Cultivating Culture in Construction Industry
Standing out in the crowded field of construction isn’t easy, but it is extremely important to appeal to those looking for employment in the industry. Long before there was a dearth of people choosing to enter the trades or an employee shortage due to the pandemic, leadership at Branco Enterprises knew that building an inclusive company culture with the opportunity for advancement from within would help them recruit and retain the best talent in the industry.sbj.net
