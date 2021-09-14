CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search for and Identification of Young Compact Galactic Supernova Remnants Using THOR

By S. Ranasinghe, D. Leahy, J Stil
 9 days ago

Young Supernova remnants (SNRs) with smaller angular sizes are likely missing from existing radio SNR catalogues, caused by observational constraints and selection effects. In order to find new compact radio SNR candidates, we searched the high angular resolution (25") THOR radio survey of the first quadrant of the galaxy. We selected sources with non-thermal radio spectra. HI absorption spectra and channel maps were used to identify which sources are galactic and to estimate their distances. Two new compact SNRs were found: G31.299$-$0.493 and G18.760$-$0.072, of which the latter was a previously suggested SNR candidate. The distances to these SNRs are 5.0 $\pm$ 0.3 kpc and 4.7 $\pm$ 0.2 kpc, respectively. Based on the SN rate in the galaxy or on the statistics of known SNRs, we estimate that there are 15$-$20 not yet detected compact SNRs in the galaxy and that the THOR survey area should contain three or four. Our detection of two SNRs (half the expected number) is consistent with the THOR sensitivity limit compared with the distribution of integrated flux densities of SNRs.

