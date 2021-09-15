Poco F2 Pro Vs Oneplus 8T

We keep on bringing you some of the best deals on the market. Earlier today, we saw tons of the latest Samsung Galaxy devices on sale, but those aren’t the only Android phones on sale. You can currently grab a new OnePlus 9 Pro for just $929 on its Morning Mist color variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. You also get a gorgeous display with 120Hz refresh rates, 65W Ultra-Fast charge, 50W wireless charging speeds. It also features a Hasselblad quad-camera setup that can only get better with future updates and a $140 discount. However, you can also choose to get your new OnePlus 9 Pro directly from OnePlus, as the company’s official US site is bundling this smartphone with a new OnePlus Watch in Midnight Black. You can get this bundle for $1,099, which is $129 off its regular $1,228 price tag.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO