceCube. The detection of very-high-energy gamma rays (VHE, $\mathrm{E} > 100\,\mathrm{GeV}$) from this source helped establish the coincidence and constrained the modeling of the blazar emission at the time of the IceCube event. The four major imaging atmospheric Cherenkov telescope arrays (IACTs) - FACT, H.E.S.S., MAGIC, and VERITAS - operate an active follow-up program of target-of-opportunity observations of neutrino alerts sent by IceCube. This program has two main components. One are the observations of known gamma-ray sources around which a cluster of candidate neutrino events has been identified by IceCube (Gamma-ray Follow-Up, GFU). Second one is the follow-up of single high-energy neutrino candidate events of potential astrophysical origin such as IceCube-170922A. GFU has been recently upgraded by IceCube in collaboration with the IACT groups. We present here recent results from the IACT follow-up programs of IceCube neutrino alerts and a description of the upgraded IceCube GFU system.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tau Neutrino#Lbl#Nova#Nuhep
arxiv.org

Relating Measurement Patterns to Circuits via Pauli Flow

The one-way model of Measurement-Based Quantum Computing and the gate-based circuit model give two different presentations of how quantum computation can be performed. There are known methods for converting any gate-based quantum circuit into a one-way computation, whereas the reverse is only efficient given some constraints on the structure of the measurement pattern. Causal flow and generalised flow have already been shown as sufficient, with efficient algorithms for identifying these properties and performing the circuit extraction. Pauli flow is a weaker set of conditions that extends generalised flow to use the knowledge that some vertices are measured in a Pauli basis. In this paper, we show that Pauli flow can similarly be identified efficiently and that any measurement pattern whose underlying graph admits a Pauli flow can be efficiently transformed into a gate-based circuit without using ancilla qubits. We then use this relationship to derive simulation results for the effects of graph-theoretic rewrites in the ZX-calculus using a more circuit-like data structure we call the Pauli Dependency DAG.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Neutrino Cooling Bounds on the Internal Magnetic Fields of White Dwarfs

The evolution of White Dwarfs (WDs) depends crucially on thermal processes. The plasma in their core can produce neutrinos which escape from the star, thus contributing to the energy loss. While in absence of a magnetic field the main cooling mechanism is plasmon decay at high temperature and photon surface emission at low temperature, a large magnetic field in the core hiding beneath the surface even of ordinary WDs, and undetectable to spectropolarimetric measurements, can potentially leave an imprint in the cooling. In this paper, we revisit the contribution to WD cooling stemming from neutrino pair synchrotron radiation and the effects of the magnetic field on plasmon decay. Our key finding is that even if observations limit the magnetic field strength at the stellar surface, strong magnetic fields in the interior of WDs -- with or without a surface magnetic field -- can be high enough to modify the cooling rate, which is sensitive to the magnetic field value due to neutrino pair synchrotron emission.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

First demonstration of directional measurement of sub-MeV solar neutrinos in a liquid scintillator detector with Borexino

M. Agostini, K. Altenmüller, S. Appel, V. Atroshchenko, Z. Bagdasarian, D. Basilico, G. Bellini, J. Benziger, R. Biondi, D. Bravo, B. Caccianiga, F. Calaprice, A. Caminata, P. Cavalcante, A. Chepurnov, D. D'Angelo, S. Davini, A. Derbin, A. Di Giacinto, V. Di Marcello, X.F. Ding, A. Di Ludovico, L. Di Noto, I. Drachnev, A. Formozov, D. Franco, C. Galbiati, C. Ghiano, M. Giammarchi, A. Goretti, A.S. Göttel, M. Gromov, D. Guffanti, Aldo Ianni, Andrea Ianni, A. Jany, D. Jeschke, V. Kobychev, G. Korga, S. Kumaran, M. Laubenstein, E. Litvinovich, P. Lombardi, I. Lomskaya, L. Ludhova, G. Lukyanchenko, L. Lukyanchenko, I. Machulin, J. Martyn, E. Meroni, M. Meyer, L. Miramonti, M. Misiaszek, V. Muratova, B. Neumair, M. Nieslony, R. Nugmanov, L. Oberauer, V. Orekhov, F. Ortica, M. Pallavicini, L. Papp, L. Pellicci, Ö. Penek, L. Pietrofaccia, N. Pilipenko, A. Pocar, G. Raikov, M.T. Ranalli, G. Ranucci, A. Razeto, A. Re, M. Redchuk, A. Romani, N. Rossi, S. Schönert, D. Semenov, G. Settanta, M. Skorokhvatov, A. Singhal, O. Smirnov, A. Sotnikov, Y. Suvorov, R. Tartaglia, G. Testera, J. Thurn, E. Unzhakov, A. Vishneva, R.B. Vogelaar, F. von Feilitzsch, M. Wojcik, B. Wonsak, M. Wurm, S. Zavatarelli, K. Zuber, G. Zuzel.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Measuring neutrino dynamics in NMSSM with a right-handed sneutrino LSP at the ILC

We study the possibility of measuring neutrino Yukawa couplings in the Next-to-Minimal Supersymmetric Standard Model with right-handed neutrinos (NMSSMr) when the lightest right-handed sneutrino is the Dark Matter (DM) candidate, by exploiting a `dijet + dilepton + Missing Transverse Energy' signature. We show that, contrary to the miminal realisation of Supersymmetry (SUSY), the MSSM, wherein the DM candidate is typically a much heavier (fermionic) neutralino state, this extended model of SUSY offers one with a much lighter (bosonic) state as DM that can then be produced at the next generation of $e^+e^-$ colliders with energies up to 500 GeV or so. The ensuing signal, energing from chargino pair production and subsequent decay, is extremely pure so it also affords one with the possibility of extracting the Yukawa parameters of the (s)neutrino sector. Altogether, our results serve the purpose of motivating searches for light DM signals at such machines, where the DM candidate can have a mass around the electroweak scale.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Cosmological search for sterile neutrinos after Planck 2018

Sterile neutrinos can affect the evolution of the universe, and thus using the cosmological observations can search for sterile neutrinos. In this work, we use the cosmic microwave background (CMB) anisotropy data from the Planck 2018 release, combined with the latest baryon acoustic oscillation (BAO), type Ia supernova (SN), and Hubble constant ($H_0$) data, to constrain the cosmological models with considering sterile neutrinos. In order to test the influences of the properties of dark energy on the constraint results of searching for sterile neutrinos, in addition to the $\Lambda$ cold dark matter ($\Lambda$CDM) model, we also consider the $w$CDM model and the holographic dark energy (HDE) model. We find that sterile neutrinos cannot be detected when the $H_0$ local measurement is not included in the data combination. When the $H_0$ measurement is included in the joint constraints, it is found that $\Delta N_{\rm eff}>0$ is detected at about 2.7$\sigma$ level for the $\Lambda$CDM model and at about 1--1.7$\sigma$ level for the $w$CDM model. However, $m_{\nu,{\rm{sterile}}}^{\rm{eff}}$ still cannot be well constrained and only upper limits can be given. In addition, we find that the HDE model is definitely ruled out by the current data. We also discuss the issue of the Hubble tension, and we conclude that involving sterile neutrinos in the cosmological models cannot truly resolve the Hubble tension.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Using Convolutional Neural Networks to Reconstruct Energy of GeV Scale IceCube Neutrinos

The IceCube Neutrino Observatory, located under 1.4 km of Antarctic ice, instruments a cubic kilometer of ice with 5,160 optical modules that detect Cherenkov radiation originating from neutrino interactions. The more densely instrumented center, DeepCore, aims to detect atmospheric neutrinos at 10-GeV scales to improve important measurements of fundamental neutrino properties such as the oscillation parameters and to search for non-standard interactions. Sensitivity to oscillation parameters, dependent on the distance traveled over the neutrino energy (L/E), is limited in IceCube by the resolution of the arrival angle (which determines L) and energy (E). Event reconstruction improvements can therefore directly lead to advancements in oscillation results. This work uses a Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) to reconstruct the energy of 10-GeV scale neutrino events in IceCube, providing results with competitive resolutions and faster runtimes than previous likelihood-based methods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Monte Carlo simulations of neutrino and charged lepton propagation in the Earth with nuPyProp

Sameer Patel, Mary Hall Reno, Yosui Akaike, Luis Anchordoqui, Douglas Bergman, Isaac Buckland, Austin Cummings, Johannes Eser, Claire Guépin, John F. Krizmanic, Simon Mackovjak, Angela Olinto, Thomas Paul, Alex Reustle, Andrew Romero-Wolf, Fred Sarazin, Tonia Venters, Lawrence Wiencke, Stephanie Wissel. An accurate modeling of neutrino flux attenuation and the distribution...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Radiogenic neutron background in reactor neutrino experiments

We report a novel correlated background in the antineutrino detection using the inverse beta decay reaction. Spontaneous fissions and $(\alpha,n)$ reactions in peripheral materials of the antineutrino detector, such as borosilicate glass of photomultipliers, produce fast neutrons and prompt gamma rays. If the shielding from the material to the detector target were not thick enough, neutrons and gammas could enter the target volume and mimic antineutrino signals. This paper revisits the yields and energy spectra of neutrons produced in B$(\alpha,n)$N and F$(\alpha,n)$Na reactions. A Geant4 based simulation has been carried out using a simplified detector geometry for the present generation reactor neutrino experiments. The background rates in these experiments are estimated. If this background was not taken into account, the value of the neutrino mixing angle $\sin^22\theta_{13}$ would be underestimated. We recommend that Daya Bay, RENO, Double Chooz, and JUNO, carefully examine the masses and radiopurity levels of detector materials that are close to the target and rich in boron and fluorine.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Neutrino Fast Flavor Instability in Three Dimensions

Neutrino flavor instabilities have the potential to shuffle neutrinos between electron, mu, and tau flavor states, modifying the core-collapse supernova mechanism and the heavy elements ejected from neutron star mergers. Analytic methods indicate the presence of so-called fast flavor transformation instabilities, and numerical simulations can be used to probe the nonlinear evolution of the neutrinos. Simulations of the fast flavor instability to date have been performed assuming imposed symmetries. We perform simulations of the fast flavor instability that include all three spatial dimensions and all relevant momentum dimensions in order to probe the validity of these approximations. If the fastest growing mode has a wavenumber along a direction of imposed symmetry, the instability can be suppressed. The late-time equilibrium distribution of flavor, however, seems to be little affected by the number of spatial dimensions. This is a promising hint that the results of lower-dimensionality simulations to date have predictions that are robust against their the number of spatial dimensions, though simulations of a wider variety of neutrino distributions need to be carried out to support this claim more generally.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

SNEWPY: A Data Pipeline from Supernova Simulations to Neutrino Signals

Amanda L. Baxter, Segev BenZvi, Joahan Castaneda Jaimes, Alexis Coleiro, Marta Colomer Molla, Damien Dornic, Tomer Goldhagen, Anne M. Graf, Spencer Griswold, Alec Habig, Remington Hill, Shunsaku Horiuchi James P. Kneller Rafael F. Lang, Massimiliano Lincetto, Jost Migenda, Ko Nakamura, Evan O'Connor, Andrew Renshaw, Kate Scholberg, Navya Uberoi, Arkin Worlikar.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Low-latency NuMI Trigger for the CHIPS-5 Neutrino Detector

Petr Mánek, Simeon Bash, John Cesar, Greg Deuerling, Thomas Dodwell, Stefano Germani, Evan Niner, Andrew Norman, Jennifer Thomas, Josh Tingey, Neil Wilcer. The CHIPS R&D project aims to develop affordable water Cherenkov detectors for large-scale underwater installations. In 2019, a 5kt prototype detector CHIPS-5 was deployed in northern Minnesota to study neutrinos generated by the nearby NuMI beam. This contribution presents a dedicated low-latency time distribution system for CHIPS-5 that delivers timing signals from the Fermilab accelerator to the detector with sub-nanosecond precision. Exploiting existing NOvA infrastructure, the time distribution system achieves this only with open-source software and conventional network elements. In a time-of-flight study, the presented system has reliably offered a time budget of $610 \pm 330\text{ ms}$ for on-site triggering. This permits advanced analysis in real-time as well as a novel hardware-assisted active triggering mode, which reduces DAQ computing load and network bandwidth outside triggered time windows.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The density distribution and the physical origins of density intermittency in sub- to trans-Alfvenic supersonic turbulence

The probability density function (PDF) of the logarithmic density contrast, $s=\ln (\rho/\rho_0)$, with gas density $\rho$ and mean density $\rho_0$, for hydrodynamical supersonic turbulence is well-known to have significant signatures of intermittency that monotonically increase with the turbulent Mach number, $\M$. By studying the mass- and volume-weighted $s$-PDF for an ensemble of 16 sub- to trans-Alfvenic mean-field, supersonic, isothermal turbulence simulations, relevant to molecular gas in the cool interstellar medium, we show that a more intricate picture emerges for the intermittency of $s$. Using four independent measures of the intermittency we find hydrodynamical-like intermittency in the highly magnetised plasma for $\mathcal{M} \lesssim 4$. However, for $\mathcal{M} \gtrsim 4$, the signatures of intermittency disappear, leaving approximately lognormal $s$-statistics -- exactly the opposite of hydrodynamical turbulence in the high-$\mathcal{M}$ limit. To understand the $\mathcal{M} \lesssim 4$ intermittency we use one-dimensional (1D) pencil beams to explore the dynamics along and across the mean magnetic field, $\mathbf{B}_0$. We discuss kinetic, density and magnetic field fluctuations from the pencil beams, and identify physical sources of intermittency as single, strong shocks coupled to fast magnetosonic compressions that form along $\Bo$ and create large, volume-poor under-densities. These under-densities contribute significantly to the skewness of the $s$-PDF. We confirm this result independently using 1D fluid shock simulations. We discuss the Gaussianisation of the $\mathcal{M} \gtrsim 4$ $s$-fields through the lens of two phenomenologies: the self-similarity of the $s$-field and homogenisation of the dynamical timescales between the over- and under-dense regions in the compressible gas.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The quantum mechanics canonically associated to free probability Part I: Free momentum and associated kinetic energy

After a short review of the quantum mechanics canonically associated with a classical real valued random variable with all moments, we begin to study the quantum mechanics canonically associated to the \textbf{standard semi--circle random variable} $X$, characterized by the fact that its probability distribution is the semi--circle law $\mu$ on $[-2,2]$. We prove that, in the identification of $L^2([-2,2],\mu)$ with the $1$--mode interacting Fock space $\Gamma_{\mu}$, defined by the orthogonal polynomial gradation of $\mu$, $X$ is mapped into position operator and its canonically associated momentum operator $P$ into $i$ times the $\mu$--Hilbert transform $H_{\mu}$ on $L^2([-2,2],\mu)$. In the first part of the present paper, after briefly describing the simpler case of the $\mu$--harmonic oscillator, we find an explicit expression for the action, on the $\mu$--orthogonal polynomials, of the semi--circle analogue of the translation group $e^{itP}$ and of the semi--circle analogue of the free evolution $e^{itP^2/2}$ respectively in terms of Bessel functions of the first kind and of confluent hyper--geometric series. These results require the solution of the \textit{inverse normal order problem} on the quantum algebra canonically associated to the classical semi--circle random variable and are derived in the second part of the present paper. Since the problem to determine, with purely analytic techniques, the explicit form of the action of $e^{-tH_{\mu}}$ and $e^{-itH_{\mu}^2/2}$ on the $\mu$--orthogonal polynomials is difficult, % aaa ask T if it is solved the above mentioned results show the power of the combination of these techniques with those developed within the algebraic approach to the theory of orthogonal polynomials.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Non-Hermitian quantum walks and non-Markovianity: the coin-position interaction

Discrete versions of quantum walks, just like its classical counterpart, comprise of the external position space and the internal coin space. The interactions between the two Hilbert spaces due to quantum dynamics greatly influence the properties of the walk and have important consequences for the quantum algorithms and quantum simulations protocols they are used for. In this work, we study the effect of non-Hermitian evolution on the interactions between the coin and the position space. Such an evolution mimics a quantum walk which is interacting with an external environment. To understand this interaction, we study the non-Markovianity of the reduced dynamics and also the entanglement between the two spaces. The non-Hermitian evolution is studied from two perspectives: the normalised state method and the more recently proposed metric formalism. The results suggest that the metric formulation provides a more accurate description of the non-Hermitian and $\mathcal{P}\mathcal{T}$-symmetric evolution, describing trace preserving maps. We also show that the non-unitary walks preserve the purity under the metric formulations, due to which one can study entanglement under non-Hermiticity using entanglement entropy.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Performance of the quantum MaxEnt estimation in the presence of physical symmetries

The estimation of the density operator that describe the state of a quantum system, when an informational complete measurement is not available, can be performed, in a reliable way, by adopting the Maximum Entropy principle (MaxEnt) as additional criterion. In this paper, we have studied the efficiency of the MaxEnt method for quantum states estimation when there is prior information about symmetries of the state. We explicitly describe how to implement the algorithm, in the most general case, and implemented it to conduct numerical simulations estimating the density matrix of several three-qubit quantum state of interest. Furthermore, we analyze the performance of the method in realistic quantum information scenarios. We observe that, for most states, this approach allows to considerably reduce the number of independent measurements needed to obtain a sufficiently high fidelity, and it shows to be robust under the presence of typical experimental noises.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Error bounds of fourth-order compact finite difference methods for the Dirac equation in the massless and nonrelativistic regime

We establish the error bounds of fourth-order compact finite difference (4cFD) methods for the Dirac equation in the massless and nonrelativistic regime, which involves a small dimensionless parameter $0 < \varepsilon \le 1$ inversely proportional to the speed of light. In this regime, the solution propagates waves with wavelength $O(\varepsilon)$ in time and $O(1)$ in space, as well as with the wave speed $O(1/\varepsilon)$ rapid outgoing waves. We adapt the conservative and semi-implicit 4cFD methods to discretize the Dirac equation and rigorously carry out their error bounds depending explicitly on the mesh size $h$, time step $\tau$ and the small parameter $\varepsilon$. Based on the error bounds, the $\varepsilon$-scalability of the 4cFD methods is $h = O(\varepsilon^{1/4})$ and $\tau = O(\varepsilon^{3/2})$, which not only improves the spatial resolution capacity but also has superior accuracy than classical second-order finite difference methods. Furthermore, physical observables including the total density and current density have the same conclusions. Numerical results are provided to validate the error bounds and the dynamics of the Dirac equation with different potentials in 2D is presented.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy