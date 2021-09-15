CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, TX

County Commissioners Court Update

By Catherine Grace
Hill Country Passport
 5 days ago

An item concerning alcohol beverage fees on the agenda drew many local winery and restaurant owners to Monday’s Mason County Commissioners Court meeting. Their concerns over a possible county-imposed fee were alleviated, but they expressed frustration with increasing fees charged by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC). The agenda item called for a possible county-imposed fee based on the fees required by the state, which increased on September 1, 2021.

