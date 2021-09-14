CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Where to find over-massive brown dwarfs: new benchmark systems for binary evolution

By Dorsa Majidi, John C. Forbes, Abraham Loeb
arxiv.org
 9 days ago

Under the right conditions brown dwarfs that gain enough mass late in their lives to cross the hydrogen burning limit will not turn into low-mass stars, but rather remain essentially brown dwarf-like. While these objects, called either beige dwarfs or over-massive brown dwarfs, may exist in principle, it remains unclear exactly how they would form astrophysically. We show that accretion from AGB winds, aided by the wind Roche lobe overflow mechanism, is likely to produce a substantial population of observable overmassive brown dwarfs, though other mechanisms are still plausible. Specifically we predict that sun-like stars born with a massive brown dwarf companion on an orbit with a semi-major axis of order 10 AU will likely produce overmassive brown dwarfs, which may be found today as companions to the donor star's remnant white dwarf. The identification and characterization of such an object would produce unique constraints on binary evolution because there is a solid upper limit on the brown dwarf's initial mass.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

NASA's Latest Discovery Could Prove Life on Mars

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has collected its first two samples from the Red Planet, and scientists are already suggesting it could be a positive sign to those hoping to find some form of alien life on the planet. The samples were collected between September 6th and 8th from the same rock on the surface of the planet.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Planet Nine Finally Found? What New Observations Reveal

Astronomers had been on the hunt for the ninth planet of the Solar System for quite a while. Pluto lost that status a long time ago, in 2006 when it was downgraded only to the state of a dwarf planet. But scientists suspect for a few years that there has...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Dwarf#White Dwarf#Evolution#Mass#Dwarf Star#Roche#Au#Aas Journals
scitechdaily.com

Advanced Civilizations Could be Using Dyson Spheres to Collect Unimaginable Energy From Black Holes

Black holes are more than just massive objects that swallow everything around them – they’re also one of the universe’s biggest and most stable energy sources. That would make them invaluable to the type of civilization that needs huge amounts of power, such as a Type II Kardashev civilization. But to harness all of that power, the civilization would have to encircle the entire black hole with something that could capture the power it is emitting.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Fossilized Skin Sample of an Iconic Dinosaur Has Revealed Jaw-Dropping Details

The outer parts of long-dead creatures don't easily make it into the fossil record. That's why this incredibly well-preserved skin of an iconic carnivorous dinosaur is such a treat – a new analysis reveals a complex coat of scales, studs, thorns, bumps and wrinkles. The remains of this bizarre-looking predator, known as the horned abelisaurid (Carnotaurus sastrei), were first discovered in Patagonia in 1984. At the time, it was the first meat-eating dinosaur ever found with fossilized skin, and the exquisite impressions covered nearly every part of the predator, from neck to tail. At times, the jagged surface almost resembles Australia's thorny devil (Moloch...
WILDLIFE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Finally Find Missing Matter of the Universe

You may have already guessed that there’s a lot of matter in the Universe. Each of us is living proof that there’s matter in nature, some more than others. As why this matter exists in the first place is still pretty much a mystery; scientists still learn a lot about chemical elements and their way of acting.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

The Most Mysterious Planet in The Solar System Is Missing. But We Know Where to Look

There are eight known planets in the Solar System (ever since Pluto was booted from the club), but for a while, there has been some evidence that there might be one more. A hypothetical Planet Nine lurking on the outer edge of our Solar System. So far this world has eluded discovery, but a new study has pinned down where it should be.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Discovered a Giant, Empty Cavity Lurking in Space

It may not appear so to us, but the space between the stars isn't completely empty. Tenuous and not-so-tenuous clouds of gas and dust drift in the darkness. A region of space some 700 light-years away is a fascinating exception. There, among the constellations of Perseus and Taurus, astronomers have found a large, spherical void over 500 light-years in diameter. Around its perimeter are the Perseus and Taurus molecular clouds – dense clouds of cold gas and dust where stars form. It's called the Per-Tau Shell, and it seems to be the product of at least one giant supernova explosion millions of...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

There Could Be an Extremely Simple Reason Why Mars Isn't as Suitable For Life

We often talk about the strong similarities between Earth and Mars, but it's the differences that are likely behind why one planet has life and the other doesn't – at least, no life we've found so far. Specifically, new research suggests it could be down to the size discrepancy. The diameter of Mars is just 53 percent that of Earth's (just over half the size), and that would make it impossible for Mars to hang onto volatiles that we know are vital for life – such as water. "Mars's fate was decided from the beginning," says planetary scientist Kun Wang of Washington...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Mysterious, Never-Before-Seen Signals Picked Up By New Gravitational Wave Detector

A tabletop gravitational wave detector based around a piece of ringing quartz has recorded two mysterious signals in its first 153 days of operation. It's unclear exactly what these signals are; they could be from a number of phenomena. But one of those phenomena is exactly what the detector is designed to pick up – high-frequency gravitational waves, which have never been recorded before. It's way too soon to come to any conclusions, but the next iteration of the detector will be able to narrow down what caused the quartz to resonate. "It's exciting that this event has shown that the new detector...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Swift J011511.0-725611: Discovery of a rare Be Star / White Dwarf binary system in the SMC

We report on the discovery of Swift J011511.0-725611, a rare Be X-ray binary system (BeXRB) with a White Dwarf (WD) compact object, in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC) by S-CUBED, a weekly X-ray/UV survey of the SMC by the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory. Observations show an approximately 3 month outburst from Swift J011511.0-725611, the first detected by S-CUBED since it began in 2016 June. Swift J011511.0-725611 shows super-soft X-ray emission, indicative of a White Dwarf compact object, which is further strengthened by the presence of an 0.871 keV edge, commonly attributed to O viii K-edge in the WD atmosphere. Spectroscopy by SALT confirms the Be nature of the companion star, and long term light-curve by OGLE finds both the signature of a circumstellar disk in the system at outburst time, and the presence of a 17.4 day periodicity, likely the orbital period of the system. Swift J011511.0-725611 is suggested to be undergoing a Type-II outburst, similar to the previously reported SMC Be White Dwarf binary (BeWD), Swift J004427.3-734801. It is likely that the rarity of known BeWD is in part due to the difficulty in detecting such outbursts due to both their rarity, and their relative faintness compared to outbursts in Neutron Star BeXRBs.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The winking eye of a hefty star. WR 21a revealed as a very massive eclipsing binary by TESS

Rodolfo H. Barba (1), Roberto C. Gamen (2,3), Pablo Martin-Ravelo (1), Julia I. Arias (1), Nidia I. Morrell (4) ((1) Departamento de Astronomia, Universidad de La Serena, Chile, (2) Instituto de Astrofisica de La Plata CONICET-UNLP, Argentina, (3) Facultad de Ciencias Astronomicas y Geofisicas, Universidad Nacional de La Plata, Argentina, (4) Las Campanas Observatory, Carnegie Observatories, Chile)
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Aluminium-26 from massive binary stars II. Rotating single stars up to core-collapse and their impact on the early Solar System

Hannah E. Brinkman (1, 2), J.W. den Hartogh (1), C. L. Doherty (1, 3), M. Pignatari (4, 1, 5, 6), M. Lugaro (1, 7, 3) ((1) Konkoly Observatory, Research Centre for Astronomy and Earth Sciences (CSFK), Eötvös Loránd Research Network (ELKH), Budapest, Hungary (2) Graduate School of Physics, University of Szeged, Hungary (3) School of Physics and Astronomy, Monash University, Australia (4) E. A. Milne Centre for Astrophysics, Department of Physics and Mathematics, University of Hull, United Kingdom (5) NuGrid Collaboration, (6) Joint Institute for Nuclear Astrophysics - Center for the Evolution of the Elements (7) ELTE Eötvös Loránd University, Institute of Physics, Budapest, Hungary)
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Cosmic Evolution of Binary Black Holes in Young, Globular and Nuclear Star Clusters: Rates, Masses, Spins and Mixing Fractions

The growing population of binary black holes (BBHs) observed by gravitational wave detectors is a potential Rosetta stone for understanding their formation channels. Here, we use an upgraded version of our semi-analytic codes FASTCLUSTER and COSMO$\mathcal{R}$ATE to investigate the cosmic evolution of four different BBH populations: isolated BBHs and dynamically formed BBHs in nuclear star clusters (NSCs), globular clusters (GCs), and young star clusters (YSCs). We find that the merger rate density of BBHs in GCs and NSCs is barely affected by stellar metallicity ($Z$), while the rate of isolated BBHs changes wildly with $Z$. BBHs in YSCs behave in an intermediate way between isolated and GC/NSC BBHs. The local merger rate density of Nth-generation black holes (BHs), obtained by summing up hierarchical mergers in GCs, NSCs and YSCs, ranges from $\sim{1}$ to $\sim{4}$ Gpc$^{-3}$ yr$^{-1}$ and is mostly sensitive to the spin parameter. We find that the mass function of primary BHs evolves with redshift in GCs and NSCs, becoming more top-heavy at higher $z$. In contrast, the primary BH mass function almost does not change with redshift in YSCs and in the field. This signature of the BH mass function has relevant implications for Einstein Telescope and Cosmic Explorer. Finally, our analysis suggests that multiple channels contribute to the BBH population of the second gravitational-wave transient catalogue.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Astronomers Find Double-Lined White Dwarf Binary

SDSS J133725.26+395237.7 may not say anything for you, but for astronomers, finding one is a remarkable achievement. We’re talking about a new peculiar binary, a space object that consists of two white dwarfs. An international team of astronomers is responsible for finding the binary, and Phys.org brought the news about the discovery.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover Over 450 New Cosmic Objects in the Solar System

Our Solar System is home to numerous incredible aspects, and the main one is by far the presence of complex life forms on our planet. But even so, scientists still discover new things that leave them speechless, and they will probably always do. According to ScienceAlert.com, astronomers had used data...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The bi-modal $^7$Li distribution of the Milky Way's thin-disk dwarf stars: The role of Galactic-scale events and stellar evolution

The lithium abundance, A(Li), in stellar atmospheres suffers from various enhancement and depletion processes during the star's lifetime. While several studies have demonstrated that these processes are linked to the physics of stellar formation and evolution, the role that Galactic-scale events play in the galactic A(Li) evolution is not yet well understood. We aim to demonstrate that the observed A(Li) bi-modal distribution, in particular in the FGK-dwarf population, is not a statistical artefact and that the two populations connect through a region with a low number of stars. We also want to investigate the role that Galactic-scale events play in shaping the A(Li) distribution of stars in the thin disk. We use statistical techniques along with a Galactic chemical evolution model for A(Li) that includes most of the well-known $^7$Li production and depletion channels. We confirm that the FGK main-sequence stars belonging to the Milky Way's thin disk present a bi-modal A(Li) distribution. We demonstrate that this bi-modality can be generated by a particular Milky Way star formation history profile combined with the stellar evolution's $^7$Li depletion mechanisms. We show that A(Li) evolution can be used as an additional proxy for the star formation history of our Galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Improved Dynamical Masses for Six Brown Dwarf Companions Using Hipparcos and Gaia EDR3

G. Mirek Brandt, Trent J. Dupuy, Yiting Li, Minghan Chen, Timothy D. Brandt, Tin Long Sunny Wong, Thayne Currie, Brendan P. Bowler, Michael C. Liu, William M. J. Best, Mark W. Phillips. We present comprehensive orbital analyses and dynamical masses for the substellar companions Gl~229~B, Gl~758~B, HD~13724~B, HD~19467~B, HD~33632~Ab, and...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy