Fleming football canceled Friday, in COVID protocol

Fleming County has had to cancel Friday’s football contest with East Carter due to being in COVID protocol.

The Panthers were slated to host the visiting Raiders, trying to snap a three-game losing streak. The team will shutdown all activity until Monday out of an abundance of caution.

Fleming was limited in last week’s contest against Rowan County, only able to dress 30 for their contest with the Vikings.

The Panthers are slated to have a bye week next week, but are hopeful to pick up an opponent for September 24. Based off the 2021 KHSAA policy, Fleming County would have to forfeit Friday’s contest against East Carter if the Raiders were unable to pick up an opponent, but The Daily Independent’s Zack Klemme reported later in the day on Wednesday that East Carter will now be playing Perry County Central. As long as that game gets played, Fleming will not have to forfeit.

A similar situation happened to the Panthers to open up the season, Fleming County having to add McCreary Central becuase of Greenup County canceling due to COVID protocol.

“Last year and this year have put about 20 years on me,” Panthers coach Bill Spencer said. “It’s just so stressful.”

If the Panthers are unable to pick up a September 24 opponent, their next contest wouldn’t be until October 1 when they host Powell County for their first Class 3A, 6th District matchup of the season. The Pirates have also been limited to COVID, out this week in COVID protocol, marking the third time five weeks into the season.