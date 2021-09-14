CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interconversion-controlled liquid-liquid phase separation in a molecular chiral model

By Betul Uralcan, Thomas J. Longo, Mikhail A. Anisimov, Frank H. Stillinger, Pablo G. Debenedetti
arxiv.org
 9 days ago

Liquid-liquid phase separation of liquids exhibiting interconversion between alternative states has been proposed as an underlying mechanism for fluid polyamorphism, and may be of relevance to protein function and intracellular organization. However, molecular-level insight into the interplay between competing forces that can drive or restrict phase separation in interconverting fluids remains elusive. Here, we utilize an off-lattice model of enantiomers with tunable chiral interconversion and interaction properties to elucidate the physics underlying the stabilization and tunability of phase separation in fluids with interconverting states. We show that introducing an imbalance in the intermolecular forces between two enantiomers results in nonequilibrium, arrested phase separation into microdomains. We also find that in the equilibrium case, when all interaction forces are conservative, the growth of the phase domain is restricted only by system size. In this case, we observe phase amplification, in which one of the two alternative phases grows at the expense of the other. These findings provide novel insights on how the interplay between dynamics and thermodynamics defines the equilibrium and steady-state morphologies of phase transitions in fluids with interconverting molecular or supramolecular states.

arxiv.org

Sachdev-Ye-Kitaev Models and Beyond: A Window into Non-Fermi Liquids

We present a review of the Sachdev-Ye-Kitaev (SYK) model of compressible quantum many-body systems without quasiparticle excitations, and its connections to various theoretical studies of non-Fermi liquids in condensed matter physics. The review is placed in the context of numerous experimental observations on correlated electron materials. Strong correlations in metals are often associated with their proximity to a Mott transition to an insulator created by the local Coulomb repulsion between the electrons. We explore the phase diagrams of a number of models of such local electronic correlation, employing a dynamical mean field theory in the presence of random spin exchange interactions. Numerical analyses and analytical solutions, using renormalization group methods and expansions in large spin degeneracy, lead to critical regions which display SYK physics. The models studied include the single-band Hubbard model, the $t$-$J$ model and the two-band Kondo-Heisenberg model in the presence of random spin exchange interactions. We also examine non-Fermi liquids obtained by considering each SYK model with random four fermion interactions to be a multi-orbital atom, with the SYK-atoms arranged in an infinite lattice. We connect to theories of sharp Fermi surfaces without any low-energy quasiparticles in the absence of spatial disorder, obtained by coupling a Fermi liquid to a gapless boson; a systematic large $N$ theory of such a critical Fermi surface, with SYK characteristics, is obtained by averaging over an ensemble of theories with random boson-fermion couplings. Finally, we present an overview of the links between the SYK model and quantum gravity and end with an outlook on open questions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Hidden-charm tetraquarks with strangeness in the chiral quark model

The hidden-charm tetraquarks with strangeness, $c\bar{c}s\bar{q}$ $(q=u,\,d)$, in $J^P=0^+$, $1^+$ and $2^+$ are systematically investigated in the framework of real- and complex-scaling range of a chiral quark model, whose parameters have been fixed in advance describing hadron, hadron-hadron and multiquark phenomenology. Each tetraquark configuration, compatible with the quantum numbers studied, is taken into account; this includes meson-meson, diquark-antidiquark and K-type arrangements of quarks with all possible color wave functions in four-body sector. Among the different numerical techniques to solve the Schrödinger-like 4-body bound state equation, we use a variational method in which the trial wave function is expanded in complex-range Gaussian basis functions, which is characterized by its simplicity and flexibility. This theoretical framework has already been used to study different kinds of multiquark systems, such as the hidden-charm pentaquarks, $P^+_c$, and doubly-charmed tetraquarks, $T^+_{cc}$. The recently reported $Z_{cs}$ states by the BESIII and LHCb collaborations are generally compatible with either compact tetraquark or hadronic molecular resonance configurations in our investigation. Moreover, several additional exotic resonances are found in the mass range between 3.8 GeV and 4.6 GeV.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Beyond the Freshman's Dream: Classical fractal spin liquids from matrix cellular automata in three-dimensional lattice models

We construct models hosting classical fractal spin liquids on two realistic three-dimensional (3D) lattices of corner-sharing triangles: trillium and hyperhyperkagome (HHK). Both models involve the same form of three-spin Ising interactions on triangular plaquettes as the Newman-Moore (NM) model on the 2D triangular lattice. However, in contrast to the NM model and its 3D generalizations, their degenerate ground states and low-lying excitations cannot be described in terms of scalar cellular automata (CA), because the corresponding fractal structures lack a simplifying algebraic property, often termed the 'Freshman's dream'. By identifying a link to matrix CAs -- that makes essential use of the crystallographic structure -- we show that both models exhibit fractal symmetries of a distinct class to the NM-type models. We devise a procedure to explicitly construct low-energy excitations consisting of finite sets of immobile defects or "fractons", by flipping arbitrarily large self-similar subsets of spins, whose fractal dimensions we compute analytically. We show that these excitations are associated with energetic barriers which increase logarithmically with system size, leading to "fragile" glassy dynamics, whose existence we confirm via classical Monte Carlo simulations. We also discuss consequences for spontaneous fractal symmetry breaking when quantum fluctuations are introduced by a transverse magnetic field, and propose multi-spin correlation function diagnostics for such transitions. Our findings suggest that matrix CAs may provide a fruitful route to identifying fractal symmetries and fracton-like behaviour in lattice models, with possible implications for the study of fracton topological order.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Mott-Hubbard phase transition in 2D electron liquid

We study the behavior of fermion liquid defined on hexagonal and triangular lattices with short-range repulsion at half filling. In strong coupling limit the Mott-Hubbard phase state is present, the main peculiarity of insulator state is a doubled cell of the lattices. In the insulator state at half filling fermions with momenta $k$ and $k+\pi$ are coupled via the effective $\lambda$-field, the gap in the spectrum of quasi-particle excitations opens and the Mott phase transition is occured at a critical value of the one-site Hubbard repulsion~$U_c$. $U_c=3.904$ and $U_c=5.125$ are calculated values for hexagonal and triangular lattices, respectively. Depending on the magnitude of the short-range repulsion, the gap in the spectrum and the energy of the ground state are calculated. The proposed approach is universal; it is implemented for an arbitrary dimension and symmetry of the lattice for fermions models with short-range repulsion.
PHYSICS
nanowerk.com

Physicists make square droplets and liquid lattices

(Nanowerk News) When two substances are brought together, they will eventually settle into a steady state called the thermodynamic equilibrium; in everyday life, we see examples of this when oil floats on top of water and when milk mixes uniformly into coffee. Researchers at Aalto University in Finland wanted to...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A measurement of the mean electronic excitation energy of liquid xenon

Detectors using liquid xenon as target are widely deployed in rare event searches. Conclusions on the interacting particle rely on a precise reconstruction of the deposited energy which requires calibrations of the energy scale of the detector by means of radioactive sources. However, a microscopic calibration, i.e. the translation from the number of excitation quanta into deposited energy, also necessitates good knowledge of the energy required to produce single scintillation photons or ionisation electrons in liquid xenon. The sum of these excitation quanta is directly proportional to the deposited energy in the target. The proportionality constant is the mean excitation energy and is commonly known as $W$-value. Here we present a measurement of the $W$-value with electronic recoil interactions in a small dual-phase xenon time projection chamber with a hybrid (photomultiplier tube and silicon photomultipliers) photosensor configuration. Our result is based on calibrations at $\mathcal{O}(1-10 \, \mathrm{keV})$ with internal $^{37}$Ar and $^{83\text{m}}$Kr sources and single electron events. We obtain a value of $W=11.5 \, ^{+0.2}_{-0.3} \, \mathrm{(syst.)} \, \mathrm{eV}$, with negligible statistical uncertainty, which is lower than previously measured at these energies. If further confirmed, our result will be relevant for modelling the absolute response of liquid xenon detectors to particle interactions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Chiral Phonons in Chiral Materials

The concept of chirality makes ubiquitous appearance in nature. Particularly, both a structure and its collective excitations may acquire well defined chiralities. In this work, we reveal an intrinsic connection between the chiralities of a crystal structure and its phonon excitations. We show that the phonon chirality and its propagation direction are strongly coupled with the lattice chirality, which will be reversed when a chiral lattice is switched to its enantiomorph. In addition, distinct from achiral lattices, propagating chiral phonons exist for chiral crystals also on the principal axis through the $\Gamma$ point, which strengthens its relevance to various physical processes. We demonstrate our theory with a 1D helix-chain model and with a concrete and important 3D material, the $\alpha$-quartz. We predict a chirality diode effect in these systems, namely, at certain frequency window, a chiral signal can only pass the system in one way but not the other, specified by the system chirality. Experimental setups to test our theory are proposed. Our work discovers fundamental physics of chirality coupling between different levels of a system, and the predicted effects will provide a new way to control thermal transport and design information devices.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Light-controllable chiral dopant based on azo-fragment: synthesis and characterization

V. Chornous, V. Bratenko, M. Vovk, Yu. Dmytriv, A. Rudnichenko, M. Skorobagatko, N. Kasian, L. Lisetski, I. Gvozdovskyy. We present the newly synthesized chiral dopant 2-[(2-isopropyl-5-methylcyclohexyl)oxy]-2-oxoethyl 4-{(E)-[4-(decyloxy)phenyl]diazenyl}benzoate (ChD-3501), consisting of azo- and aliphatic fragments together with a chiral center based on l-menthol as a reversible light-controllable chiral dopant. To assess the effects of UV/VIS irradiation and temperature in the isotropic and liquid crystalline (LC) states, we studied the spectral kinetics of ethanol solution of ChD-3501, as well as induction of the cholesteric helix when it was dissolved in nematic LC (E7) as a chiral dopant. The concentration dependence of the helical pitch of the induced cholesterics was studied by means on Grandjean-Cano method, and the helical twisting power of ChD-3501 in the nematic host E7 was determined. The reversible trans-cis isomerization of chiral dopandt ChD-3501 in E7 under UV/VIS irradiation was studied, and it has been found that the storage of the cis-isomer at certain constant temperature also leads to the reversible isomerisation, which presents a certain interest for applications.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Code modernization strategies for short-range non-bonded molecular dynamics simulations

As modern HPC systems increasingly rely on greater core counts and wider vector registers, applications need to be adapted to fully utilize these hardware capabilities. One class of applications that can benefit from this increase in parallelism are molecular dynamics simulations. In this paper, we describe our efforts at modernizing the ESPResSo++ molecular dynamics simulation package by restructuring its particle data layout for efficient memory accesses and applying vectorization techniques to benefit the calculation of short-range non-bonded forces, which results in an overall 3 times speedup and serves as a baseline for further optimizations. We also implement finer-grain parallelism for multi-core CPUs through HPX, a C++ runtime system which uses lightweight threads and an asynchronous many-task approach to maximize parallelism. Our goal is to evaluate the performance of an HPX-based approach compared to the bulk-synchronous MPI-based implementation. This requires the introduction of an additional layer to the domain decomposition scheme that defines the task granularity. On spatially inhomogeneous systems, which impose a corresponding load-imbalance in traditional MPI-based approaches, we demonstrate that by choosing an optimal task size, the efficient work-stealing mechanisms of HPX can overcome the overhead of communication resulting in an overall 1.3 times speedup compared to the baseline MPI version.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Rotor Localization and Phase Mapping of Cardiac Excitation Waves using Deep Neural Networks

The analysis of electrical impulse phenomena in cardiac muscle tissue is important for the diagnosis of heart rhythm disorders and other cardiac pathophysiology. Cardiac mapping techniques acquire numerous local temporal measurements and combine them to visualize the spread of electrophysiological wave phenomena across the heart surface. However, low spatial resolutions, sparse measurement locations, noise and other artifacts make it challenging to accurately visualize spatio-temporal activity. For instance, electro-anatomical catheter mapping is severely limited by the sparsity of the measurements and optical mapping is prone to noise and motion artifacts. In the past, several approaches have been proposed to obtain more reliable maps from noisy or sparse mapping data. Here, we demonstrate that deep learning can be used to compute phase maps and detect phase singularities from both noisy and sparse electrical mapping data with high precision and efficiency. The self-supervised deep learning approach is fundamentally different from classical phase mapping techniques. Rather than encoding a phase signal from time-series data, the network instead learns to directly associate short spatio-temporal sequences of electrical data with phase maps and the positions of phase singularities. Using this method, we were able to accurately compute phase maps and locate rotor cores even from extremely sparse and noisy data, generated from both optical mapping experiments and computer simulations. Neural networks are a promising alternative to conventional phase mapping and rotor core localization methods, that could be used in optical mapping studies in basic cardiovascular research as well as in the clinical setting for the analysis of atrial fibrillation.
arxiv.org

Distributed optimal control problems for a class of elliptic hemivariational inequalities with a parameter and its asymptotic behavior

In this paper, we study optimal control problems on the internal energy for a system governed by a class of elliptic boundary hemivariational inequalities with a parameter. The system has been originated by a steady-state heat conduction problem with non-monotone multivalued subdifferential boundary condition on a portion of the boundary of the domain described by the Clarke generalized gradient of a locally Lipschitz function. We prove an existence result for the optimal controls and we show an asymptotic result for the optimal controls and the system states, when the parameter, like a heat transfer coefficient, tends to infinity on a portion of the boundary.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Exact solutions of a nonlinear diffusion equation on polynomial invariant subspace of maximal dimension

The nonlinear diffusion equation $u_t = (u^{- 4/3} u_x)_x$ is reduced by the substitution $u = v^{- 3/4}$ to an equation with quadratic nonlinearities possessing a polynomial invariant linear subspace of the maximal possible dimension equal to five. The dynamics of the solutions on this subspace is described by a fifth-order nonlinear dynamical system (V.A. Galaktionov).
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The double density spectrum of a topological space

It is an interesting, maybe surprising, fact that different dense subspaces of even "nice" topological spaces can have different densities. So, our aim here is to investigate the set of densities of all dense subspaces of a topological space $X$ that we call the double density spectrum of $X$ and denote by $dd(X)$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Adaptive Contrast Test for Dose-Response Studies and Modeling

We propose a powerful adaptive contrast test with ordinal constraint contrast coefficients determined by observed responses. The adaptive contrast test can perform using easily calculated contrast coefficients and existing statistical software. We provide the sample SAS program codes of analysis and calculation of power for the adaptive contrast test. After the adaptive contrast test shows the statistically significant dose-response, we consider to select the best dose-response model from multiple dose-response models. Based on the best model, we identify a recommended dose. We demonstrate the adaptive contrast test for sample data. In addition, we show the calculation of coefficient, test statistic, and recommended dose for the actual study. We perform the simulation study with eleven scenarios to evaluate the performance of the adaptive contrast test. We confirmed the statistically significant dose-response for the sample data and the actual study. In the simulation study, we confirmed that the adaptive contrast test has higher power in most scenarios compared to the conventional method. In addition, we confirmed that the type 1 error rate of the adaptive contrast test was maintained at a significance level when there was no difference between the treatment groups. We conclude that the adaptive contrast test can be applied unproblematically to the dose-response study.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Performance of the quantum MaxEnt estimation in the presence of physical symmetries

The estimation of the density operator that describe the state of a quantum system, when an informational complete measurement is not available, can be performed, in a reliable way, by adopting the Maximum Entropy principle (MaxEnt) as additional criterion. In this paper, we have studied the efficiency of the MaxEnt method for quantum states estimation when there is prior information about symmetries of the state. We explicitly describe how to implement the algorithm, in the most general case, and implemented it to conduct numerical simulations estimating the density matrix of several three-qubit quantum state of interest. Furthermore, we analyze the performance of the method in realistic quantum information scenarios. We observe that, for most states, this approach allows to considerably reduce the number of independent measurements needed to obtain a sufficiently high fidelity, and it shows to be robust under the presence of typical experimental noises.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Error bounds of fourth-order compact finite difference methods for the Dirac equation in the massless and nonrelativistic regime

We establish the error bounds of fourth-order compact finite difference (4cFD) methods for the Dirac equation in the massless and nonrelativistic regime, which involves a small dimensionless parameter $0 < \varepsilon \le 1$ inversely proportional to the speed of light. In this regime, the solution propagates waves with wavelength $O(\varepsilon)$ in time and $O(1)$ in space, as well as with the wave speed $O(1/\varepsilon)$ rapid outgoing waves. We adapt the conservative and semi-implicit 4cFD methods to discretize the Dirac equation and rigorously carry out their error bounds depending explicitly on the mesh size $h$, time step $\tau$ and the small parameter $\varepsilon$. Based on the error bounds, the $\varepsilon$-scalability of the 4cFD methods is $h = O(\varepsilon^{1/4})$ and $\tau = O(\varepsilon^{3/2})$, which not only improves the spatial resolution capacity but also has superior accuracy than classical second-order finite difference methods. Furthermore, physical observables including the total density and current density have the same conclusions. Numerical results are provided to validate the error bounds and the dynamics of the Dirac equation with different potentials in 2D is presented.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Sharpened dynamics alternative and its $C^1$-robustness for strongly monotone discrete dynamical systems

For strongly monotone dynamical systems, the dynamics alternative for smooth discrete-time systems turns out to be a perfect analogy of the celebrated Hirsch's limit-set dichotomy for continuous-time semiflows. In this paper, we first present a sharpened dynamics alternative for $C^1$-smooth strongly monotone discrete-time dissipative system $\{F_0^n\}_{n\in \mathbb{N}}$ (with an attractor $A$), which concludes that there is a positive integer $m$ such that any orbit is either manifestly unstable; or asymptotic to a linearly stable cycle whose minimal period is bounded by $m$. Furthermore, we show the $C^1$-robustness of the sharpened dynamics alternative, that is, for any $C^1$-perturbed system $\{F_\epsilon^n\}_{n\in \mathbb{N}}$ ($F_\epsilon$ not necessarily monotone), any orbit initiated nearby $A$ will admit the sharpened dynamics alternative with the same $m$. The improved generic convergence to cycles for the $C^1$-system $\{F_0^n\}_{n\in \mathbb{N}}$, as well as for the perturbed system $\{F_\epsilon^n\}_{n\in \mathbb{N}}$, is thus obtained as by-products of the sharpened dynamics alternative and its $C^1$-robustness. The results are applied to nonlocal $C^1$-perturbations of a time-periodic parabolic equations and give typical convergence to periodic solutions whose minimal periods are uniformly bounded.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cooperativity-Dependent Folding of Single-Stranded DNA

The folding of biological macromolecules is a fundamental process of which we lack a full comprehension. Mostly studied in proteins and RNA, single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) also folds, at physiological salt conditions, by forming non-specific secondary structures that are difficult to characterize with biophysical techniques. Here we present a helix-coil model for secondary structure formation, where ssDNA bases are organized in two different types of domains (compact and free). The model contains two parameters: the energy gain per base in a compact domain, $\epsilon$, and the cooperativity related to the interfacial energy between different domains, $\gamma$. We tested the ability of the model to quantify the formation of secondary structure in ssDNA molecules mechanically stretched with optical tweezers. The model reproduces the experimental force-extension curves in ssDNA of different molecular lengths and varying sodium and magnesium concentrations. Salt-correction effects for the energy of compact domains and the interfacial energy are found to be compatible with those of DNA hybridization. The model also predicts the folding free energy and the average size of domains at zero force, finding good agreement with secondary structure predictions by Mfold. We envision the model could be further extended to investigate native folding in RNA and proteins.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Tailoring the degree of entanglement of two coherently coupled quantum emitters

The control and manipulation of quantum-entangled non-local states is a crucial step for the development of quantum information processing. A promising route to achieve such states on a wide scale is to couple solid-state quantum emitters through their coherent dipole-dipole interactions. Entanglement in itself is challenging, as it requires both nanometric distances between emitters and nearly degenerate electronic transitions. Implementing hyperspectral imaging to identify pairs of coupled organic molecules trapped in a low temperature matrix, we reach distinctive spectral signatures of maximal molecular entanglement by tuning the optical resonances of the quantum emitters by Stark effect. We also demonstrate far-field selective excitation of the long-lived subradiant delocalized states with a laser field tailored in amplitude and phase. Interestingly, optical nanoscopy images of the entangled molecules unveil novel spatial signatures that result from quantum interferences in their excitation pathways and reveal the exact locations of each quantum emitter. Controlled molecular entanglement can serve as a test-bench to decipher more complex physical or biological mechanisms governed by the coherent coupling and paves the way towards the realization of new quantum information processing platforms.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On the Effect of Surface Friction and Upward Radiation of Energy on Equatorial Waves

In theoretical models of tropical dynamics, the effects of both surface friction and upward wave radiation through interaction with the stratosphere are oft-ignored, as they greatly complicate mathematical analysis. In this study, we relax the rigid-lid assumption and impose surface drag, which allows the barotropic mode to be excited in equatorial waves. In particular, a previously developed set of linear, strict quasi-equilibrium tropospheric equations is coupled with a dry, passive stratosphere, and surface drag is added to the troposphere momentum equations. Theoretical and numerical model analysis is performed on the model in the limits of an inviscid surface coupled to a stratosphere, as well as a frictional surface under a rigid-lid. This study confirms previous research that shows the presence of a stratosphere strongly shifts the growth rates of fast propagating equatorial waves to larger scales, reddening the equatorial power spectrum. The growth rates of modes that are slowly propagating and highly interactive with cloud-radiation are shown to be negligibly affected by the presence of a stratosphere. Surface friction in this model framework acts as purely a damping mechanism and increases the poleward extent of the equatorial waves through barotropic vorticity generation. Numerical solutions of the coupled troposphere-stratosphere model with surface friction also show that the barotropic mode can be tropospherically trapped when excited by surface friction but in the presence of a highly stratified stratosphere. The superposition of phase-shifted barotropic and first baroclinic modes is also shown to lead to an eastward vertical tilt in the dynamical fields of Kelvin-wave like modes.
SCIENCE

