Duxbury, MA

Robert G. O’Keefe, 76

Duxbury Clipper
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert G. O’Keefe, 76, of Duxbury, passed away on Sept. 8. Known as Bob and “Big O” to family and friends, he was the beloved husband of Nancy Mc Dermott of Duxbury and father of Matthew O’Keefe of Boston and Connor O’Keefe of New York City. Son of the late Francis A. and Mary F. (Shea) O’Keefe, he was predeceased by his brother Francis “Frank” O’Keefe. He was the dear brother in-law of Judy O’Keefe of Winthrop, Rick and Janet McDermott of Norwood, Scott and Kelly McDermott of Medfield, and Paul and Laura McDermott of Duxbury.

