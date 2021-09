Former president of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani released a statement apologizing to his countrymen over his decision to flee the nation as it was taken over by the Taliban. Ghani, who fled to the United Arab Emirates as the Taliban entered Kabul, said that leaving the capital city was “the most difficult decision of my life.” He said he was advised to flee by Afghan presidential palace security, who warned him that staying meant that Kabul risked plunging into bloody chaos like it saw during Afghanistan’s civil war of the 1990s.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO