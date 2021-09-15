Peoria - James Charles Roberson, 83, of Forest City, passed away at 1:20 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Born March 6, 1938 in Cureall, Missouri to Charles and Maude (Walker) Roberson, he married Rita Bohannon on August 10, 1963 in Creve Coeur. She survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Carrie (Dean) Meiner of Forest City; four grandsons, Joe Meredith of Peoria, Charles (Vickie) Meiner of Bishop, Jordan (Nicki) Meredith of Peoria, Michael Meiner of Forest City; two sisters, Janice (Gary) Duggins of West Plains Missouri, Nora Koelling of Hammond, Indiana; three brothers, Gerald (Bonnie) Koelling Byhalia, Mississippi, Lonnie(Bonita) Koelling and Dale Koelling both of Mammoth Springs, Arkansas; one step brother, Virgil (Sandra) Ray of California and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Ruby Roberson Johnson; one son, Forrest Roberson; one great-grandchild, Alyssa Faith Meredith and three sisters, Georgia Driver, Carrie Hale and Marie Ramsy. James worked 30 years at Caterpillar Inc., most recently as a truck driver. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and going to auctions. James loved spending time with his dogs, grandchildren and his beautiful wife, Rita.