Farmington, MN

Vernon Jacob LaBeau, Jr.

hometownsource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaBeau, Vernon Jacob Jr., age 69, of Farmington, formerly of Burnsville, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2021 surrounded by the love of his family and friends. Vern is preceded in death by his parents, Vern and Shirley, and brother-in-law, Kenny Dalbec. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Donna (Mundahl), his children Michelle Engquist (John), and Tim (Becky); grandchildren, Evan, Owen and Austin Engquist and Grace and Bennett LaBeau; siblings, Joanne Corder, Tom (Colleen), Lenny (Sally), Kenny (Alicia), Sheri Dalbec, and Jeff (Liz); sister -in-law, Patty and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and extended family. Vern was a wonderful and loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and Friend. He lived his life with adventure, travel, and a passion for the outdoors. Funeral Service will be held 11 AM Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Crossroads Church, 17671 Glacier Way Lakeville, MN with visitation from 4-8 PM on Friday, (9/17) at the White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr (Hwy 50) Lakeville (952-469-2723) and 1 hr prior to service at church. In lieu of flowers memorials will be donated to Appendix Cancer Research and to MN Hospice. Lastly a very special thank you to the DaVita Girls in Northfield and MN Hospice. Online Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723.

